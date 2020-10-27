Garmin : New STRIKER Vivid fishfinders offer Garmin's most vibrant underwater images to date

The choice is yours: Seven new color palettes make it easier for anglers to distinguish fish and structure

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer1, today introduced the STRIKER™ Vivid series – proven fishfinders with best-in-class sonar now with seven new high-contrast color palettes that make it easier to see what’s beneath the surface.

“Vivid brings an enhanced sonar experience to the STRIKER series,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “There are a lot of variables to consider when choosing a sonar color palette – daylight, bottom composition, cover, even eyesight – and we’re excited to bring more choices in vivid colors to these popular fishfinders so anglers can have more success on the water.”

Featuring industry-leading Garmin CHIRP traditional sonar and CHIRP ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar technology, STRIKER Vivid ensures that anglers see crystal-clear fish arches and remarkable target separation. With seven new vivid color options added, Garmin offers a choice of 16 palettes, making it easier to distinguish fish from structure based on the user’s preferences and fishing conditions.

The Vivid series comes with a built-in high-sensitivity GPS receiver, so not only can anglers see fish and structure below the boat, but they can also quickly mark favorite fishing spots and other areas of interest like brush piles, stumps, or docks, and get back to them. Built-in GPS also allows users to plan and create routes and view their boat’s speed.

STRIKER Vivid anglers can create their own HD fishing maps thanks to built-in Quickdraw Contours mapping software. Whether it’s a familiar spot or uncharted water, the feature makes it’s easy to create and store up to 2 million acres of maps with 1-foot contours. Once it’s turned on, users will see contours with labels generated right on the screen as the boat moves – no need to stop fishing; results appear instantly on the STRIKER Vivid screen. User-collected data can be easily shared or accessed with others through the Garmin Quickdraw™ Community, which now includes over 9 million acres of data.

Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi®, STRIKER Vivid users can connect to the free ActiveCaptain® app2 to transfer waypoints and receive smart notifications delivered right to the screen, including software update notifications for the latest feature improvements3.

Available with a 4-, 5-, 7- or 9-inch color display, the STRIKER Vivid series has a rugged design and keyed interface that’s built to withstand the harsh marine environment. It comes with everything anglers need – including a tilt/swivel mount and transom- and trolling-motor mounting hardware – to make getting on the water fast and easy.

The STRIKER Vivid series is offered with two transducer options, with and without SideVü, and will be available next month with suggested retail prices ranging from $179.99 to $599.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2019 reported sales

2 When paired with your compatible smartphone

3 Wi-Fi is only available on the 7- and 9-inch models.

