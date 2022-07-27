Log in
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-26 pm EDT
102.50 USD   -1.52%
GARMIN : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
GARMIN : announces second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
GARMIN LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q)

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
10-Q

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 25, 2022

or

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number 001-41118

GARMIN LTD.

(Exact name of Company as specified in its charter)

Switzerland

98-0229227

(State or other jurisdiction

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation or organization)

identification no.)

Mühlentalstrasse 2

8200 Schaffhausen

Switzerland

N/A

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Company's telephone number, including area code: +41 52 630 1600

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Registered Shares, CHF 0.10 Per Share Par Value

GRMN

New York Stock Exchange

(Title of each class)

(Trading Symbol)

(Name of each exchange on which registered)

Indicate by check mark whether the Company (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Company was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-accelerated Filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

YES NO

Number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common shares as of July 22, 2022

Registered Shares, CHF 0.10 par value: 192,855,133(excluding treasury shares)

Garmin Ltd.

Form 10-Q

Quarter Ended June 25, 2022

Table of Contents

Page

Part I - Financial Information

1

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 25, 2022 and December 25, 2021 (Unaudited)

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the 13-Weeks and 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited)

2

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the 13-Weeks and 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited)

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the 13-Weeks and 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited)

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited)

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

15

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

23

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

23

Part II - Other Information

24

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

24

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

24

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

24

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

24

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

24

Item 5.

Other Information

24

Item 6.

Exhibits

25

Signature Page

26

i

Part I - Financial Information

Item I - Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)

June 25,
2022

December 25,
2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,087,381

$

1,498,058

Marketable securities

526,639

347,980

Accounts receivable, net

698,859

843,445

Inventories

1,454,868

1,227,609

Deferred costs

14,541

15,961

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

340,329

328,719

Total current assets

4,122,617

4,261,772

Property and equipment, net

1,113,562

1,067,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets

128,615

89,457

Noncurrent marketable securities

1,247,490

1,268,698

Deferred income tax assets

347,998

260,205

Noncurrent deferred costs

10,818

12,361

Goodwill

561,395

575,080

Other intangible assets, net

194,070

215,993

Other noncurrent assets

87,131

103,383

Total assets

$

7,813,696

$

7,854,427

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

319,732

$

370,048

Salaries and benefits payable

178,670

211,371

Accrued warranty costs

39,949

45,467

Accrued sales program costs

89,981

121,514

Other accrued expenses

216,862

225,988

Deferred revenue

86,553

87,654

Income taxes payable

127,685

128,083

Dividend payable

564,454

258,023

Total current liabilities

1,623,886

1,448,148

Deferred income tax liabilities

118,062

117,595

Noncurrent income taxes payable

60,233

62,539

Noncurrent deferred revenue

38,297

41,618

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

106,952

70,044

Other noncurrent liabilities

333

324

Stockholders' equity:

Shares, CHF 0.10par value, 198,077shares authorized and issued; 193,058
shares outstanding at June 25, 2022 and 192,608shares outstanding
at December 25, 2021

17,979

17,979

Additional paid-in capital

2,008,931

1,960,722

Treasury stock (5,019and 5,469shares, respectively)

(315,886

)

(303,114

)

Retained earnings

4,225,521

4,320,737

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(70,612

)

117,835

Total stockholders' equity

5,865,933

6,114,159

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,813,696

$

7,854,427

See accompanying notes.

1

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,
2022

June 26,
2021

June 25,
2022

June 26,
2021

Net sales

$

1,240,833

$

1,326,905

$

2,413,496

$

2,399,232

Cost of goods sold

512,007

546,054

1,022,190

976,825

Gross profit

728,826

780,851

1,391,306

1,422,407

Advertising expense

43,357

42,939

77,490

74,000

Selling, general and administrative expenses

191,211

180,717

381,995

352,705

Research and development expense

201,518

186,023

410,524

374,871

Total operating expense

436,086

409,679

870,009

801,576

Operating income

292,740

371,172

521,297

620,831

Other income (expense):

Interest income

8,495

7,018

16,048

14,670

Foreign currency losses

(22,439

)

(7,326

)

(25,946

)

(15,607

)

Other income

170

1,195

3,431

2,679

Total other income (expense)

(13,774

)

887

(6,467

)

1,742

Income before income taxes

278,966

372,059

514,830

622,573

Income tax provision

21,093

55,062

45,366

85,548

Net income

$

257,873

$

316,997

$

469,464

$

537,025

Net income per share:

Basic

$

1.34

$

1.65

$

2.43

$

2.80

Diluted

$

1.33

$

1.64

$

2.43

$

2.78

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

193,074

192,150

192,980

192,023

Diluted

193,450

192,871

193,515

192,840

See accompanying notes.

2

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,
2022

June 26,
2021

June 25,
2022

June 26,
2021

Net income

$

257,873

$

316,997

$

469,464

$

537,025

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(64,895

)

27,680

(121,807

)

(7,611

)

Change in fair value of available-for-sale marketable securities, net of deferred taxes

(16,628

)

(1,305

)

(66,640

)

(9,189

)

Comprehensive income

$

176,350

$

343,372

$

281,017

$

520,225

See accompanying notes.

3

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

For the 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021

(In thousands, except per share information)

Common
Stock

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

Treasury
Stock

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

Total

Balance at March 27, 2021

$

17,979

$

1,892,934

$

(309,522

)

$

3,974,184

$

140,252

$

5,715,827

Net income

-

-

-

316,997

-

316,997

Translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

27,680

27,680

Adjustment related to unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities net of income tax effects of $78

-

-

-

-

(1,305

)

(1,305

)

Comprehensive income

343,372

Dividends declared ($2.68per share)

-

-

-

(515,307

)

-

(515,307

)

Issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

11,600

6,476

-

-

18,076

Stock compensation

-

22,603

-

-

-

22,603

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

-

(323

)

-

-

(323

)

Balance at June 26, 2021

$

17,979

$

1,927,137

$

(303,369

)

$

3,775,874

$

166,627

$

5,584,248

Common
Stock

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

Treasury
Stock

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

Total

Balance at March 26, 2022

$

17,979

$

1,982,561

$

(294,711

)

$

4,532,102

$

10,911

$

6,248,842

Net income

-

-

-

257,873

-

257,873

Translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(64,895

)

(64,895

)

Adjustment related to unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities net of income tax effects of $4,757

-

-

-

-

(16,628

)

(16,628

)

Comprehensive income

176,350

Dividends declared ($2.92per share)

-

-

-

(564,454

)

-

(564,454

)

Issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

11,322

9,582

-

-

20,904

Stock compensation

-

15,048

-

-

-

15,048

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

-

(111

)

-

-

(111

)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

-

-

(30,646

)

-

-

(30,646

)

Balance at June 25, 2022

$

17,979

$

2,008,931

$

(315,886

)

$

4,225,521

$

(70,612

)

$

5,865,933

See accompanying notes.

4

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)

For the 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021

(In thousands, except per share information)

Common
Stock

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

Treasury
Stock

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

Total

Balance at December 26, 2020

$

17,979

$

1,880,354

$

(320,016

)

$

3,754,372

$

183,427

$

5,516,116

Net income

-

-

-

537,025

-

537,025

Translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(7,611

)

(7,611

)

Adjustment related to unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities net of income tax effects of $2,308

-

-

-

-

(9,189

)

(9,189

)

Comprehensive income

520,225

Dividends declared ($2.68per share)

-

-

-

(515,523

)

-

(515,523

)

Issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

1,482

34,251

-

-

35,733

Stock compensation

-

45,301

-

-

-

45,301

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

-

(17,604

)

-

-

(17,604

)

Balance at June 26, 2021

$

17,979

$

1,927,137

$

(303,369

)

$

3,775,874

$

166,627

$

5,584,248

Common
Stock

Additional
Paid-In
Capital

Treasury
Stock

Retained
Earnings

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

Total

Balance at December 25, 2021

$

17,979

$

1,960,722

$

(303,114

)

$

4,320,737

$

117,835

$

6,114,159

Net income

-

-

-

469,464

-

469,464

Translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(121,807

)

(121,807

)

Adjustment related to unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities net of income tax effects of $19,459

-

-

-

-

(66,640

)

(66,640

)

Comprehensive income

281,017

Dividends declared ($2.92per share)

-

-

-

(564,680

)

-

(564,680

)

Issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

8,454

32,596

-

-

41,050

Stock compensation

-

39,755

-

-

-

39,755

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards

-

-

(14,722

)

-

-

(14,722

)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

-

-

(30,646

)

-

-

(30,646

)

Balance at June 25, 2022

$

17,979

$

2,008,931

$

(315,886

)

$

4,225,521

$

(70,612

)

$

5,865,933

See accompanying notes.

5

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,
2022

June 26,
2021

Operating Activities:

Net income

$

469,464

$

537,025

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:

Depreciation

58,986

48,776

Amortization

23,870

25,903

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment

(1,666

)

207

Unrealized foreign currency losses

21,217

12,205

Deferred income taxes

(66,382

)

5,560

Stock compensation expense

39,755

45,301

Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities

773

(374

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

122,428

103,928

Inventories

(294,766

)

(177,193

)

Other current and noncurrent assets

775

(27,279

)

Accounts payable

(29,829

)

44,144

Other current and noncurrent liabilities

(74,273

)

(39,377

)

Deferred revenue

(4,246

)

(7,317

)

Deferred costs

2,920

5,863

Income taxes

(3,550

)

20,670

Net cash provided by operating activities

265,476

598,042

Investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(134,798

)

(146,542

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,672

8

Purchase of intangible assets

(887

)

(1,170

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(873,110

)

(755,360

)

Redemption of marketable securities

620,796

720,937

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(10,828

)

(15,893

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(397,155

)

(198,020

)

Financing activities:

Dividends

(258,249

)

(233,860

)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards

41,050

35,733

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards

(14,722

)

(17,604

)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

(25,117

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(257,038

)

(215,731

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(21,999

)

(2,819

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(410,716

)

181,472

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,498,843

1,458,748

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,088,127

$

1,640,220

See accompanying notes.

6

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements(Unaudited)

June 25, 2022

(In thousands, except per share information)

1. Accounting Policies

Basis of Presentation and Principles of Consolidation

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Garmin Ltd. and wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "Garmin"). Intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for interim financial information and with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 10 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 25, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date, but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. Additionally, the condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 2, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of this Form 10-Q, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021. Operating results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The Company's fiscal year is based on a 52- or 53-week period ending on the last Saturday of the calendar year. Therefore, the financial results of certain 53-week fiscal years, and the associated 14-week quarters, will not be exactly comparable to the prior and subsequent 52-week fiscal years and the associated 13-week quarters. The quarters ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021both contain operating results for 13 weeks.

Changes in Classification and Allocation

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified or presented to conform to the current period presentation.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company refined the methodology used in classifying certain indirect costs in accordance with the way the Company's management is now using the information in decision making, which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of costs incurred to support research and development activities. As a result, the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income have been recast for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 26, 2021to reflect reclassifications of $14,958and $29,323, respectively, from research and development expense to selling, general, and administrative expense.

Additionally, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined to allocate these expenses in a more direct manner to provide the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) with a more meaningful representation of segment profit or loss. The Company's composition of operating segments and reportable segments did not change.

These changes in classification and allocation had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating or net income.

Significant Accounting Policies

For a description of the significant accounting policies and methods used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to Note 2, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There were no material changes to the Company's significant accounting policies during the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022.

7

Recently Issued Accounting Standards and Pronouncements

Recently adopted accounting standards and recently issued accounting pronouncements not yet adopted are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements, accounting policies, processes, or systems.

2. Inventories

The components of inventories consist of the following:

June 25,
2022

December 25, 2021

Raw materials

$

581,560

$

509,435

Work-in-process

206,573

213,801

Finished goods

666,735

504,373

Inventories

$

1,454,868

$

1,227,609

3. Earnings Per Share

The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net income per share. Stock options, stock appreciation rights, and restricted stock units are collectively referred to as "equity awards".

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

Numerator:

Numerator for basic and diluted net income per share - net income

$

257,873

$

316,997

$

469,464

$

537,025

Denominator:

Denominator for basic net income per share - weighted-average common shares

193,074

192,150

192,980

192,023

Effect of dilutive equity awards

376

721

535

817

Denominator for diluted net income per share - adjusted weighted-average common shares

193,450

192,871

193,515

192,840

Basic net income per share

$

1.34

$

1.65

$

2.43

$

2.80

Diluted net income per share

$

1.33

$

1.64

$

2.43

$

2.78

Shares excluded from diluted net income per share calculation:

Anti-dilutive equity awards

757

313

761

315

4. Segment Information and Geographic Data

Garmin is organized in the sixoperating segments of fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM. The fitness, outdoor, aviation, and marine operating segments represent reportable segments. The consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments, which serve the auto market, do not meet the quantitative thresholds to separately qualify as reportable segments, and they are therefore reported together in an "all other" category captioned as auto. Fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, and auto are collectively referred to as the Company's reported segments.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer, who has been identified as the CODM, uses operating income as the measure of profit or loss, combined with other measures, to assess segment performance and allocate resources. Operating income represents net sales less costs of goods sold and operating expenses. Net sales are directly attributed to each segment. Most costs of goods sold and the majority of operating expenses are also directly attributed to each segment, while certain other costs of goods sold and operating expenses are allocated to the segments in a manner appropriate to the specific facts and circumstances of the expenses being allocated.

8

As indicated in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined to allocate these expenses in a more direct manner to provide the Company's CODM with a more meaningful representation of segment profit or loss. The Company's composition of operating segments and reportable segments did not change. Results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 26, 2021 have been recast below to conform with the current period presentation.

Net sales ("revenue"), gross profit, and operating income for each of the Company's five reported segments are presented below, along with supplemental financial information for the auto OEM and consumer auto operating segments that management believes is useful.

Auto

Fitness

Outdoor

Aviation

Marine

Total
Auto

Consumer
Auto

Auto
OEM

Total

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Net sales

$

272,095

$

381,915

$

204,739

$

242,794

$

139,290

$

80,328

$

58,962

$

1,240,833

Gross profit

134,016

253,255

147,931

137,406

56,218

37,253

18,965

728,826

Operating income (loss)

23,462

154,250

61,745

68,619

(15,336

)

9,121

(24,457

)

292,740

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Net sales

$

413,201

$

323,405

$

180,832

$

261,790

$

147,677

$

86,278

$

61,399

$

1,326,905

Gross profit

225,192

208,158

131,934

152,609

62,958

42,261

20,697

780,851

Operating income (loss)

113,733

120,843

51,126

91,091

(5,621

)

16,355

(21,976

)

371,172

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Net sales

$

492,992

$

766,519

$

379,505

$

496,863

$

277,617

$

145,458

$

132,159

$

2,413,496

Gross profit

240,205

500,751

275,474

265,987

108,889

68,213

40,676

1,391,306

Operating income (loss)

24,043

303,229

101,871

127,501

(35,347

)

12,953

(48,300

)

521,297

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Net sales

$

721,326

$

579,859

$

354,721

$

471,163

$

272,163

$

148,673

$

123,490

$

2,399,232

Gross profit

398,737

379,833

258,116

273,989

111,732

74,225

37,507

1,422,407

Operating income (loss)

184,415

212,854

96,140

153,997

(26,575

)

25,393

(51,968

)

620,831

Net sales to external customers by geographic region were as follows for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021. Note that APAC includes Asia Pacific and Australian Continent and EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa:

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

Americas

$

646,172

$

646,393

$

1,216,807

$

1,150,085

EMEA

412,550

488,724

810,027

888,232

APAC

182,111

191,788

386,662

360,915

Net sales to external customers

$

1,240,833

$

1,326,905

$

2,413,496

$

2,399,232

9

5. Warranty Reserves

The Company's standard warranty obligation to its end-users provides for a period of oneto two yearsfrom the date of shipment, while certain auto, aviation, and marine OEM products have a warranty period of two yearsor more from the date of installation. The Company's estimates of costs to service its warranty obligations are based on historical experience and management's expectations and judgments of future conditions, and are recorded as a liability on the balance sheet.The following reconciliation provides an illustration of changes in the aggregate warranty reserve.

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

Balance - beginning of period

$

40,698

$

39,288

$

45,467

$

42,643

Accrual for products sold (1)

14,154

22,988

25,025

34,445

Expenditures

(14,903

)

(17,701

)

(30,543

)

(32,513

)

Balance - end of period

$

39,949

$

44,575

$

39,949

$

44,575

(1) Changes in cost estimates related to pre-existing warranties were not material and aggregated with accruals for new warranty contracts in the 'accrual for products sold' line.

6. Commitments and Contingencies

Commitments

The Company is party to certain commitments that require the future purchase of goods or services ("unconditional purchase obligations"). The Company's unconditional purchase obligations primarily consist of payments for inventory, capital expenditures, and other indirect purchases in connection with conducting the business. The aggregate amount of purchase orders and other commitments open as of June 25, 2022that may represent noncancellable unconditional purchase obligations having a remaining term in excess of one year was approximately $323,000.

Certain cash balances are held as collateral in relation to bank guarantees. This restricted cash is reported within other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and totaled $746and $785on June 25, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively. The total of the cash and cash equivalents balance and the restricted cash reported within other assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets equals the total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Contingencies

Management of the Company currently does not believe it is reasonably possible that the Company may have incurred a material loss, or a material loss in excess of recorded accruals, with respect to loss contingencies in the aggregate, for the fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2022. The results of legal proceedings, investigations and claims, however, cannot be predicted with certainty. An adverse resolution of one or more of such matters in excess of management's expectations could have a material adverse effect in the particular quarter or fiscal year in which a loss is recorded, but based on information currently known, the Company does not believe it is likely that losses from such matters would have a material adverse effect on the Company's business or its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cash flows.

The Company settled or resolved certain matters during the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022that did not individually or in the aggregate have a material impact on the Company's business or its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cash flows.

7. Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $21,093in the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022, compared to income tax expense of $55,062in the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021. The effective tax rate was 7.6% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021.

10

The Company recorded income tax expense of $45,366in the first half of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $85,548in the first half of 2021. The effective tax rate was 8.8% in the first half of 2022, compared to 13.7% in the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

8. Marketable Securities

The FASB ASC topic entitled Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures defines fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date (exit price). The accounting guidance classifies the inputs used to measure fair value into the following hierarchy:

Level 1

Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for the identical asset or liability

Level 2

Observable inputs for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly, such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active, or inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability

Level 3

Unobservable inputs for the asset or liability

The Company endeavors to utilize the best available information in measuring fair value. Financial assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Valuation is based on prices obtained from an independent pricing vendor using both market and income approaches. The primary inputs to the valuation include quoted prices for similar assets in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets in markets that are not active, contractual cash flows, benchmark yields, and credit spreads.

The method described above may produce a fair value calculation that may not be indicative of net realizable value or reflective of future fair values. Furthermore, while the Company believes its valuation methods are appropriate and consistent with other market participants, the use of different methodologies or assumptions to determine the fair value of certain financial instruments could result in a different fair value measurement at the reporting date.

Marketable securities classified as available-for-sale securities are summarized below:

Available-For-Sale Securities
as of June 25, 2022

Fair Value Level

Amortized Cost

Gross Unrealized
Gains

Gross Unrealized
Losses

Fair Value

Agency securities

Level 2

7,000

-

(597

)

6,403

Mortgage-backed securities

Level 2

158,957

3

(3,494

)

155,466

Commercial paper

Level 2

200,329

-

-

200,329

Corporate debt securities

Level 2

1,147,667

249

(64,004

)

1,083,912

Municipal securities

Level 2

339,483

78

(23,260

)

316,301

Other

Level 2

13,366

-

(1,648

)

11,718

Total

$

1,866,802

$

330

$

(93,003

)

$

1,774,129

Available-For-Sale Securities
as of December 25, 2021

Fair Value Level

Amortized Cost

Gross Unrealized
Gains

Gross Unrealized
Losses

Fair Value

Agency securities

Level 2

7,000

-

(110

)

6,890

Mortgage-backed securities

Level 2

149,692

257

(880

)

149,069

Commercial paper

Level 2

-

-

-

-

Corporate debt securities

Level 2

1,079,390

9,830

(11,827

)

1,077,393

Municipal securities

Level 2

356,037

1,870

(4,864

)

353,043

Other

Level 2

31,134

22

(873

)

30,283

Total

$

1,623,253

$

11,979

$

(18,554

)

$

1,616,678

11

The Company's investment policy targets low risk investments with the objective of minimizing the potential risk of principal loss. The fair value of securities varies from period to period due to changes in interest rates, the performance of the underlying collateral, and the credit performance of the underlying issuer, among other factors.

Accrued interest receivable, which totaled $11,164as of June 25, 2022, is excluded from both the fair value and amortized cost basis of available-for-sale securities and is included within prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company writes off impaired accrued interest on a timely basis, generally within 30 days of the due date, by reversing interest income. Noaccrued interest was written off during the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022.

The Company recognizes impairments relating to credit losses of available-for-sale securities through an allowance for credit losses and other income on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income. Impairment not relating to credit losses is recorded in other comprehensive income on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. The cost of securities sold is based on the specific identification method. Approximately 91% of securities in the Company's portfolio were at an unrealized loss position as of June 25, 2022.

The following tables display additional information regarding gross unrealized losses and fair value by major security type for available-for-sale securities in an unrealized loss position as of June 25, 2022 and December 25, 2021.

As of June 25, 2022

Less than 12 Consecutive Months

12 Consecutive Months or Longer

Total

Gross Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Gross Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Gross Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Agency securities

(597

)

6,403

-

-

(597

)

6,403

Mortgage-backed securities

(2,549

)

45,338

(945

)

5,709

(3,494

)

51,047

Commercial paper

-

-

-

-

-

-

Corporate debt securities

(42,712

)

781,300

(21,292

)

218,091

(64,004

)

999,391

Municipal securities

(15,155

)

219,841

(8,105

)

81,579

(23,260

)

301,420

Other

(75

)

1,685

(1,573

)

8,553

(1,648

)

10,238

Total

$

(61,088

)

$

1,054,567

$

(31,915

)

$

313,932

$

(93,003

)

$

1,368,499

As of December 25, 2021

Less than 12 Consecutive Months

12 Consecutive Months or Longer

Total

Gross Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Gross Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Gross Unrealized Losses

Fair Value

Agency securities

(110

)

6,890

-

-

(110

)

6,890

Mortgage-backed securities

(148

)

18,909

(732

)

7,598

(880

)

26,507

Commercial paper

-

-

-

-

-

-

Corporate debt securities

(9,466

)

499,084

(2,361

)

85,033

(11,827

)

584,117

Municipal securities

(4,247

)

226,009

(617

)

29,405

(4,864

)

255,414

Other

(467

)

17,845

(406

)

7,205

(873

)

25,050

Total

$

(14,438

)

$

768,737

$

(4,116

)

$

129,241

$

(18,554

)

$

897,978

As of June 25, 2022 and December 25, 2021, the Company had not recognized an allowance for credit losses on any securities in an unrealized loss position.

The Company has not recorded an allowance for credit losses and charge to other income for the unrealized losses on agency, mortgage-backed, corporate debt, municipal, and other securities presented above because the Company's management does not consider the declines in fair value to have resulted from credit losses. Management has not observed a significant deterioration in credit quality of these securities, which are highly rated with moderate to low credit risk. Declines in value are largely attributable to current global economic conditions. The securities continue to make timely principal and interest payments, and the fair values are expected to recover as they approach maturity. Management does not intend to sell the securities, and it is not more likely than not that the Company will be required to sell the securities, before the respective recoveries of their amortized cost bases, which may be maturity.

12

The amortized cost and fair value of marketable securities at June 25, 2022, by maturity, are shown below.

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Due in one year or less

$

528,438

$

526,639

Due after one year through five years

1,295,777

1,208,474

Due after five years through ten years

38,483

35,575

Due after ten years

4,104

3,441

Total

$

1,866,802

$

1,774,129

9. Stockholders' Equity

Dividends

Under Swiss corporate law, dividends must be approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders. On June 10, 2022, the shareholders approved a dividend of $2.92per share payable in four equal installments on dates determined by the Board of Directors, which was recorded as a reduction of retained earnings. The Company paid dividends of $258,249for the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On April 22, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program (the "Program") authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $300,000of the common shares of Garmin Ltd. The timing and volume of share repurchases are subject to market conditions, business conditions and applicable laws, and are at management's discretion. Share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under plans complying with the provisions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The share repurchase authorization expires on December 29, 2023. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had repurchased 308shares for $30,646. There remains approximately $269,354 available to repurchase additional shares under the Program.

10. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

The following provides required disclosure of changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) balances by component for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022:

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Foreign currency
translation adjustment

Net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

Total

Balance - beginning of period

$

66,503

$

(55,592

)

$

10,911

Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassification, net of income tax benefit of $4,969

(64,895

)

(17,191

)

(82,086

)

Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to other income, net of income tax benefit of $212included in income tax provision

-

563

563

Net current-period other comprehensive income (loss)

(64,895

)

(16,628

)

(81,523

)

Balance - end of period

$

1,608

$

(72,220

)

$

(70,612

)

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Foreign currency
translation adjustment

Net gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

Total

Balance - beginning of period

$

123,415

$

(5,580

)

$

117,835

Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassification, net of income tax benefit of $19,670

(121,807

)

(67,202

)

(189,009

)

Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to other income, net of income tax benefit of $211included in income tax provision

-

562

562

Net current-period other comprehensive income (loss)

(121,807

)

(66,640

)

(188,447

)

Balance - end of period

$

1,608

$

(72,220

)

$

(70,612

)

13

11. Revenue

In order to further depict how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of the Company's revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors, revenue (or "net sales") is disaggregated by geographic region, major product category, and pattern of recognition.

Disaggregated revenue by geographic region (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) is presented in Note 4 - Segment Information and Geographic Data. Note 4 also contains disaggregated revenue information of the six major product categories identified by the Company - fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM.

A large majority of the Company's sales are recognized on a point in time basis, usually once the product is shipped and title and risk of loss have transferred to the customer. Sales recognized over a period of time are primarily within the auto and outdoor segments and relate to performance obligations that are satisfied over the life of the product or contractual service period. Revenue disaggregated by the timing of transfer of the goods or services is presented in the table below:

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

Point in time

$

1,179,123

$

1,274,569

$

2,293,324

$

2,297,346

Over time

61,710

52,336

120,172

101,886

Net sales

$

1,240,833

$

1,326,905

$

2,413,496

$

2,399,232

Transaction price and costs associated with the Company's unsatisfied performance obligations are reflected as deferred revenue and deferred costs, respectively, on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets. Such amounts are recognized ratably over the applicable service period or estimated useful life. Changes in deferred revenue and costs during the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 are presented below:

26-Weeks Ended
June 25, 2022

Deferred
Revenue (1)

Deferred
Costs (2)

Balance, beginning of period

$

129,272

$

28,322

Deferrals in period

115,750

7,731

Recognition of deferrals in period

(120,172

)

(10,694

)

Balance, end of period

$

124,850

$

25,359

(1) Deferred revenue is comprised of both deferred revenue and noncurrent deferred revenue per the condensed consolidated balance sheets

(2) Deferred costs are comprised of both deferred costs and noncurrent deferred costs per the condensed consolidated balance sheets

Of the $120,172of deferred revenue recognized in the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022, $55,945was deferred as of the beginning of the period. Approximately seventy-five percent of the $124,850of deferred revenue at the end of the period, June 25, 2022, is recognized ratably over a period of three years or less.

14

Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The discussion set forth below, as well as other portions of this Quarterly Report, contain statements concerning potential future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions by management, as of the date of this Quarterly Report, including assumptions about risks and uncertainties faced by the Company. Readers can identify these forward-looking statements by their use of such verbs as expects, anticipates, believes or similar verbs or conjugations of such verbs. If any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect or should unanticipated circumstances arise, actual results could materially differ from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The differences could be caused by a number of factors or combination of factors including, but not limited to, those factors identified in Part II, Item 1A of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021. This report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission") in Washington, D.C. and can be obtained by contacting the SEC's public reference operations or obtaining it through the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Readers are strongly encouraged to consider those factors when evaluating any forward-looking statement concerning the Company. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report to reflect future events or developments.

The information contained in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q and the audited financial statements and notes thereto in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021. Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this document to "we", "us", "our" and similar terms refer to Garmin Ltd. and its subsidiaries.

Unless otherwise indicated, amounts set forth in the discussion below are in thousands.

Company Overview

The Company is a leading worldwide provider of wireless devices, many of which feature Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation, and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. We are organized in the six operating segments of fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM. The operating segments offer products through our network of subsidiary distributors and independent dealers and distributors, our own webshop, as well as through various auto, aviation, and marine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Each of the operating segments is managed separately.

Business Environment Update

Intensifying headwinds including high inflation, rising interest rates, and the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies have led to uncertainty in the economic environment. Additionally, while our global supply chain is routinely subject to component shortages, increased lead times, cost fluctuations, and logistics constraints, these factors have been further amplified by the current environment, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect these economic and supply chain challenges to persist through at least the end of 2022.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not had a material direct impact on our business, and our related exposure is limited, the nature and degree of the effects of that conflict, as well as the effects of the current economic environment over time remains uncertain. Refer to Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report for further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing our Company.

Results of Operations

As indicated in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 the Company refined the methodology used in classifying certain indirect costs as research and development expense, which we believe provides a more meaningful representation of costs incurred to support research and development activities.

Additionally, as indicated in Note 1 and Note 4 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined to allocate these expenses in a more direct manner to provide the Company's CODM with a more meaningful representation of segment profit or loss. The Company's composition of operating segments and reportable segments did not change.

15

These changes in classification and allocation had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating or net income. The amounts presented below for selling, general, and administrative expense, research and development expense, segment operating expense, and segment operating income for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 26, 2021 have been recast to conform with the current period presentation.

Comparison of 13-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021

Net Sales

Net Sales

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Fitness

$

272,095

(34

%)

$

413,201

Percentage of Total Net Sales

22

%

31

%

Outdoor

381,915

18

%

323,405

Percentage of Total Net Sales

31

%

24

%

Aviation

204,739

13

%

180,832

Percentage of Total Net Sales

16

%

14

%

Marine

242,794

(7

%)

261,790

Percentage of Total Net Sales

20

%

20

%

Auto

139,290

(6

%)

147,677

Percentage of Total Net Sales

11

%

11

%

Consumer Auto

80,328

(7

%)

86,278

Percentage of Total Net Sales

6

%

7

%

Auto OEM

58,962

(4

%)

61,399

Percentage of Total Net Sales

5

%

5

%

Total

$

1,240,833

(6

%)

$

1,326,905

Net sales decreased 6% for the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022 when compared to the year-ago quarter. Total unit sales in the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 3,743 when compared to total unit sales of 4,303 in the second quarter of 2021, which differs from the percent decrease in revenue primarily due to shifts in segment and product mix. Outdoor was the largest portion of our revenue mix at 31% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to fitness at 31% in the second quarter of 2021.

The increase in outdoor revenue was primarily driven by strong demand for our adventure watches. Aviation revenue increased due to growth in both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Fitness revenue decreased due to declines across all product categories, driven primarily by our advanced wearables and cycling products. Marine revenue decreased primarily due to supply chain constraints that limited our ability to satisfy all demand for our products. The decrease in auto revenue was due to sales declines in both consumer auto and auto OEM products.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Fitness

$

134,016

(40

%)

$

225,192

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

49

%

54

%

Outdoor

253,255

22

%

208,158

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

66

%

64

%

Aviation

147,931

12

%

131,934

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

72

%

73

%

Marine

137,406

(10

%)

152,609

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

57

%

58

%

Auto

56,218

(11

%)

62,958

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

40

%

43

%

Consumer Auto

37,253

(12

%)

42,261

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

46

%

49

%

Auto OEM

18,965

(8

%)

20,697

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

32

%

34

%

Total

$

728,826

(7

%)

$

780,851

Percentage of Total Net Sales

59

%

59

%

Gross profit dollars in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 7%, primarily due to the decrease in net sales when compared to the year-ago quarter, as described above. Consolidated gross margin was relatively flat when compared to the year-ago quarter, as a stronger U.S. Dollar and higher freight costs were offset by a favorable segment and product mix.

The fitness, outdoor, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM gross margins were adversely impacted by the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies, which created downward pressure on revenues, as well as by higher freight costs. In the outdoor segment, these impacts were more than offset by a favorable product mix.

16

Operating Expense

Operating Expense

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Advertising expense

$

43,357

1

%

$

42,939

Percentage of Total Net Sales

3

%

3

%

Selling, General and administrative expenses

191,211

6

%

180,717

Percentage of Total Net Sales

15

%

14

%

Research and development expense

201,518

8

%

186,023

Percentage of Total Net Sales

16

%

14

%

Total

$

436,086

6

%

$

409,679

Percentage of Total Net Sales

35

%

31

%

Total operating expense increased 430 basis points and 6% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Advertising expense as a percent of revenue and in absolute dollars was relatively flat when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 180 basis points as a percent of revenue and 6% in absolute dollars compared to the year-ago quarter. The absolute dollar expense increase in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increased personnel related expenses and information technology costs. A decrease in fitness expense was less than the decrease in fitness sales, resulting in an increase of 640 basis points as a percent of revenue. Increases in marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM expense, along with the corresponding decreases in sales, resulted in increases as a percent of revenue of 200, 190, and 180 basis points, respectively. Outdoor and aviation expense generally increased in line with the corresponding increases in sales.

Research and development expense increased 220 basis points as a percent of revenue and 8% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago quarter. The absolute dollar expense increase was primarily due to higher engineering personnel costs. An increase in aviation expense was more than offset by the increase in aviation sales, resulting in a decrease of 270 basis points as a percent of revenue. Increases in fitness, marine, and consumer auto expense, along with the corresponding decreases in sales, resulted in increases as a percent of revenue of 580, 210, and 280 basis points, respectively. Auto OEM expense was relatively flat in absolute dollars and increased 230 basis points as a percent of revenue as sales declined from the year-ago quarter. Outdoor expense generally increased in line with the increase in sales.

Operating Income

Operating Income (Loss)

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Fitness

$

23,462

(79

%)

$

113,733

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

9

%

28

%

Outdoor

154,250

28

%

120,843

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

40

%

37

%

Aviation

61,745

21

%

51,126

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

30

%

28

%

Marine

68,619

(25

%)

91,091

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

28

%

35

%

Auto

(15,336

)

173

%

(5,621

)

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

(11

%)

(4

%)

Consumer Auto

9,121

(44

%)

16,355

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

11

%

19

%

Auto OEM

(24,457

)

11

%

(21,976

)

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

(41

%)

(36

%)

Total

$

292,740

(21

%)

$

371,172

Percentage of Total Net Sales

24

%

28

%

Operating income decreased 21% in absolute dollars and 440 basis points as a percent of revenue when compared to the year-ago quarter. This decrease as a percent of revenue was due to a relatively flat gross margin compared to the year-ago quarter and higher expenses, while net sales declined, as described above. Auto OEM experienced an operating loss in the current quarter, and we expect this trend to continue through 2022 as we continue to invest in certain auto OEM programs.

17

Other Income (Expense)

Other Income (Expense)

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Interest income

$

8,495

$

7,018

Foreign currency losses

(22,439

)

(7,326

)

Other income

170

1,195

Total

$

(13,774

)

$

887

The average interest rate returns on cash and investments during the second quarter of 2022 was 1.2%, compared to 0.9% during the same quarter of 2021.

Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar. The Taiwan Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin Corporation, the Euro is the functional currency of several subsidiaries, and the U.S. Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin (Europe) Ltd., although some transactions and balances are denominated in British Pounds. Other notable currency exposures include the Australian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Polish Zloty. The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gain or loss is typically driven by the significant cash and marketable securities, receivables and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity.

The $22.4 million currency loss recognized in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Australian Dollar, Polish Zloty, Euro, Chinese Yuan, British Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Taiwan Dollar, within the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022. During this period, the U.S. Dollar strengthened 8.3% against the Australian Dollar, 3.1% against the Polish Zloty, 3.9% against the Euro, 4.9% against the Chinese Yuan, 7.0% against the British Pound Sterling, and 9.7% against the Japanese Yen resulting in losses of $7.2 million, $5.3 million, $3.8 million, $3.0 million, $2.4 million, and $2.3 million, respectively, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening 3.5% against the Taiwan Dollar, resulting in a gain of $8.9 million. The remaining net currency loss of $7.3 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial.

The $7.3 million currency loss recognized in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Taiwan Dollar, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Euro and the British Pound Sterling, within the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021. During this period, the U.S. Dollar weakened 2.5% against the Taiwan Dollar, resulting in a loss of $9.5 million, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening 1.2% against the Euro and 0.7% against the British Pound Sterling, resulting in gains of $1.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The remaining net currency gain of $0.6 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial.

Income Tax Provision

The Company recorded income tax expense of $21.1 million in the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022, compared to income tax expense of $55.1 million in the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021. The effective tax rate was 7.6% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022 compared to the year-ago quarter.

Net Income

As a result of the above, net income for the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022 was $257.9 million compared to $317.0 million for the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021, a decrease of $59.1 million.

18

Comparison of 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021

Net Sales

Net Sales

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Fitness

$

492,992

(32

%)

$

721,326

Percentage of Total Net Sales

20

%

30

%

Outdoor

766,519

32

%

579,859

Percentage of Total Net Sales

32

%

24

%

Aviation

379,505

7

%

354,721

Percentage of Total Net Sales

16

%

15

%

Marine

496,863

5

%

471,163

Percentage of Total Net Sales

21

%

20

%

Auto

277,617

2

%

272,163

Percentage of Total Net Sales

11

%

11

%

Consumer Auto

145,458

(2

%)

148,673

Percentage of Total Net Sales

6

%

6

%

Auto OEM

132,159

7

%

123,490

Percentage of Total Net Sales

5

%

5

%

Total

$

2,413,496

1

%

$

2,399,232

Net sales increased 1% for the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 when compared to the year-ago period. Total unit sales in the first half of 2022 decreased to 7,182 when compared to total unit sales of 7,763 in the first half of 2021, which differs from the increase in revenue primarily due to shifts in segment and product mix. Outdoor was the largest portion of our revenue mix at 32% in the first half of 2022 compared to fitness at 30% in the first half of 2021.

The increase in outdoor revenue was primarily driven by strong demand for our adventure watches. Aviation revenue increased due to growth in both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Marine revenue increased due to growth across multiple product categories, led by strong demand for our sonar products. The increase in auto revenue was due to sales growth in auto OEM products, partially offset by sales declines in our consumer auto products. Fitness revenue decreased due to declines across all product categories, driven primarily by our advanced wearables and cycling products.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Fitness

$

240,205

(40

%)

$

398,737

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

49

%

55

%

Outdoor

500,751

32

%

379,833

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

65

%

66

%

Aviation

275,474

7

%

258,116

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

73

%

73

%

Marine

265,987

(3

%)

273,989

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

54

%

58

%

Auto

108,889

(3

%)

111,732

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

39

%

41

%

Consumer Auto

68,213

(8

%)

74,225

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

47

%

50

%

Auto OEM

40,676

8

%

37,507

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

31

%

30

%

Total

$

1,391,306

(2

%)

$

1,422,407

Percentage of Total Net Sales

58

%

59

%

Gross profit dollars in the first half of 2022 decreased 2% and consolidated gross margin decreased 160 basis points when compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to higher freight costs and the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies, which created downward pressure on revenues.

The fitness, outdoor, marine, and consumer auto gross margins were adversely impacted by higher freight costs and a stronger U.S. Dollar. In the outdoor segment, these impacts were partially offset by a favorable product mix.

19

Operating Expense

Operating Expense

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Advertising expense

$

77,490

5

%

$

74,000

Percentage of Total Net Sales

3

%

3

%

Selling, General and administrative expenses

381,995

8

%

352,705

Percentage of Total Net Sales

16

%

15

%

Research and development expense

410,524

10

%

374,871

Percentage of Total Net Sales

17

%

16

%

Total

$

870,009

9

%

$

801,576

Percentage of Total Net Sales

36

%

33

%

Total operating expense increased 260 basis points as a percent of revenue and 9% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago period.

Advertising expense as a percent of revenue was relatively flat when compared to the year-ago period and increased 5% in absolute dollars. The absolute dollar increase was primarily attributable to increased spend on tradeshows.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased 110 basis points as a percent of revenue and 8% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago period. The absolute dollar increase in the first half of 2022 was primarily attributable to increased personnel related expenses and information technology costs. An increase in outdoor expense was more than offset by the increase in outdoor sales, resulting in a decrease of 140 basis points as percent of revenue. Consumer auto expense increased, while consumer auto sales decreased, resulting in a 160 basis point increase in expense as a percent of revenue. A decrease in fitness expense was less than the decrease in fitness sales, resulting in an increase of 660 basis points as a percent of revenue. Aviation, marine and auto OEM expense generally increased in line with the increase in sales.

Research and development expense increased 140 basis points as a percent of revenue and 10% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago period. The absolute dollar increase was primarily due to higher engineering personnel costs. An increase in outdoor expense was more than offset by the increase in outdoor sales, resulting in a decrease of 120 basis points as percent of revenue. A decrease in auto OEM expense, along with the increase in auto OEM sales, resulted in a decrease of 510 basis points as a percent of revenue. An increase in marine expense was greater than the increase in marine sales, resulting in an increase as a percent of revenue of 120 basis points. Increases in fitness and consumer auto expense, along with the corresponding decreases in sales, resulted in increases as a percent of revenue of 630 and 300 basis points, respectively. Aviation expense generally increased in line with the increase in sales.

Operating Income

Operating Income (Loss)

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Year-over-Year Change

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Fitness

$

24,043

(87

%)

$

184,415

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

5

%

26

%

Outdoor

303,229

42

%

212,854

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

40

%

37

%

Aviation

101,871

6

%

96,140

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

27

%

27

%

Marine

127,501

(17

%)

153,997

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

26

%

33

%

Auto

(35,347

)

33

%

(26,575

)

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

(13

%)

(10

%)

Consumer Auto

12,953

(49

%)

25,393

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

9

%

17

%

Auto OEM

(48,300

)

(7

%)

(51,968

)

Percentage of Segment Net Sales

(37

%)

(42

%)

Total

$

521,297

(16

%)

$

620,831

Percentage of Total Net Sales

22

%

26

%

Operating income decreased 16% in absolute dollars and 430 basis points as a percent of revenue when compared to the year-ago period. This decrease as a percent of revenue was due to lower gross margin and higher expenses as a percent of revenue, as described above. Auto OEM experienced an operating loss in the current period, and we expect this trend to continue through 2022 as we continue to invest in certain auto OEM programs.

20

Other Income (Expense)

Other Income (Expense)

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Interest income

$

16,048

$

14,670

Foreign currency losses

(25,946

)

(15,607

)

Other Income

3,431

2,679

Total

$

(6,467

)

$

1,742

The average interest rate returns on cash and investments during the 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 were 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively.

Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar. The Taiwan Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin Corporation, the Euro is the functional currency of several subsidiaries, and the U.S. Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin (Europe) Ltd., although some transactions and balances are denominated in British Pounds. Other notable currency exposures include the Australian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Polish Zloty. The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gain or loss is typically driven by the significant cash and marketable securities, receivables and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity.

The $25.9 million currency loss recognized in the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Australian Dollar, Polish Zloty, Euro, Chinese Yuan, British Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Taiwan Dollar, within the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022. During this period, the U.S. Dollar strengthened 4.9% against the Australian Dollar, 8.6% against the Polish Zloty, 6.7% against the Euro, 4.9% against the Chinese Yuan, 8.4% against the British Pound Sterling, and 15.4% against the Japanese Yen resulting in losses of $6.6 million, $11.3 million, $8.9 million, $3.0 million, $2.5 million, and $3.9 million, respectively, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening 6.8% against the Taiwan Dollar, resulting in a gain of $17.1 million. The remaining net currency loss of $6.8 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial.

The $15.6 million currency loss recognized in the 26-week period ended June 26, 2021 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Taiwan Dollar and strengthening against the Euro, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening against the British Pound Sterling, within the 26-week period ended June 26, 2021. During this period, the U.S. Dollar weakened 0.8% against the Taiwan Dollar and strengthened 2.2% against the Euro, resulting in losses of $4.8 million and $9.8 million, respectively, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening 2.4% against the British Pound Sterling resulting in a gain of $1.8 million. The remaining net currency loss of $2.8 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial.

Income Tax Provision

The Company recorded income tax expense of $45.4 million in the first half of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $85.5 million in the first half of 2021. The effective tax rate was 8.8% in the first half of 2022, compared to 13.7% in the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Net Income

As a result of the above, net income for the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 was $469.5 million compared to $537.0 million for the 26-week period ended June 26, 2021, a decrease of $67.6 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 25, 2022, we had approximately $2.9 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We primarily use cash flow from operations, and expect that future cash requirements may be used, to fund our capital expenditures, support our working capital requirements, pay dividends, fund share repurchases, and fund strategic acquisitions. We believe that our existing cash balances and cash flow from operations will be sufficient to meet our short- and long-term projected working capital needs, capital expenditures, and other cash requirements.

21

It is management's goal to invest the on-hand cash in accordance with the investment policy, which has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The investment policy's primary purpose is to preserve capital, maintain an acceptable degree of liquidity, and maximize yield within the constraint of low credit risk. Garmin's average interest rate returns on cash and investments during the first half of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. The fair value of our securities varies from period to period due to changes in interest rates, in the performance of the underlying collateral, and in the credit performance of the underlying issuer, among other factors. See Note 8 for additional information regarding marketable securities.

Cash Flows

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $265.5 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $598.0 million for the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher purchases of inventory associated with the Company's strategy to increase days of supply to support our increasingly diversified product lines, optimize shipping methods, and mitigate increased lead times for raw materials.

Cash used in investing activities totaled $397.2 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $198.0 million for the first half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher net purchases of marketable securities, as more desirable investment opportunities were available compared to the first half of 2021.

Cash used in financing activities totaled $257.0 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $215.7 million for the first half of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the purchase of treasury stock under the share repurchase plan, and higher cash dividend payments in the first half of 2022, as our declared dividend increased from $0.61 per share for the four calendar quarters beginning in June 2020 to $0.67 per share for the four calendar quarters beginning in June 2021.

Use of Cash

Operating Leases

The Company has lease arrangements for certain real estate properties, vehicles, and equipment. Leased properties are typically used for office space, distribution, and retail. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had fixed lease payment obligations of $149.3 million, with $28.2 million payable within 12 months.

Inventory Purchase Obligations

The Company obtains various raw materials and components for its products from a variety of third party suppliers. The Company's inventory purchase obligations are primarily noncancelable. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had inventory purchase obligations of $1,142.8 million, with $854.3 million payable within 12 months.

Other Purchase Obligations

The Company's other purchase obligations primarily consist of noncancelable commitments for capital expenditures and other indirect purchases in connection with conducting our business. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had other purchase obligations of $404.1 million, with $250.2 million payable within 12 months.

Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates

General

Our discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations are based upon the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The presentation of these financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. On an on-going basis, we evaluate our estimates, including those related to customer sales programs and incentives, product returns, bad debts, inventories, investments, intangible assets, income taxes, warranty obligations, and contingencies and litigation. We base our estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying value of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions.

22

For a description of the significant accounting policies and methods used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to Note 2, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 and "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Part II, Item 7 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There were no significant changes to the Company's critical accounting policies and estimates in the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

There are numerous market risks that can affect our future business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition to the other information set forth in this report, you should carefully consider the factors discussed in Part II, Item 7A, "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There have been no material changes during the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 in the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K related to market sensitivity, inflation, foreign currency exchange rate risk and interest rate risk.

Item 4. Controlsand Procedures

(a) Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures. The Company maintains a system of disclosure controls and procedures that are designed to provide reasonable assurance that information, which is required to be timely disclosed, is accumulated and communicated to management in a timely fashion. A control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. As of June 25, 2022, the Company carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of the Company's management, including the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures. Based upon that evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded as of June 25, 2022 that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective such that the information relating to the Company, required to be disclosed in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports (i) is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in SEC rules and forms, and (ii) is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

(b) Changes in internal control over financial reporting. There has been no change in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting that occurred during the Company's fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

23

Part II - Other Information

Item 1. LegalProceedings

In the normal course of business, the Company and its subsidiaries are parties to various legal claims, actions, and complaints, including matters involving patent infringement, other intellectual property, product liability, customer claims and various other risks. It is not possible to predict with certainty whether or not the Company and its subsidiaries will ultimately be successful in any of these legal matters, or if not, what the impact might be. However, the Company's management does not expect that the results in any of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the Company's results of operations, financial position or cash flows. For additional information, see Note 6 - Commitments and Contingencies in the above Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Part I, Item 3, "Legal Proceedings" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021.

Item 1A. Risk Factors

There are many risks and uncertainties that can affect our future business, financial performance or share price. In addition to the other information set forth in this report, you should carefully consider the factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There have been no material changes during the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 in the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks, however, are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial, also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and/or operating results.

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities

Share repurchase activity during the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022, summarized on a trade-date basis, was as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Period

Total Number of Shares Purchased (1)

Average Price Paid Per Share (2)

Total Number of Shares Purchased as Part of Publicly Announced Plans or Programs

Approximate Dollar Value of Shares That May Yet Be Purchased Under the Program

March 27, 2022 - April 23, 2022

-

$

-

-

$

300,000

April 24, 2022 - May 21, 2022

39

$

101.07

39

$

296,078

May 22, 2022 - June 25, 2022

269

$

99.42

269

$

269,354

Total

308

308

(1) The Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program on April 22, 2022 (the "Program"), authorizing the Company to purchase up to $300 million of its common shares as determined by management at its discretion. Share repurchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under plans complying with the provisions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The timing and volume of share repurchases are subject to market conditions, business conditions and applicable laws, and are at management's discretion. The Program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The share repurchase authorization expires on December 29, 2023. See Note 9 in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report for additional information related to share repurchases.

(2) Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities

None.

Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures

Not applicable.

Item 5. OtherInformation

Not applicable.

24

Item 6. Exhibits

Exhibit 31.1

Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14(a).

Exhibit 31.2

Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14(a).

Exhibit 32.1

Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

Exhibit 32.2

Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

Exhibit 101.INS

XBRL Instance Document - the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

Exhibit 101.SCH

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema

Exhibit 101.CAL

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase

Exhibit 101.DEF

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase

Exhibit 101.LAB

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase

Exhibit 101.PRE

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase

Exhibit 104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

25

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

GARMIN LTD.

By

/s/ Douglas G. Boessen

Douglas G. Boessen

Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial Officer and

Principal Accounting Officer)

Dated: July 27, 2022

26

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
