Garmin : Holiday Gift Guide

Let's be real - coming up with the "best gift ever" can be a bit stressful. It is likely not going to be the most wonderful time of the year if your significant other's tastefully dropped hints go unnoticed and you pick out a kitschy pair of socks for the fourth year in a row. (Disclaimer: Our legal department would like us to let you know we cannot guarantee your relationship status if you finally buy a good gift after three years of kitschy socks. It may be too far gone. What were you thinking?)

Anyway, we get it. Finding the perfect present for everyone on your holiday shopping list has been nearly impossible - until now. No matter where your loved one likes to play - be that land, sea or air - Garmin has just the thing. Keep scrolling for a roundup of gift ideas that Santa Claus won't be able to top.

Featuring advanced mapping, cycling safety features and dynamic performance insights, the Edge 530 is a lightweight GPS cycling computer designed for use on all terrains. Whether you're a podium finisher, gravel grinder, urban rider or somewhere in between, the Edge 530 is ready for any adventure.

Focus on the fundamentals or take your training to the next level with the Forerunner 55. No matter your skill level, the Forerunner 55 is here to help you track your stats. Lightweight and comfortable, this watch is the perfect fit for running and for everyday life.

Designed to help athletes stay connected on the go, the Forerunner 945 LTE brings phone‑free safety and tracking features1, spectator messaging and live event sharing to the wrist - all while still providing the detailed training data, performance monitoring tools and smartwatch features athletes have come to rely on.

Take your ride inside with the Tacx Boost, an affordable and quiet basic trainer that makes it easy to train year‑round. Key training features like resistance control, realistic ride feel and more let you make the most of every ride. Ride at any time without disturbing others; the closed resistance unit reduces noise so you can work out without waking the whole household.

No matter where or when, you ride, stand out and stay aware of cars approaching from behind with the Varia RTL515 rearview radar tail light. When paired with a compatible Garmin device, your phone or both, you will receive visible and audible alerts warning of approaching vehicles. During the day, the tail light can be seen from up to a mile away, making it easier for drivers to see you and providing greater peace of mind during any ride.

When you live healthy, you live better. This GPS smartwatch is built for your active lifestyle with advanced health monitoring and fitness features to help you better understand what's going on inside your body. Available in two sizes with a battery life of up to 11 days, built‑in music, Garmin Pay™ contactless payments2, smart notifications3 and more.

Get premium health, wellness and fitness features at an accessible price with the Venu Sq entry-level GPS smartwatch. It comes in a variety of colors with a battery life of up to 6 days. It includes Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and is available in a music and non‑music version.

This stylish smartwatch is the first of its kind from Garmin with an incredibly small, 34 mm watch case and a stylish patterned lens. Just tap or twist your wrist to reveal the bright touchscreen display to see your texts, calls, calendar reminders3 and more. Choose from classic and sport designs with a variety of color, metal and interchangeable band options - including leather and silicone - so you can find the perfect piece to fit your look.

vívofit jr. 3 isn't just a fitness tracker for kids. It's an interactive experience activity that unlocks app adventures. The jr. 3 has a new watch‑like shape with downloadable watch faces, an "in case of emergency" widget, and a durable, swim‑friendly band available in a multitude of colors and themes - plus a battery life of up to 1 year (no recharging!)

Featuring a Power Glass™ solar charging lens and a customizable power manager mode, fēnix 6 Solar Editions harness the power of the sun4 to stay on and remain performance‑ready for weeks, so users will have more on‑wrist time to enjoy their activities, training features, onboard mapping, music streaming and much more. Expanding the robust activity profiles included in the fēnix series, the fēnix 6 and 6S Solar Editions come surf-, mountain bike- and indoor climb‑ready. The smaller‑sized fēnix 6S Pro Solar also features an exclusive Women of Adventure design option.

Do what you love, longer. Instinct Solar is a GPS smartwatch built to break convention, conquer the elements and endure longer. Experience unprecedented battery life with solar charging4, wrist‑based heart rate5 and built‑in sports apps right on the wrist for swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing strength and more. With a purpose‑built design, it's available in bold color options that bring to life a nontraditional smartwatch that turns heads at every glance.

Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens that extends battery life4 and packed with top performance features, the Enduro GPS watch is built for extreme endurance athletes like you. It's lightweight but durablefor seriously epic race conditions and gets up to 80 hours of battery life in GPS mode, the longest battery life of any Garmin watch to date.

The dive computer for both your worlds - monitor your gas and depth with the advanced, watch‑style dive computer that comes with multisport training and smart features. Pair it with a Descent™ T1 transmitter for integrated pressure monitoring on up to 5 tanks via SubWave™ sonar data network.

The MARQ Collection is destined for those who aspire to the lifestyles we have redefined over decades of innovation. For them we present these magnificent modern tool watches - our tribute to their rightful rewards, built with purpose in both form and function. Each modern tool watch is uniquely crafted to be an outward expression of the owner's personality, interests and ambitions.

We've got your game with the sleek Approach S12, a GPS golf watch with a sunlight-readable display, critical information from more than 42,000 course maps worldwide and a style that goes beyond the clubhouse. Boasting an array of features to help enhance a golfer's game, the Approach S12 offers a quick reference to the front, middle and back of the green as well as distances to hazards and doglegs so you have all the data you need for the perfect shot.

Set your sights on something greater with the Approach Z82 laser range finder with GPS. Designed to help improve a golfer's situational awareness, the Approach Z82 measures precise shot distances ranging from within 10" of the pin up to 450 yards. The flag finder locks in with vibrational feedback, and image stabilization makes it easier to find and range the flag. Experience full‑color, 2D CourseView mapping through the lens and Green View overlay on more than 42,000 courses worldwide.

Why guess where to find fish? See exactly where they're hiding with STRIKER Cast castable sonar. Just download the STRIKER Cast app, pair your compatible mobile device with the sonar and go fishing in minutes. Cast from shore, dock or watercraft and reel back in to locate and display fish on your compatible smartphone or tablet.

See fish and structure in colorful detail with the STRIKER Vivid Series fishfinders. These easy‑to‑use fishfinders feature high‑contrast color palettes, making it easier to see what's beneath the surface. Featuring industry‑leading Garmin CHIRP traditional sonar and ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar technology, STRIKER Vivid ensures that anglers see crystal‑clear fish arches and remarkable target separation.

The Fusion Signature Series 3 marine speakers and subwoofers push the boundaries of what is possible on the water. The Signature Series 3 incorporates premium materials and marine‑specific design elements to deliver premium aesthetics to any boat, in addition to the ability to reproduce high‑quality audio while out on the water.

Innovative, all‑in‑one portable GPS for pilots with a 7'' display. Fly confidently with our rugged, reliable, purpose‑built GPS that includes our latest in‑flight features, including IFR approaches, arrivals and departures, plus our familiar touchscreen interface.

You're a pilot. You want a premium GPS aviator watch with advanced tools for the cockpit and style that sets you apart even after you land. The Garmin D2 family of premium GPS aviator watches was the first to put true global flight navigation capability on the wrists of forward‑looking pilots and flying enthusiasts. Now, with our D2 Delta series, we've brought this technology to whole new levels of capability and connectivity.

Take flight with a modern smartwatch that is built for the cockpit. Whether a dedicated aviator or an aspiring pilot, D2 Air offers tools for all the phases of flight, including weather, Direct‑to navigation, airport information, flight logging, Pulse Ox6 and much more. Featuring a slim and sophisticated AMOLED touchscreen display, the D2 Air can be worn 24/7 for a seamless transition from air to land. D2 Air also incorporates connected features for life on the go, such as smart notifications3, contactless payments via Garmin Pay2, health monitoring, animated workouts and more.

Tiny but mighty. The car key‑sized Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 offers discreet eyewitness incident detection7, voice control technology and crisp 1080p automatic recording capabilities. With a wide 140‑degree lens and Garmin Clarity™ HDR optics, the tiny camera is able to provide huge protection by capturing amazing details day and night.

Garmin Catalyst is a groundbreaking real‑time coaching tool and driving performance optimizer8 set apart from any other GPS lap timer or data system the motorsports industry has experienced. True Track Positioning™ technology uses built‑in accelerometers, 10 Hz multi‑GNSS positioning and image processing to automatically generate your car's racing line on the track. Plus, our revolutionary True Optimal Lap™ technology shows your fastest achievable time based on lines you actually drove.

Get a clear view of the road ahead with the dēzl™ OTR500, 700, 800 and 1000 truck navigators. With PrePass® weigh station bypass options for active PrePass account users and easy‑to‑read displays across the board, there's a dezl navigator option to satisfy most trucking needs. The navigators are equipped with custom truck routing9 for the size and weight of your rig, adding popular route suggestions, truck‑friendly parking, and load-to-dock guidance.

Not sure if your RV can cross a specific bridge or road during a cross‑country trip? No worries, the RV 1090 GPS navigator can create custom routes9 that take into account the size and weight of your RV and provide road warnings for steep grades, sharp curves and more. To simplify your trip even more, the RV 1090 includes Tripadvisor® traveler ratings, a preloaded directory of RV parks and services plus content from Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA and more.

The zūmo XT all‑terrain motorcycle navigator is built for adventure. Thanks to an ultrabright 5.5" display and a rugged frame that is both rain‑resistant and glove‑friendly, the zūmo XT can withstand all kinds of weather, extreme temperatures and rigorous vibrations. Enthusiasts looking to explore the winding roads can access adventurous routes with turn‑by‑turn directions for on‑road navigation and topographic or downloadable BirdsEye Satellite Imagery for off‑road guidance.

