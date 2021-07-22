Garmin : GI 275 engine indication system updated with enhanced user experience

Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), is pleased to announce an update to the GI 275 engine indication system (EIS) that includes enhanced display layouts that optimize display space and show more engine data on a single page, ultimately helping pilots quickly view essential engine, fuel and electrical data. In addition, improved graphical information and gauges are used to help pilots dynamically visualize sensor data and accurately assess the aircraft’s engine performance. As an alternative to the dual-concentric knob, the intuitive touchscreen user interface now features page shortcuts that allow the pilot to switch pages with just a single touch of the display. Other enhancements include a new Flight Summary Page, Engine Percent Power display, EIS page shortcuts, user customizable EIS fields, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005169/en/

The new features and enhancements of the GI 275 engine indication system provide owners a detailed and intuitive solution to help monitor engine data and manage their engine investment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“These new features and enhancements to the user interface have been added to the GI 275 EIS to provide an intuitive and detailed engine, fuel and electrical indications solution,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “It is an incredibly capable product. This update, combined with the ability to use wireless engine data logging to help protect and optimize their engine investment makes the GI 275 EIS the perfect cost-effective and modern EIS upgrade for piston powered aircraft owners.”

Improved EIS page layouts and capabilities

A new bar graph on the Main EIS Page displays exhaust gas temperature (EGT) and cylinder head temperature (CHT) for individual cylinders. For quicker and easier interpretation of engine data, font sizes of select EIS values have been increased. In addition, a new combined EGT/CHT page brings these indications into a single page for simplified monitoring. Other new features include Normalized Mode and turbine inlet temperature (TIT) Lean functionality for appropriately equipped aircraft, improved fuel tank bar gauges, and the ability to display Engine Percent Power at the top of the screen1.

New Flight Summary Page

A new Flight Summary Page contains aircraft timers, maximum RPM and temperature limitations for the engine, as well as fuel and lean data that is dynamically updated throughout the flight for real-time analysis in the air, along with a comprehensive post-flight review of engine data on the ground.

EIS Page shortcuts and customizable fields

Shortcuts have been added with increased touch functionality to enable pilots to quickly access more detail with regard to specific EIS data. With a single touch of the EGT/CHT indications on the main page, the GI 275 EIS quickly switches to the dedicated EGT/CHT page. To more easily access fuel calculations, pilots can touch the fuel gauge from the main page to switch to the fuel computer page. In addition, pilots can touch the RPM area on any page to return to the main page. Pilots also now have the ability to customize the AUX Page EIS fields relevant to their flight with user selectable buttons accessed via the touch screen.

Wireless EIS Data Logging and Streaming

Pilots can stream and view EIS data in real-time on the Garmin Pilot™ App, with the data later uploaded automatically to flyGarmin.com for storage and further review. This seamless integration allows owners and operators to get the most out of their aircraft and engine investment by easily reviewing real-time and historical engine data performance at any time.

Lightweight and compact, the GI 275 EIS is a reliable, modern and feature-packed engine indication solution intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125-inch flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing aircraft panel. In addition, its vibrant, high-resolution touchscreen display and wide viewing angle offers superior readability in the cockpit. These new GI 275 EIS capabilities are expected to be available in August 2021 via a software update. For full installation details, and to purchase the GI 275 EIS, contact a Garmin Authorized Dealer. The GI 275 also comes with a two-year warranty and is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/aviation.

Garmin’s aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers. Garmin’s portfolio includes navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, an expansive suite of ADS-B solutions and other products and services that are known for innovation, reliability, and value. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garminaviation, twitter.com/garminaviation, instagram.com/garminaviation, youtube.com/garminaviation or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

1.GI 275 EIS Engine Percent Power display not supported for Cirrus aircraft.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and flyGarmin are registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005169/en/