Garmin : New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges

January 31, 2021

If you love the Garmin Connect Badges and the hard work that goes into earning the newest one, you're going to love our new Garmin Connect Badge Challenges.

This new Garmin Connect feature offers a way for you to keep acquiring new badges all month long. You can rise to the challenge every day, pushing yourself further to beat yesterday. You need to opt-in and join each Badge Challenge to earn the badge at the end of the challenge period.

February's Connect Badge Challenges:

Challenge Name Rules February Weekend 5K Complete a 5-kilometer run from February 5 to 7. February Wind Down Record one hour of yoga activities from February 22 to 28. February Weekend 40K Ride at least 40 kilometers in one cycling activity from February 19 to 21. February Weekend Walking Complete a 3-mile walk from February 12 to 14. February Rundown Record 50 miles of running activities from February 1 to 28. February Step Month Record 280,000 total steps from February 1 to 28. February Walking Record 30 miles of walking activities from February 1 to 28. February Joy Rides Record 250 kilometers of cycling activities from February 1 to 28.

Here is how to find it and join in Garmin Connect app:

Open the Garmin Connect application. Navigate to 'More.' Select 'Challenges.' View and select the 'Join Now' button to opt into the monthly challenges. Follow the instructions on how to earn the challenge badge.

Here is how to find it and join in Garmin Connect desktop:

Open the Garmin Connect application. Select 'Challenges' View and select the 'Join Now' button to opt into the monthly challenges. Follow the instructions on how to earn the challenge badge.

You must have the latest Garmin Connect app update to view the Badge Challenges.