Garmin D2 Air X10: A Smartwatch Purpose-built for Pilots
February 21, 2022
The Garmin D2 Air X10 is designed with aviators in mind.
It probably comes as no surprise that at Garmin we believe everybody can benefit from a smartwatch, but a pilot's needs are a bit more specific than someone who stays primarily on solid ground. Enter the D2™ Air X10, a smartwatch designed to meet an aviator's every need from takeoff to touchdown - and all the time spent away from the aircraft too.
Why are pilots loving the Garmin D2 Air X10? Read below for just a sample of all the features that come packaged in this sleek smartwatch, complete with an AMOLED display, a stainless-steel bezel, Corning® Gorilla Glass® 3 and a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. Oh, and did we mention the new phone call and voice assistant functionality1? We understand if you want to add it to the cart before making it the bottom of this post.
Preflight, In-flight and Postflight Tools
The D2 Air X10 boasts a comprehensive package of aviation-specific tools built to help you proceed on course, including:
Health and Fitness Data
Worldwide Direct-to navigation
Weather reports, including METARS and TAFS2
Airport runways and frequencies
Automatic flight logging with your flyGarmin.com® account2
Pulse Ox monitoring3
Garmin Pilot™ app connectivity2
An HSI for navigation
A barometric altimeter
Alerts and timers for fuel tank reminders or other time-critical tasks
UTC and time zones
The comprehensive picture the D2 Air X10 provides isn't limited to your surroundings - it also comes equipped with extensive health4 and fitness features to help you take a more precise approach to your wellness. These include:
Smart Features
Body Battery™ energy monitoring
Stress tracking
The Health Snapshot™ feature
Hydration tracking
Respiration tracking
Sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring
Wrist-based heart rate
Women's health tracking
Fitness age
Built-in sports apps
Animated, on-screen workouts
And more
We know how important it is to stay connected, whether on the go or between flights. Make the most of your day with tools that include:
Smart notifications2
Safety and tracking features5
Music from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts6
Garmin Pay™ contactless payments
Access to watches, data fields and apps from the Connect IQ™ Store app on your compatible smartphone
The Garmin Connect™ app on your compatible smartphone
Garmin D2 Air X10 is compatible with both iOS and Android™ phones and, like all Garmin smartwatches, comes equipped with free workouts and free access to Garmin Connect, as well as all your personal data. Ready to fly through your day? Purchase your Garmin D2 Air X10 here.
1Certain smartphones are not compatible with voice functionality features; see Garmin.com/VoiceFunctionality
2When paired with a compatible smartphone and in range of BLUETOOTH® technology
3This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.
4See Garmin.com/ataccuracy
5When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.
6Premium subscription may be required
The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. SPOTIFY and the Spotify logo are among the registered trademarks of Spotify AB. Amazon Music and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. iOS is a trademark licensed to Apple, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.