  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-12 pm EDT
92.94 USD   +2.31%
07:01aGarmin G3000 selected for Department of Defense contract to modernize fleet of US Navy and Marine Corps F-5 aircraft
BU
09/09INSIDER SELL : Garmin
MT
09/07Apple offers adventure watch, satellite SOS iPhone  and steady prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin G3000 selected for Department of Defense contract to modernize fleet of US Navy and Marine Corps F-5 aircraft

09/13/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Award marks first Garmin integrated flight deck system owned and operated directly by the U.S. Department of Defense for military training operations in a tactical jet

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the selection of the Garmin G3000® integrated flight deck by Tactical Air Support, Inc. (Tactical Air) as part of a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) F-5N+/F+ Avionics Reconfiguration and Tactical Enhancement/Modernization for Inventory Standardization (ARTEMIS) program. Tactical Air first selected the Garmin G3000 for their F-5 adversary aircraft training fleet in 2018. This recent award builds upon Tactical Air and Garmin’s strategic relationship now serving the DOD fleet of F-5 adversary aircraft. Garmin’s commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) G3000 open architecture supports integration with a wide range of mission equipment including military sensors, helmet mounted displays, and advanced electrically scanned radar systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005168/en/

Garmin G3000 selected for Department of Defense contract to modernize fleet of US Navy and Marine Corps F-5 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin G3000 selected for Department of Defense contract to modernize fleet of US Navy and Marine Corps F-5 aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is an honor to team with Tactical Air and have our versatile G3000 integrated flight deck chosen for the ARTEMIS contract with the Department of Defense,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “Garmin is proud to see our integrated flight deck technologies, deployed now on over 25,000 aircraft, also being adopted by the U.S. military and enhancing the mission and safety capabilities of our nation’s warfighters.”

The F-5 is a supersonic, multi-role tactical fighter and attack aircraft that in this role will provide air-to-air combat training, close-air support training, tactical development and evaluation support. The upgraded F-5 Advanced Tiger (AT) will be used in an aggressor training role, and the G3000 will transform the cockpit with one large area display and two touchscreen controllers. These upgrades bring modern safety systems and new tactical capabilities to the older airframes while also solving parts obsolescence and reliability issues within the existing avionics system.

“Tactical Air is thrilled to have Garmin’s cutting edge G3000 in the F-5 AT cockpit,” said RC Thompson, Tactical Air CEO. “The Garmin integrated flight deck gave us an outstanding COTS solution to the Navy and Marine Corps’ recently purchased fleet of F-5 aircraft to make them an even more capable adversary fighter for our aviators to train against.”

The G3000 boasts a large and vibrant high-resolution flight display that seamlessly interfaces to the F-5’s existing mission computer, enabling advanced mapping, tactical radio capabilities, radar display and more. The non-proprietary interface, software-based Human Machine Interface (HMI), and mission integration will enable the DOD to rapidly deploy new technologies in the future, while providing access to the latest in commercial Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) capabilities. Tactical Air has integrated the L3Harris ForceX mission computer along with a wide range of military sensors, communications equipment, and weapons systems into the G3000 touchscreen HMI.

In addition to night vision goggle (NVG) compatibility, the G3000 contains modern, state-of-the-art synthetic vision technology (SVT™) that blends an “out-the-window” view of surroundings on the large area, primary flight displays, which is particularly helpful during nighttime operations and during close air support missions. Additional features within the G3000 integrated flight deck on the F-5 include Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B IN) traffic.

For additional information regarding Garmin aviation solutions for government and defense, visit www.garmin.com/defense. For additional information about Tactical Air please visit www.tacticalairsupport.com.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminaviation on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G3000 are registered trademarks and SVT is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
