GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
Garmin : FAA Certifies Cirrus Vision Jet's Safe Return Becoming the First Jet Aircraft to be Certified with Garmin Emergency Autoland

08/31/2020 | 02:50pm EDT
August, 31 2020
Duluth, Minn. and Knoxville, Tenn. (30 August 2020) - Cirrus Aircraft and Garmin International, Inc. today announced Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification of the Cirrus Vision JetTM Safe ReturnTM system - a revolutionary system enabled by Garmin's emergency autoland technology that enables passengers to land the Vision Jet with just the touch of a button. The certification follows tremendous growth of the Vision Jet, including it becoming the world's best-selling jet in general aviation earlier this year and delivery of the 200th Vision Jet last month. Now, with Safe Return and the Collier award-winning Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®), the Vision Jet provides the most comprehensive, must-have total safety solution in general aviation.

'With Safe Return, we are making personal aviation more accessible, elevating the passenger experience and taking the next step towards autonomous flight,' said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer at Cirrus Aircraft. 'The Vision Jet sets a new standard in personal travel with the combination of Safe Return and CAPS, offering the ultimate level of safety, control and comfort for the pilot and passengers.'

The Safe Return activation button is strategically located on the cabin's ceiling for easy access by passengers in the Vision Jet cabin and can be activated, if needed, within minutes of the aircraft's take-off. Once activated by the touch of a button, Safe Return assumes control of the aircraft and transforms the Vision Jet into an autonomous vehicle that navigates to the nearest suitable airport for landing, communicates with air traffic control, lands and brings the aircraft safely to a complete stop, allowing passengers to exit the aircraft. This revolutionary system is powered by the Cirrus Perspective+ by Garmin® flight deck, which uses all available aircraft data to calculate a flight plan, avoid terrain and weather, initiate an approach and complete a fully autonomous landing without pilot or passenger intervention.

Additionally, the flight deck provides visual and aural updates to the passengers, including current location, remaining fuel, airport of arrival and estimated time of arrival. Safe Return can be easily disengaged by the pilot with a simple press of the Autopilot disconnect button on the yoke if a passenger inadvertently activates the system.

'Garmin and Cirrus share a passion for designing and engineering products without compromise. Together, we have delivered some of the finest safety-enhancing technologies to our customers over the years, and we are proud to now add the certification of Garmin Autoland in the Cirrus Vision Jet to that growing list of accomplishments,' said Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Aviation. 'Congratulations to our collective teams who contributed to the certification of Autoland on the Vision Jet, a technology that will undoubtedly have lasting impacts on the safety of our aviation industry and the lives of our customers.'

In 2016, Cirrus Aircraft ushered in a new era in personal transportation with the FAA certification of the world's first single-engine Personal Jet - the Vision Jet. The turbine aircraft defined a new category in aviation with its spacious pilot and passenger-friendly cabin featuring panoramic windows, reclining seats, comfortable legroom for five adults and two children, and as the only turbine aircraft with a whole airframe parachute system as standard equipment. Then, in 2019, Cirrus Aircraft unveiled and began delivery of the G2 Vision Jet, offering enhanced performance, comfort and safety with increased cruise altitude, speed and range, and a newly-upgraded Perspective Touch+TM by Garmin® flight deck.

More information on Safe Return and the G2 Vision Jet can be found at www.cirrusaircraft.com/visionjet.

About Garmin

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet, the world's first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) - the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 11 million hours and 193 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has four locations in the United States, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee and McKinney, Texas. Find out more at www.cirrusaircraft.com.

About Garmin International

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin's portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit www.garmin.com/aviation.

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 18:49:02 UTC
