Garmin Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter named one of 2021's greatest innovations by Popular Science

SubWave™ sonar-based communication creates revolutionary air integration and underwater data sharing capabilities

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that Popular Science, one of America’s oldest and most trusted magazine brands with a legacy of reporting on groundbreaking innovations, recognized its Descent® Mk2i watch-style dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter with a 2021 Best of What’s New Award in the Sports and Outdoor category. Developed by Garmin, SubWave sonar-based communication creates revolutionary air integration and underwater data sharing capabilities. The T1 transmitter monitors tank pressure for up to five tanks and transmits tank pressure information to the Descent Mk2i dive computer.

Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter (Photo: Business Wire)

After reviewing thousands of products in search of the year’s top 100 innovations, Popular Science unveiled the best breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements and “solve an unsolvable problem” in an announcement this week.

“We are honored to be selected by Popular Science with the Best of What’s New Award that acknowledges innovation and celebrates the best gear related to sports, fitness and outdoor hobbies,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Divers can explore the depths confidently with enhanced situational awareness made possible by the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1’s air integration system. This award is a testament to the Garmin dive team’s commitment to setting the standard for extended range and reliability for the diving community.”

“The Best of What's New Awards celebrates the year’s greatest feats of human ingenuity—the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable, and happier days ahead," said Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio. "Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we’re proud to dub the Best of What's New."

Designed by divers for divers, the Descent Mk2i dive computer can simultaneously monitor tank pressure from up to five paired Descent T1 transmitters (each sold separately) via Garmin’s SubWave sonar data network, so that divers can view tank pressure, air time remaining and gas consumption rate within a 10-meter range making the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 ideal for buddy teams and instructors.

On land, the Descent Mk2i doubles as a premium multisport GPS smartwatch with multi-GNSS support and wrist-based heart rate monitoring2. Other smartwatch features include notifications for calls, texts and calendar alerts and more3 right on the wrist, Garmin Pay™ for contactless payments4, music storage with compatible service support5 and a Pulse Oximeter6 for blood oxygen monitoring.

The Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 are available now for a suggested retail price of $1,499.99 and $399.99 respectively with the option to purchase together in a bundle for $1,849.99. For additional information visit garmin.com/dive.

