Garmin : New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges

New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges
January 31, 2021

If you love the Garmin Connect Badges and the hard work that goes into earning the newest one, you're going to love our new Garmin Connect Badge Challenges.

This new Garmin Connect feature offers a way for you to keep acquiring new badges all month long. You can rise to the challenge every day, pushing yourself further to beat yesterday. You need to opt-in and join each Badge Challenge to earn the badge at the end of the challenge period.

February's Connect Badge Challenges:

Challenge Name Rules
February Weekend 5K Complete a 5-kilometer run from February 5 to 7.
February Wind Down Record one hour of yoga activities from February 22 to 28.
February Weekend 40K Ride at least 40 kilometers in one cycling activity from February 19 to 21.
February Weekend Walking Complete a 3-mile walk from February 12 to 14.
February Rundown Record 50 miles of running activities from February 1 to 28.
February Step Month Record 280,000 total steps from February 1 to 28.
February Walking Record 30 miles of walking activities from February 1 to 28.
February Joy Rides Record 250 kilometers of cycling activities from February 1 to 28.

Here is how to find it and join in Garmin Connect app:

  1. Open the Garmin Connect application.
  2. Navigate to 'More.'
  3. Select 'Challenges.'
  4. View and select the 'Join Now' button to opt into the monthly challenges.
  5. Follow the instructions on how to earn the challenge badge.

Here is how to find it and join in Garmin Connect desktop:

  1. Open the Garmin Connect application.
  2. Select 'Challenges'
  3. View and select the 'Join Now' button to opt into the monthly challenges.
  4. Follow the instructions on how to earn the challenge badge.

You must have the latest Garmin Connect app update to view the Badge Challenges.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 14:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 021 M - -
Net income 2020 917 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 21 966 M 21 966 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,03x
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart GARMIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 119,00 $
Last Close Price 114,86 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD-4.01%21 966
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.87%91 554
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.57%11 359
ALLEGION PLC-8.05%9 849
ADT INC.15.03%7 454
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.18.75%6 826
