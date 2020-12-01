Garmin : New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges

December 1, 2020

If you love the Garmin Connect Badges and the hard work that goes into earning the newest one, you're going to love our new Garmin Connect Badge Challenges.

This new Garmin Connect feature offers a way for you to keep acquiring new badges all month long. You can rise to the challenge every day, pushing yourself further to beat yesterday. You need to opt-in and join each Badge Challenge to earn the badge at the end of the challenge period.

December's Connect Badge Challenges:

Badge Challenge Name How to Earn December Joy Rides Record 250 kilometers of cycling activities in December. December Rundown Record 50 miles of running activities in December. December Step Month Record 300,000 total steps in December. December Walking Record 30 miles of walking activities in December. 12 Days of Fitness Cycling Complete 200 kilometers of cycling activities from December 20-31. 12 Days of Fitness Walking Complete 10 miles of walking activities from December 20-31. 12 Days of Fitness Running Complete 20 miles of running activities from December 20-31. December 40K Complete a cycling activity of at least 24.9 miles from December 11-13. December Weekend 5K Complete a running activity of at least 3.1 miles from December 4-6.

Here is how to find it and join in Garmin Connect mobile:

Open the Garmin Connect application. Navigate to 'More.' Select 'Challenges.' View and select the 'Join Now' button to opt into the monthly challenges. Follow the instructions on how to earn the challenge badge.

Here is how to find it and join in Garmin Connect desktop:

Open the Garmin Connect application. Select 'Challenges' View and select the 'Join Now' button to opt into the monthly challenges. Follow the instructions on how to earn the challenge badge.

You must have the latest Garmin Connect app update to view the Badge Challenges.