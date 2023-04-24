Garmin : 2023 Annual Meeting

Garmin Ltd.

Mühlentalstrasse 2

8200 Schaffhausen

Switzerland

Notice of Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders

To be held on June 9, 2023

To the Shareholders of Garmin Ltd.:

We cordially invite you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of Shareholders of Garmin Ltd., a Swiss company ("Garmin" or the "Company"). The Annual Meeting will be held simultaneously at the offices of the law firm of Homburger Ltd, Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, and at the offices of Garmin International, Inc., 1200 East 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas, 66062, USA, at 5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (10:00 a.m., U.S. Central Daylight Time) on Friday, June 9, 2023. The two locations will be linked via a live video and audio link. The purpose of the meeting is to consider and vote upon the following matters:

PROPOSALS

Approval of Garmin's 2022 Annual Report, including the consolidated financial statements of Garmin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the statutory financial statements of Garmin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve Garmin's 2022 Annual Report, including the consolidated financial statements of Garmin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and Garmin's statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Approval of the appropriation of available earnings

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve the appropriation of available earnings as follows:

Proposed Appropriation of Available Earnings: in Swiss Francs ("CHF")

Balance brought forward from previous years CHF 40,790,000 Net income for the period (on a stand-alone unconsolidated basis): CHF 1,029,261,000 Total available to the general meeting: CHF 1,070,051,000

Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:

- RESOLVED, that the available earnings of CHF 1,070,051,000 shall be carried forward.