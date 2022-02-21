Log in
GARMIN LTD.

Garmin D2 Air X10: A Smartwatch Purpose-built for Pilots

02/21/2022 | 01:11pm EST
Garmin D2 Air X10: A Smartwatch Purpose-built for Pilots
February 21, 2022
The Garmin D2 Air X10 is designed with aviators in mind.

It probably comes as no surprise that at Garmin we believe everybody can benefit from a smartwatch, but a pilot's needs are a bit more specific than someone who stays primarily on solid ground. Enter the D2™ Air X10, a smartwatch designed to meet an aviator's every need from takeoff to touchdown - and all the time spent away from the aircraft too.

Why are pilots loving the Garmin D2 Air X10? Read below for just a sample of all the features that come packaged in this sleek smartwatch, complete with an AMOLED display, a stainless-steel bezel, Corning® Gorilla Glass® 3 and a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. Oh, and did we mention the new phone call and voice assistant functionality1? We understand if you want to add it to the cart before making it the bottom of this post.

Preflight, In-flight and Postflight Tools

The D2 Air X10 boasts a comprehensive package of aviation-specific tools built to help you proceed on course, including:

  • Worldwide Direct-to navigation
  • Weather reports, including METARS and TAFS2
  • Airport runways and frequencies
  • Automatic flight logging with your flyGarmin.com® account2
  • Pulse Ox monitoring3
  • Garmin Pilot™ app connectivity2
  • An HSI for navigation
  • A barometric altimeter
  • Alerts and timers for fuel tank reminders or other time-critical tasks
  • UTC and time zones
Health and Fitness Data

The comprehensive picture the D2 Air X10 provides isn't limited to your surroundings - it also comes equipped with extensive health4 and fitness features to help you take a more precise approach to your wellness. These include:

  • Body Battery™ energy monitoring
  • Stress tracking
  • The Health Snapshot™ feature
  • Hydration tracking
  • Respiration tracking
  • Sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring
  • Wrist-based heart rate
  • Women's health tracking
  • Fitness age
  • Built-in sports apps
  • Animated, on-screen workouts
  • And more
Smart Features

We know how important it is to stay connected, whether on the go or between flights. Make the most of your day with tools that include:

  • Smart notifications2
  • Safety and tracking features5
  • Music from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts6
  • Garmin Pay™ contactless payments
  • Access to watches, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ™ Store app on your compatible smartphone
  • The Garmin Connect™ app on your compatible smartphone

Garmin D2 Air X10 is compatible with both iOS and Android™ phones and, like all Garmin smartwatches, comes equipped with free workouts and free access to Garmin Connect, as well as all your personal data. Ready to fly through your day? Purchase your Garmin D2 Air X10 here.

1Certain smartphones are not compatible with voice functionality features; see Garmin.com/VoiceFunctionality

2When paired with a compatible smartphone and in range of BLUETOOTH® technology

3This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

4See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

5When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

6Premium subscription may be required

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. iOS is a trademark licensed to Apple, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 18:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
