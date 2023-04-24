Garmin : 2023 Annual Meeting

Please mark, date and sign the enclosed proxy card and promptly return it in the enclosed envelope.
Garmin Ltd.
Mühlentalstrasse 2
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Notice of Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders
To be held on June 9, 2023
To the Shareholders of Garmin Ltd.:
We cordially invite you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of Shareholders of Garmin Ltd., a Swiss company ("Garmin" or the "Company"). The Annual Meeting will be held simultaneously at the offices of the law firm of Homburger Ltd, Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland, and at the offices of Garmin International, Inc., 1200 East 151st Street, Olathe, Kansas, 66062, USA, at 5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (10:00 a.m., U.S. Central Daylight Time) on Friday, June 9, 2023. The two locations will be linked via a live video and audio link. The purpose of the meeting is to consider and vote upon the following matters:
PROPOSALS
Approval of Garmin's 2022 Annual Report, including the consolidated financial statements of Garmin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the statutory financial statements of Garmin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve Garmin's 2022 Annual Report, including the consolidated financial statements of Garmin for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and Garmin's statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Approval of the appropriation of available earnings
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve the appropriation of available earnings as follows:
Proposed Appropriation of Available Earnings: in Swiss Francs ("CHF")
Balance brought forward from previous years
CHF
40,790,000
Net income for the period (on a stand-alone unconsolidated basis):
CHF
1,029,261,000
Total available to the general meeting:
CHF
1,070,051,000
Resolution proposed by the Board of Directors:
- RESOLVED, that the available earnings of CHF 1,070,051,000 shall be carried forward.
3. Approval of the payment of a cash dividend in the aggregate amount of U.S. $2.92 per outstanding share out of Garmin's reserve from capital contribution in four equal installments
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that Garmin pay a cash dividend in the amount of U.S. $2.92 per outstanding share as follows:
Reserve from Capital Contribution as per December 31, 2022
CHF 4,278,696,000
Resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors:
RESOLVED, that Garmin, out of, and limited at a maximum to the amount of, the Dividend Reserve (as defined below), pay a cash dividend in the amount of U.S. $2.92 per outstanding share1 out of Garmin's reserve from capital contribution payable in four equal installments at the dates determined by the Board of Directors in its discretion, the record date and payment date for each such installment to be announced in a press release2 at least ten calendar days prior to the record date; and further
RESOLVED, that the cash dividend shall be made with respect to the outstanding share capital of Garmin on the record date for the applicable installment, which amount will exclude any shares of Garmin held by Garmin or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries; and further
RESOLVED, that CHF 720,932,0003 be allocated to dividend reserves from capital contribution (the "Dividend Reserve") from the reserve from capital contribution in order to pay such dividend of U.S. $2.92 per outstanding share (assuming a total of
198,077,418 shares4 eligible to receive the dividend); and further
CHF (720,932,000)
RESOLVED that if the aggregate dividend payment is lower than the Dividend Reserve, the relevant difference will be allocated back to the reserve from capital contribution; and further
RESOLVED, that to the extent that any installment payment, when converted into Swiss francs, at a USD/CHF exchange rate prevailing at the relevant record date for the relevant installment payment, would exceed the Dividend Reserve then remaining, the U.S. dollar per share amount of that installment payment shall be reduced on a pro rata basis, provided, however, that the aggregate amount of that installment payment shall in no event exceed the then remaining Dividend Reserve.
Reserve from Capital Contribution after Dividend Reserve Allocation
CHF 3,557,764,000
In no event will the dividend payment exceed a total of U.S. $2.92 per share.
The announcements will not be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.
Based on the currency conversion rate of 0.9233 as of December 31, 2022, with a total of 198,077,418 shares eligible for payout (based on the number of shares issued as at December 31, 2022), the aggregate Dividend Reserve would be CHF 720,932,000. The amount of the Dividend Reserve, calculated on the basis of the Company's issued shares as at December 31, 2022, includes a margin of approximately 35% to accommodate
unfavorable currency fluctuation and (ii) new share issuance (see footnote 4 below) that may occur between the time when the dividend is approved by shareholders and when the last installment payment is made. Unused Dividend Reserves will be returned to the reserve from capital contribution after the last installment payment.
This number is based on the registered share capital as at December 31, 2022. The number of shares eligible for dividend payments may change due to the repurchase of shares, the sale of treasury shares or the issuance of new shares, including (without limitation) from the conditional share capital reserved for the employee profit sharing program.
Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management be discharged from personal liability for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Re-electionof six directors Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that each of Jonathan C. Burrell, Joseph J. Hartnett, Min H. Kao, Catherine A. Lewis, Charles W. Peffer, and Clifton A. Pemble be re-elected as directors, each for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting.
Re-electionof the Chairman Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that Min H. Kao be re-elected as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting.
Re-electionof four Compensation Committee members
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that each of Jonathan C. Burrell, Joseph J. Hartnett, Catherine A. Lewis and Charles W. Peffer be re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee, each for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting.
Re-electionof the independent voting rights representative Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that the law firm of Wuersch & Gering LLP be re-elected as the independent voting rights representative for a term extending until completion of the next annual general meeting, including any extraordinary general meeting of shareholders prior to the 2024 annual general meeting.
Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Garmin's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the fiscal year ending December 30, 2023 and re-election of Ernst & Young Ltd as Garmin's statutory auditor for another one-year term Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Garmin's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 be ratified and that Ernst & Young Ltd be re-elected as Garmin's statutory auditor for another one-year term.
Advisory vote on executive compensation of Garmin's Named Executive Officers Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve an advisory resolution approving the compensation of Garmin's Named Executive Officers, as disclosed in Garmin's proxy statement for the Annual Meeting pursuant to the executive compensation disclosure rules promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to consider and cast an advisory vote on whether the advisory vote on the compensation of Garmin's Named Executive Officers should be held every one, two, or three years.
Advisory vote on the Swiss Statutory Compensation Report Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve an advisory resolution approving Garmin's 2022 Swiss Statutory Compensation Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Binding vote to approve Fiscal Year 2024 maximum aggregate compensation for the Executive Management Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve the maximum aggregate compensation that can be paid or granted to the members of the Executive Management in Fiscal Year 2024 in an amount not to exceed U.S $10,000,000.
Binding vote to approve maximum aggregate compensation for the Board of Directors for the period between the 2023 Annual General Meeting and the 2024 Annual General Meeting
Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve the maximum aggregate compensation that can be paid or granted to the members of the Board of Directors between the 2023 Annual General Meeting and the 2024 Annual General Meeting in an amount not to exceed U.S. $1,600,000.
Cancellation of Repurchased Shares Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting that (i) 2,196,990 registered shares of Garmin repurchased under our share repurchase program be cancelled and the share capital be reduced, and the aggregate nominal value reduction amount be allocated to Garmin's statutory capital reserves from capital contribution, and (ii), as a consequence, our Articles of Association be amended to effect a corresponding share capital reduction. The text of the proposed shareholder resolution and the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association are contained in Annex 2.
Amendment of Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares authorized under the Plan Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve an amendment to Garmin's Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as last amended and restated on February 17, 2023, to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance under the Plan from 8,000,000 to 10,000,000. The text of the proposed amendment is contained in Annex 3.
Amendment of 2011 Non-Employee Directors' Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized under the Plan Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve an amendment to Garmin's 2011 Non-Employee Directors' Equity Incentive Plan, as last amended and restated on June 7, 2019, to increase the number of shares authorized under the Plan from 122,592 to 150,000. The text of the proposed amendment is contained in Annex 4.
Reduction of nominal value of shares Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve (i) a reduction of the nominal value of each registered share of Garmin from currently CHF 0.10 by an amount of CHF 0.00767 to CHF 0.09233 and an allocation of the aggregate nominal value reduction amount of CHF 1,502,402.88276* to Garmin's statutory capital reserves from capital contribution, and (ii) the respective amendments to the Articles of Association of Garmin. The purpose of the per share nominal value reduction is to achieve a USD 0.10 par value per share further to the change of the currency of our share capital from Swiss francs to U.S. dollars as per agenda item no.19 below. The text of the proposed shareholder resolution and the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association are contained in Annex 5.
This assumes that Proposal 15, the Cancellation of Repurchased Shares resolution, has been approved by the shareholders at the Annual Meeting. If Proposal 15 has not been approved, the aggregate nominal value reduction amount would amount to CHF 1,519,253.79606.
Change of the currency of our share capital from Swiss francs to U.S. dollars Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to approve a change of the currency in which our share capital (including the authorized capital (or, if approved by shareholders at the Annual Meeting as per agenda item no. 20, the capital band) and the conditional share capital) is expressed from Swiss francs to U.S. dollars effective as of the beginning of our 2023 fiscal year (i.e., January 1, 2023). Based on the applicable CHF - USD exchange rate of USD 1.00 = CHF 0.9233 published by the Swiss National Bank for December 30, 2022, our share capital will amount to USD 19,588,042.80 split into 195,880,428 registered shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.10.‡ The text of the proposed shareholder resolution and the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association are contained in Annex 6.
This assumes that both Proposal 15, the Cancellation of Repurchased Shares resolution, and Proposal 18, the Nominal Value Reduction Resolution, have been approved by the shareholders at the Annual Meeting. If only Proposal 15 has been approved, Garmin's share capital would amount to USD 21,215,252.6806022, split into 195,880,428 registered shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.108307159103217. If only Proposal 18 has been approved, Garmin's share capital would amount to USD 19,807,741.80, split into 198,077,418 registered shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.10. If neither Proposal 15 nor Proposal 18 has been approved, Garmin's share capital would amount to USD 21,453,202.4260804, split into 198,077,418 registered shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.108307159103217.
20. Creation of a Capital Band Proposal of the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual Meeting to replace its existing authorized share capital with a capital band provision pursuant to the new Swiss corporate law and approve the Board of Directors' authority to issue new shares and/or to cancel shares or reduce the nominal value of the shares thereunder for a 1-year period ending on June 9, 2024. The authority to issue shares will be limited to an increase of up to 20% of our stated capital, and the authority to cancel shares or reduce the nominal value of the shares will be limited to up to 10% of our stated capital. The text of the proposed shareholder resolution and the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association are contained in Annex 7.