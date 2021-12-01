Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter named one of 2021's greatest innovations by Popular Science

12/01/2021 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SubWave™ sonar-based communication creates revolutionary air integration and underwater data sharing capabilities

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced that Popular Science, one of America’s oldest and most trusted magazine brands with a legacy of reporting on groundbreaking innovations, recognized its Descent® Mk2i watch-style dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter with a 2021 Best of What’s New Award in the Sports and Outdoor category. Developed by Garmin, SubWave sonar-based communication creates revolutionary air integration and underwater data sharing capabilities. The T1 transmitter monitors tank pressure for up to five tanks and transmits tank pressure information to the Descent Mk2i dive computer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005152/en/

Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter (Photo: Business Wire)

Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter (Photo: Business Wire)

After reviewing thousands of products in search of the year’s top 100 innovations, Popular Science unveiled the best breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements and “solve an unsolvable problem” in an announcement this week.

“We are honored to be selected by Popular Science with the Best of What’s New Award that acknowledges innovation and celebrates the best gear related to sports, fitness and outdoor hobbies,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Divers can explore the depths confidently with enhanced situational awareness made possible by the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1’s air integration system. This award is a testament to the Garmin dive team’s commitment to setting the standard for extended range and reliability for the diving community.”

“The Best of What's New Awards celebrates the year’s greatest feats of human ingenuity—the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable, and happier days ahead," said Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio. "Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we’re proud to dub the Best of What's New."

Designed by divers for divers, the Descent Mk2i dive computer can simultaneously monitor tank pressure from up to five paired Descent T1 transmitters (each sold separately) via Garmin’s SubWave sonar data network, so that divers can view tank pressure, air time remaining and gas consumption rate within a 10-meter range making the Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 ideal for buddy teams and instructors.

On land, the Descent Mk2i doubles as a premium multisport GPS smartwatch with multi-GNSS support and wrist-based heart rate monitoring2. Other smartwatch features include notifications for calls, texts and calendar alerts and more3 right on the wrist, Garmin Pay™ for contactless payments4, music storage with compatible service support5 and a Pulse Oximeter6 for blood oxygen monitoring.

The Descent Mk2i and Descent T1 are available now for a suggested retail price of $1,499.99 and $399.99 respectively with the option to purchase together in a bundle for $1,849.99. For additional information visit garmin.com/dive.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminoutdoor, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

1Requires Descent Mk2i dive computer paired with Descent T1 transmitter (each sold separately)
2See Garmin.com/ataccuracy
3When paired with your compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble
4View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information at Garmin.com/GarminPay/banks
5May require premium subscription with a third-party music provider
6This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Descent are registered trademarks, and SubWave and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
07:11aGARMIN : Edge cycling computers enhance riding experience with SHIMANO Di2 update
PU
07:05aGarmin® confirms December 31 dividend payment
BU
07:03aGarmin Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter named one of 2021's greate..
BU
11/30Garmin named Official Equipment Supplier of University of New Mexico track and field an..
BU
11/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Dell, Dollar Tree, Garmin, Vivo Energy...
11/24Tigress Financial Raises Price Target for Garmin to $202 From $198, Maintains Strong Bu..
MT
11/24GARMIN : Why e-MTB is Not for the Faint-hearted
PU
11/23Garmin to Move to NYSE From Nasdaq
MT
11/23GARMIN : reg; announces transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K
PU
11/23GARMIN LTD : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARMIN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 975 M - -
Net income 2021 1 081 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 25 683 M 25 683 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 133,54 $
Average target price 163,38 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.11.60%25 683
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.27%71 348
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.43%11 555
ALLEGION PLC6.24%11 090
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.5.86%6 908