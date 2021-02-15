Garmin : Aviation Training Team Expands 2021 Opportunities

February 15, 2021

Our pilot training team is offering expanded pilot training opportunities for 2021, including virtual training options through June 2021 and plans for the resumption of in-person training starting in August. A variety of opportunities are available ranging from self-study materials, webinars, eLearning courses and instructor-led training offered for the GTN™ Series, G500/G600, G500/600/G700 TXi™, G3X Touch™, and Garmin integrated flight decks. Our instructor-led courses provide pilots with a hands-on approach to learning Garmin avionics in a virtual or in-person classroom environment taught by a team of dedicated and experienced flight instructors.

Professional instructor-led training

In the fall of 2021, our aviation training team intends to resume classroom training offered for all levels of experience at our headquarters in Olathe, Kansas assuming COVID-19 protocols can be safely followed. The health and safety of our customers and associates remains paramount to Garmin. We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate options to all registered attendees in advance if the current situation continues into the fall. To see the full calendar of training events and information on purchasing these classes, please visit www.fly.garmin.com/training.

GTN Series: Explore the capabilities that Garmin's GTN and GTN Xi series of navigators provides in this one-day virtual training class, or two-day in-person classroom training. This class is intended for both novice and experienced aviators using scenario-based training that builds on knowledge obtained through the GTN 2.0 eLearning course. The cost to attend the virtual GTN training class is $495, and the cost for the in-person classroom training is $550.

GTN and Flight Display: This one-day virtual training class, or two-day in-person classroom training, includes instruction on the GTN/GTN Xi navigators and TXi series, G3X Touch and the G500/G600 displays. The training focuses on flight planning and instrument procedures for those that are both new to the GTN or just looking for a refresher, building on knowledge obtained through the GTN 2.0 eLearning course. The cost for the virtual training class is $625, and the cost for the in-person classroom training is $700.

G1000®/G1000 NXi: With an emphasis on flight planning, instrument procedures, vertical navigation, and the automatic flight control system, this one-day instructor-led virtual training class, or two-day in-person classroom training, explores the vast capabilities of the G1000 integrated flight deck, building on knowledge obtained through G1000 NXi eLearning course. The cost for this virtual course is $700, and the cost for in-person classroom training is $825.

Cirrus SR22 featuring Garmin G500 TXi, GTN 650Xi and GFC 500.

Take full advantage of Garmin avionics features and capabilities with eLearning Courses

Pilots can receive in-depth instruction to better prepare for flights through eLearning courses that guide them through scenarios intended to build understanding and confidence with Garmin avionics. Using a computer, tablet or smartphone, pilots can access the courseware immediately through the eLearning platform. Garmin eLearning courses come with a two-year subscription and can be purchased at www.fly.garmin.com/training.

The following eLearning opportunities are available:

Garmin GTN Essentials 2.0: This course provides in-depth instruction on the fundamental operation of the highly capable GTN and GTN Xi touchscreen navigators, as well as helicopter features, for pilots that are new to the GTN or just want a refresher.

Garmin TXi Essentials: For pilots that are new to the system, this course will provide instruction on fundamental operation of the touchscreen flight display.

Garmin G1000 NXi: Pilots will have four comprehensive courses to choose from that will provide in-depth training on the G1000 NXi depending on the needs of the pilot to enable effective use of the system's situational awareness and decision-making resources.

Garmin G3000 ® Essentials: This eLearning course introduces pilots to the operation and user interface of the G3000 integrated flight deck.

Garmin G5000 ® Essentials 2.0 and 2.0 PLUS: Introduces pilots to the operation and user interface of the G5000 integrated flight deck, including the latest features. The G5000 Essentials 2.0 PLUS course includes a separate module that describes autothrottle usage.

Garmin Aviation Weather Radar 2.0: This course helps pilots understand the fundamentals of weather radar and the latest features to take full advantage of Garmin GWX™ systems.

Attend monthly one-hour webinars

These scenario-based webinars are offered monthly for no charge and are intended to help pilots explore various avionics setups, flight planning, navigation and other features with Garmin pilot instructors. Webinar options are updated monthly, so please be sure to check back frequently for the latest offerings. To register for Aviation Webinars, please visit Garmin.com/AviationWebinars.

Garmin G3X Touch flight displays and G5 electronic flight instrument

EAA AirVenture 2021

The Garmin Aviation Training team anticipates offering seminars and classes at EAA AirVenture. The team plans to provide two-hour GTN Series training seminars from July 26-30, focusing on what is most important to customers - flight planning and instrument approach procedures. We will also offer the G3X Touch Academy and other GTN pilot training seminars in the Garmin tents. As EAA AirVenture 2021 nears, visit flyGarmin.com/training to see the full and evolving list of training events and to registers for one of these classes.

Build a solid foundation with self-study opportunities

Detailed pilot guides provide extensive information on features, functions, and capabilities related to Garmin avionics that the pilot must know in order to operate the aircraft. Free pilot guides are available for download for all retrofit installations including the GTN series, GTN Xi series, G500/G600, G500/G600/G700 TXi, and G3X Touch. For integrated flight decks such as the G1000, G3000 and G5000, the pilot's guides are available from the aircraft manufacturer. Training videos and pilot training webinar recordings can be found on the Garmin Aviation YouTube channel.

PC and iPad® Trainers

We also offers a limited number of computer (PC) and iPad trainers that simulate the behavior of an avionics system interface for pilots interested in learning the basic operation of a system. Current PC trainers can be found at www.Garmin.com, and the GTN, GTN Xi, and TXi series trainer apps are available for download from the Apple® App Store®.

Garmin GTN Xi iPad trainer

Custom Training Requests

The Garmin Aviation Training team can support on-demand training requests based upon instructor availability and training resource considerations on a first-come, first serve basis. For all Garmin aviation training needs, including reservations for one of these training events, please visit www.fly.garmin.com/training. For additional information, please contact [email protected].