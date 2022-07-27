Garmin : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q) 07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 10-Q United States Securities and Exchange Commission Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 25, 2022 or ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number 001-41118 GARMIN LTD. (Exact name of Company as specified in its charter) Switzerland 98-0229227 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) identification no.) Mühlentalstrasse 2 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland N/A (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Company's telephone number, including area code: +41 52 630 1600 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Registered Shares, CHF 0.10 Per Share Par Value GRMN New York Stock Exchange (Title of each class) (Trading Symbol) (Name of each exchange on which registered) Indicate by check mark whether the Company (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Company was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☑ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes☑ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large Accelerated Filer ☑ Accelerated Filer ☐ Non-accelerated Filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. YES ☐ NO☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES☐ NO ☑ Number of shares outstanding of the registrant's common shares as of July 22, 2022 Registered Shares, CHF 0.10 par value: 192,855,133(excluding treasury shares) Garmin Ltd. Form 10-Q Quarter Ended June 25, 2022 Table of Contents Page Part I - Financial Information 1 Item 1. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 1 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 25, 2022 and December 25, 2021 (Unaudited) 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the 13-Weeks and 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited) 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the 13-Weeks and 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited) 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the 13-Weeks and 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited) 4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (Unaudited) 6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 15 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 23 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 23 Part II - Other Information 24 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 24 Item 1A. Risk Factors 24 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 24 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 24 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 24 Item 5. Other Information 24 Item 6. Exhibits 25 Signature Page 26 i Part I - Financial Information Item I - Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) June 25,

2021 Net sales $ 1,240,833 $ 1,326,905 $ 2,413,496 $ 2,399,232 Cost of goods sold 512,007 546,054 1,022,190 976,825 Gross profit 728,826 780,851 1,391,306 1,422,407 Advertising expense 43,357 42,939 77,490 74,000 Selling, general and administrative expenses 191,211 180,717 381,995 352,705 Research and development expense 201,518 186,023 410,524 374,871 Total operating expense 436,086 409,679 870,009 801,576 Operating income 292,740 371,172 521,297 620,831 Other income (expense): Interest income 8,495 7,018 16,048 14,670 Foreign currency losses (22,439 ) (7,326 ) (25,946 ) (15,607 ) Other income 170 1,195 3,431 2,679 Total other income (expense) (13,774 ) 887 (6,467 ) 1,742 Income before income taxes 278,966 372,059 514,830 622,573 Income tax provision 21,093 55,062 45,366 85,548 Net income $ 257,873 $ 316,997 $ 469,464 $ 537,025 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.65 $ 2.43 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.64 $ 2.43 $ 2.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 193,074 192,150 192,980 192,023 Diluted 193,450 192,871 193,515 192,840 See accompanying notes. 2 Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25,

2021 Net income $ 257,873 $ 316,997 $ 469,464 $ 537,025 Foreign currency translation adjustment (64,895 ) 27,680 (121,807 ) (7,611 ) Change in fair value of available-for-sale marketable securities, net of deferred taxes (16,628 ) (1,305 ) (66,640 ) (9,189 ) Comprehensive income $ 176,350 $ 343,372 $ 281,017 $ 520,225 See accompanying notes. 3 Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) For the 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 (In thousands, except per share information) Common

operating activities: Depreciation 58,986 48,776 Amortization 23,870 25,903 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment (1,666 ) 207 Unrealized foreign currency losses 21,217 12,205 Deferred income taxes (66,382 ) 5,560 Stock compensation expense 39,755 45,301 Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities 773 (374 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 122,428 103,928 Inventories (294,766 ) (177,193 ) Other current and noncurrent assets 775 (27,279 ) Accounts payable (29,829 ) 44,144 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (74,273 ) (39,377 ) Deferred revenue (4,246 ) (7,317 ) Deferred costs 2,920 5,863 Income taxes (3,550 ) 20,670 Net cash provided by operating activities 265,476 598,042 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (134,798 ) (146,542 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,672 8 Purchase of intangible assets (887 ) (1,170 ) Purchase of marketable securities (873,110 ) (755,360 ) Redemption of marketable securities 620,796 720,937 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,828 ) (15,893 ) Net cash used in investing activities (397,155 ) (198,020 ) Financing activities: Dividends (258,249 ) (233,860 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 41,050 35,733 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (14,722 ) (17,604 ) Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (25,117 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (257,038 ) (215,731 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21,999 ) (2,819 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (410,716 ) 181,472 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,498,843 1,458,748 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,088,127 $ 1,640,220 See accompanying notes. 6 Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements(Unaudited) June 25, 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) 1. Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation and Principles of Consolidation The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Garmin Ltd. and wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "Garmin"). Intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for interim financial information and with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Article 10 of Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 25, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date, but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. Additionally, the condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 2, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of this Form 10-Q, and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021. Operating results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Company's fiscal year is based on a 52- or 53-week period ending on the last Saturday of the calendar year. Therefore, the financial results of certain 53-week fiscal years, and the associated 14-week quarters, will not be exactly comparable to the prior and subsequent 52-week fiscal years and the associated 13-week quarters. The quarters ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021both contain operating results for 13 weeks. Changes in Classification and Allocation Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified or presented to conform to the current period presentation. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company refined the methodology used in classifying certain indirect costs in accordance with the way the Company's management is now using the information in decision making, which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of costs incurred to support research and development activities. As a result, the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income have been recast for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 26, 2021to reflect reclassifications of $14,958and $29,323, respectively, from research and development expense to selling, general, and administrative expense. Additionally, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined to allocate these expenses in a more direct manner to provide the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) with a more meaningful representation of segment profit or loss. The Company's composition of operating segments and reportable segments did not change. These changes in classification and allocation had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating or net income. Significant Accounting Policies For a description of the significant accounting policies and methods used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to Note 2, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There were no material changes to the Company's significant accounting policies during the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022. 7 Recently Issued Accounting Standards and Pronouncements Recently adopted accounting standards and recently issued accounting pronouncements not yet adopted are not expected to have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements, accounting policies, processes, or systems. 2. Inventories The components of inventories consist of the following: June 25,

2022 December 25, 2021 Raw materials $ 581,560 $ 509,435 Work-in-process 206,573 213,801 Finished goods 666,735 504,373 Inventories $ 1,454,868 $ 1,227,609 3. Earnings Per Share The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net income per share. Stock options, stock appreciation rights, and restricted stock units are collectively referred to as "equity awards". 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Numerator: Numerator for basic and diluted net income per share - net income $ 257,873 $ 316,997 $ 469,464 $ 537,025 Denominator: Denominator for basic net income per share - weighted-average common shares 193,074 192,150 192,980 192,023 Effect of dilutive equity awards 376 721 535 817 Denominator for diluted net income per share - adjusted weighted-average common shares 193,450 192,871 193,515 192,840 Basic net income per share $ 1.34 $ 1.65 $ 2.43 $ 2.80 Diluted net income per share $ 1.33 $ 1.64 $ 2.43 $ 2.78 Shares excluded from diluted net income per share calculation: Anti-dilutive equity awards 757 313 761 315 4. Segment Information and Geographic Data Garmin is organized in the sixoperating segments of fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM. The fitness, outdoor, aviation, and marine operating segments represent reportable segments. The consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments, which serve the auto market, do not meet the quantitative thresholds to separately qualify as reportable segments, and they are therefore reported together in an "all other" category captioned as auto. Fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, and auto are collectively referred to as the Company's reported segments. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, who has been identified as the CODM, uses operating income as the measure of profit or loss, combined with other measures, to assess segment performance and allocate resources. Operating income represents net sales less costs of goods sold and operating expenses. Net sales are directly attributed to each segment. Most costs of goods sold and the majority of operating expenses are also directly attributed to each segment, while certain other costs of goods sold and operating expenses are allocated to the segments in a manner appropriate to the specific facts and circumstances of the expenses being allocated. 8 As indicated in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined to allocate these expenses in a more direct manner to provide the Company's CODM with a more meaningful representation of segment profit or loss. The Company's composition of operating segments and reportable segments did not change. Results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 26, 2021 have been recast below to conform with the current period presentation. Net sales ("revenue"), gross profit, and operating income for each of the Company's five reported segments are presented below, along with supplemental financial information for the auto OEM and consumer auto operating segments that management believes is useful. Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total

Note that APAC includes Asia Pacific and Australian Continent and EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa: 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Americas $ 646,172 $ 646,393 $ 1,216,807 $ 1,150,085 EMEA 412,550 488,724 810,027 888,232 APAC 182,111 191,788 386,662 360,915 Net sales to external customers $ 1,240,833 $ 1,326,905 $ 2,413,496 $ 2,399,232 9 5. Warranty Reserves The Company's standard warranty obligation to its end-users provides for a period of oneto two yearsfrom the date of shipment, while certain auto, aviation, and marine OEM products have a warranty period of two yearsor more from the date of installation. The Company's estimates of costs to service its warranty obligations are based on historical experience and management's expectations and judgments of future conditions, and are recorded as a liability on the balance sheet.The following reconciliation provides an illustration of changes in the aggregate warranty reserve. 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Balance - beginning of period $ 40,698 $ 39,288 $ 45,467 $ 42,643 Accrual for products sold (1) 14,154 22,988 25,025 34,445 Expenditures (14,903 ) (17,701 ) (30,543 ) (32,513 ) Balance - end of period $ 39,949 $ 44,575 $ 39,949 $ 44,575 (1) Changes in cost estimates related to pre-existing warranties were not material and aggregated with accruals for new warranty contracts in the 'accrual for products sold' line. 6. Commitments and Contingencies Commitments The Company is party to certain commitments that require the future purchase of goods or services ("unconditional purchase obligations"). The Company's unconditional purchase obligations primarily consist of payments for inventory, capital expenditures, and other indirect purchases in connection with conducting the business. The aggregate amount of purchase orders and other commitments open as of June 25, 2022that may represent noncancellable unconditional purchase obligations having a remaining term in excess of one year was approximately $323,000. Certain cash balances are held as collateral in relation to bank guarantees. This restricted cash is reported within other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and totaled $746and $785on June 25, 2022 and December 25, 2021, respectively. The total of the cash and cash equivalents balance and the restricted cash reported within other assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets equals the total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Contingencies Management of the Company currently does not believe it is reasonably possible that the Company may have incurred a material loss, or a material loss in excess of recorded accruals, with respect to loss contingencies in the aggregate, for the fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2022. The results of legal proceedings, investigations and claims, however, cannot be predicted with certainty. An adverse resolution of one or more of such matters in excess of management's expectations could have a material adverse effect in the particular quarter or fiscal year in which a loss is recorded, but based on information currently known, the Company does not believe it is likely that losses from such matters would have a material adverse effect on the Company's business or its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cash flows. The Company settled or resolved certain matters during the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022that did not individually or in the aggregate have a material impact on the Company's business or its consolidated financial position, results of operations or cash flows. 7. Income Taxes The Company recorded income tax expense of $21,093in the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022, compared to income tax expense of $55,062in the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021. The effective tax rate was 7.6% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021. 10 The Company recorded income tax expense of $45,366in the first half of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $85,548in the first half of 2021. The effective tax rate was 8.8% in the first half of 2022, compared to 13.7% in the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. 8. Marketable Securities The FASB ASC topic entitled Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures defines fair value as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date (exit price). The accounting guidance classifies the inputs used to measure fair value into the following hierarchy: Level 1 Unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for the identical asset or liability Level 2 Observable inputs for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly, such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active, or inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability Level 3 Unobservable inputs for the asset or liability The Company endeavors to utilize the best available information in measuring fair value. Financial assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Valuation is based on prices obtained from an independent pricing vendor using both market and income approaches. The primary inputs to the valuation include quoted prices for similar assets in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets in markets that are not active, contractual cash flows, benchmark yields, and credit spreads. The method described above may produce a fair value calculation that may not be indicative of net realizable value or reflective of future fair values. Furthermore, while the Company believes its valuation methods are appropriate and consistent with other market participants, the use of different methodologies or assumptions to determine the fair value of certain financial instruments could result in a different fair value measurement at the reporting date. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations The discussion set forth below, as well as other portions of this Quarterly Report, contain statements concerning potential future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions by management, as of the date of this Quarterly Report, including assumptions about risks and uncertainties faced by the Company. Readers can identify these forward-looking statements by their use of such verbs as expects, anticipates, believes or similar verbs or conjugations of such verbs. If any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect or should unanticipated circumstances arise, actual results could materially differ from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The differences could be caused by a number of factors or combination of factors including, but not limited to, those factors identified in Part II, Item 1A of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021. This report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission") in Washington, D.C. and can be obtained by contacting the SEC's public reference operations or obtaining it through the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Readers are strongly encouraged to consider those factors when evaluating any forward-looking statement concerning the Company. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report to reflect future events or developments. The information contained in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q and the audited financial statements and notes thereto in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021. Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this document to "we", "us", "our" and similar terms refer to Garmin Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Unless otherwise indicated, amounts set forth in the discussion below are in thousands. Company Overview The Company is a leading worldwide provider of wireless devices, many of which feature Global Positioning System (GPS) navigation, and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. We are organized in the six operating segments of fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM. The operating segments offer products through our network of subsidiary distributors and independent dealers and distributors, our own webshop, as well as through various auto, aviation, and marine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Each of the operating segments is managed separately. Business Environment Update Intensifying headwinds including high inflation, rising interest rates, and the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies have led to uncertainty in the economic environment. Additionally, while our global supply chain is routinely subject to component shortages, increased lead times, cost fluctuations, and logistics constraints, these factors have been further amplified by the current environment, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect these economic and supply chain challenges to persist through at least the end of 2022. While Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not had a material direct impact on our business, and our related exposure is limited, the nature and degree of the effects of that conflict, as well as the effects of the current economic environment over time remains uncertain. Refer to Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report for further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing our Company. Results of Operations As indicated in Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 the Company refined the methodology used in classifying certain indirect costs as research and development expense, which we believe provides a more meaningful representation of costs incurred to support research and development activities. Additionally, as indicated in Note 1 and Note 4 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 the methodology used to allocate certain selling, general, and administrative expenses to the segments was refined to allocate these expenses in a more direct manner to provide the Company's CODM with a more meaningful representation of segment profit or loss. The Company's composition of operating segments and reportable segments did not change. 15 These changes in classification and allocation had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating or net income. The amounts presented below for selling, general, and administrative expense, research and development expense, segment operating expense, and segment operating income for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 26, 2021 have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Comparison of 13-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 Net Sales Net Sales 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Fitness $ 272,095 (34 %) $ 413,201 Percentage of Total Net Sales 22 % 31 % Outdoor 381,915 18 % 323,405 Percentage of Total Net Sales 31 % 24 % Aviation 204,739 13 % 180,832 Percentage of Total Net Sales 16 % 14 % Marine 242,794 (7 %) 261,790 Percentage of Total Net Sales 20 % 20 % Auto 139,290 (6 %) 147,677 Percentage of Total Net Sales 11 % 11 % Consumer Auto 80,328 (7 %) 86,278 Percentage of Total Net Sales 6 % 7 % Auto OEM 58,962 (4 %) 61,399 Percentage of Total Net Sales 5 % 5 % Total $ 1,240,833 (6 %) $ 1,326,905 Net sales decreased 6% for the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022 when compared to the year-ago quarter. Total unit sales in the second quarter of 2022 decreased to 3,743 when compared to total unit sales of 4,303 in the second quarter of 2021, which differs from the percent decrease in revenue primarily due to shifts in segment and product mix. Outdoor was the largest portion of our revenue mix at 31% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to fitness at 31% in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in outdoor revenue was primarily driven by strong demand for our adventure watches. Aviation revenue increased due to growth in both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Fitness revenue decreased due to declines across all product categories, driven primarily by our advanced wearables and cycling products. Marine revenue decreased primarily due to supply chain constraints that limited our ability to satisfy all demand for our products. The decrease in auto revenue was due to sales declines in both consumer auto and auto OEM products. Gross Profit Gross Profit 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Fitness $ 134,016 (40 %) $ 225,192 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 49 % 54 % Outdoor 253,255 22 % 208,158 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 66 % 64 % Aviation 147,931 12 % 131,934 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 72 % 73 % Marine 137,406 (10 %) 152,609 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 57 % 58 % Auto 56,218 (11 %) 62,958 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 40 % 43 % Consumer Auto 37,253 (12 %) 42,261 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 46 % 49 % Auto OEM 18,965 (8 %) 20,697 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 32 % 34 % Total $ 728,826 (7 %) $ 780,851 Percentage of Total Net Sales 59 % 59 % Gross profit dollars in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 7%, primarily due to the decrease in net sales when compared to the year-ago quarter, as described above. Consolidated gross margin was relatively flat when compared to the year-ago quarter, as a stronger U.S. Dollar and higher freight costs were offset by a favorable segment and product mix. The fitness, outdoor, marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM gross margins were adversely impacted by the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies, which created downward pressure on revenues, as well as by higher freight costs. In the outdoor segment, these impacts were more than offset by a favorable product mix. 16 Operating Expense Operating Expense 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Advertising expense $ 43,357 1 % $ 42,939 Percentage of Total Net Sales 3 % 3 % Selling, General and administrative expenses 191,211 6 % 180,717 Percentage of Total Net Sales 15 % 14 % Research and development expense 201,518 8 % 186,023 Percentage of Total Net Sales 16 % 14 % Total $ 436,086 6 % $ 409,679 Percentage of Total Net Sales 35 % 31 % Total operating expense increased 430 basis points and 6% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago quarter. Advertising expense as a percent of revenue and in absolute dollars was relatively flat when compared to the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expense increased 180 basis points as a percent of revenue and 6% in absolute dollars compared to the year-ago quarter. The absolute dollar expense increase in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increased personnel related expenses and information technology costs. A decrease in fitness expense was less than the decrease in fitness sales, resulting in an increase of 640 basis points as a percent of revenue. Increases in marine, consumer auto, and auto OEM expense, along with the corresponding decreases in sales, resulted in increases as a percent of revenue of 200, 190, and 180 basis points, respectively. Outdoor and aviation expense generally increased in line with the corresponding increases in sales. Research and development expense increased 220 basis points as a percent of revenue and 8% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago quarter. The absolute dollar expense increase was primarily due to higher engineering personnel costs. An increase in aviation expense was more than offset by the increase in aviation sales, resulting in a decrease of 270 basis points as a percent of revenue. Increases in fitness, marine, and consumer auto expense, along with the corresponding decreases in sales, resulted in increases as a percent of revenue of 580, 210, and 280 basis points, respectively. Auto OEM expense was relatively flat in absolute dollars and increased 230 basis points as a percent of revenue as sales declined from the year-ago quarter. Outdoor expense generally increased in line with the increase in sales. Operating Income Operating Income (Loss) 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Fitness $ 23,462 (79 %) $ 113,733 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 9 % 28 % Outdoor 154,250 28 % 120,843 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 40 % 37 % Aviation 61,745 21 % 51,126 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 30 % 28 % Marine 68,619 (25 %) 91,091 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 28 % 35 % Auto (15,336 ) 173 % (5,621 ) Percentage of Segment Net Sales (11 %) (4 %) Consumer Auto 9,121 (44 %) 16,355 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 11 % 19 % Auto OEM (24,457 ) 11 % (21,976 ) Percentage of Segment Net Sales (41 %) (36 %) Total $ 292,740 (21 %) $ 371,172 Percentage of Total Net Sales 24 % 28 % Operating income decreased 21% in absolute dollars and 440 basis points as a percent of revenue when compared to the year-ago quarter. This decrease as a percent of revenue was due to a relatively flat gross margin compared to the year-ago quarter and higher expenses, while net sales declined, as described above. Auto OEM experienced an operating loss in the current quarter, and we expect this trend to continue through 2022 as we continue to invest in certain auto OEM programs. 17 Other Income (Expense) Other Income (Expense) 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Interest income $ 8,495 $ 7,018 Foreign currency losses (22,439 ) (7,326 ) Other income 170 1,195 Total $ (13,774 ) $ 887 The average interest rate returns on cash and investments during the second quarter of 2022 was 1.2%, compared to 0.9% during the same quarter of 2021. Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar. The Taiwan Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin Corporation, the Euro is the functional currency of several subsidiaries, and the U.S. Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin (Europe) Ltd., although some transactions and balances are denominated in British Pounds. Other notable currency exposures include the Australian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Polish Zloty. The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gain or loss is typically driven by the significant cash and marketable securities, receivables and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. The $22.4 million currency loss recognized in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Australian Dollar, Polish Zloty, Euro, Chinese Yuan, British Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Taiwan Dollar, within the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022. During this period, the U.S. Dollar strengthened 8.3% against the Australian Dollar, 3.1% against the Polish Zloty, 3.9% against the Euro, 4.9% against the Chinese Yuan, 7.0% against the British Pound Sterling, and 9.7% against the Japanese Yen resulting in losses of $7.2 million, $5.3 million, $3.8 million, $3.0 million, $2.4 million, and $2.3 million, respectively, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening 3.5% against the Taiwan Dollar, resulting in a gain of $8.9 million. The remaining net currency loss of $7.3 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial. The $7.3 million currency loss recognized in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Taiwan Dollar, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Euro and the British Pound Sterling, within the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021. During this period, the U.S. Dollar weakened 2.5% against the Taiwan Dollar, resulting in a loss of $9.5 million, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening 1.2% against the Euro and 0.7% against the British Pound Sterling, resulting in gains of $1.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The remaining net currency gain of $0.6 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial. Income Tax Provision The Company recorded income tax expense of $21.1 million in the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022, compared to income tax expense of $55.1 million in the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021. The effective tax rate was 7.6% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.8% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022 compared to the year-ago quarter. Net Income As a result of the above, net income for the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022 was $257.9 million compared to $317.0 million for the 13-week period ended June 26, 2021, a decrease of $59.1 million. 18 Comparison of 26-Weeks ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 Net Sales Net Sales 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Fitness $ 492,992 (32 %) $ 721,326 Percentage of Total Net Sales 20 % 30 % Outdoor 766,519 32 % 579,859 Percentage of Total Net Sales 32 % 24 % Aviation 379,505 7 % 354,721 Percentage of Total Net Sales 16 % 15 % Marine 496,863 5 % 471,163 Percentage of Total Net Sales 21 % 20 % Auto 277,617 2 % 272,163 Percentage of Total Net Sales 11 % 11 % Consumer Auto 145,458 (2 %) 148,673 Percentage of Total Net Sales 6 % 6 % Auto OEM 132,159 7 % 123,490 Percentage of Total Net Sales 5 % 5 % Total $ 2,413,496 1 % $ 2,399,232 Net sales increased 1% for the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 when compared to the year-ago period. Total unit sales in the first half of 2022 decreased to 7,182 when compared to total unit sales of 7,763 in the first half of 2021, which differs from the increase in revenue primarily due to shifts in segment and product mix. Outdoor was the largest portion of our revenue mix at 32% in the first half of 2022 compared to fitness at 30% in the first half of 2021. The increase in outdoor revenue was primarily driven by strong demand for our adventure watches. Aviation revenue increased due to growth in both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Marine revenue increased due to growth across multiple product categories, led by strong demand for our sonar products. The increase in auto revenue was due to sales growth in auto OEM products, partially offset by sales declines in our consumer auto products. Fitness revenue decreased due to declines across all product categories, driven primarily by our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross Profit Gross Profit 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Fitness $ 240,205 (40 %) $ 398,737 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 49 % 55 % Outdoor 500,751 32 % 379,833 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 65 % 66 % Aviation 275,474 7 % 258,116 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 73 % 73 % Marine 265,987 (3 %) 273,989 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 54 % 58 % Auto 108,889 (3 %) 111,732 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 39 % 41 % Consumer Auto 68,213 (8 %) 74,225 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 47 % 50 % Auto OEM 40,676 8 % 37,507 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 31 % 30 % Total $ 1,391,306 (2 %) $ 1,422,407 Percentage of Total Net Sales 58 % 59 % Gross profit dollars in the first half of 2022 decreased 2% and consolidated gross margin decreased 160 basis points when compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to higher freight costs and the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies, which created downward pressure on revenues. The fitness, outdoor, marine, and consumer auto gross margins were adversely impacted by higher freight costs and a stronger U.S. Dollar. In the outdoor segment, these impacts were partially offset by a favorable product mix. 19 Operating Expense Operating Expense 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Advertising expense $ 77,490 5 % $ 74,000 Percentage of Total Net Sales 3 % 3 % Selling, General and administrative expenses 381,995 8 % 352,705 Percentage of Total Net Sales 16 % 15 % Research and development expense 410,524 10 % 374,871 Percentage of Total Net Sales 17 % 16 % Total $ 870,009 9 % $ 801,576 Percentage of Total Net Sales 36 % 33 % Total operating expense increased 260 basis points as a percent of revenue and 9% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago period. Advertising expense as a percent of revenue was relatively flat when compared to the year-ago period and increased 5% in absolute dollars. The absolute dollar increase was primarily attributable to increased spend on tradeshows. Selling, general and administrative expense increased 110 basis points as a percent of revenue and 8% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago period. The absolute dollar increase in the first half of 2022 was primarily attributable to increased personnel related expenses and information technology costs. An increase in outdoor expense was more than offset by the increase in outdoor sales, resulting in a decrease of 140 basis points as percent of revenue. Consumer auto expense increased, while consumer auto sales decreased, resulting in a 160 basis point increase in expense as a percent of revenue. A decrease in fitness expense was less than the decrease in fitness sales, resulting in an increase of 660 basis points as a percent of revenue. Aviation, marine and auto OEM expense generally increased in line with the increase in sales. Research and development expense increased 140 basis points as a percent of revenue and 10% in absolute dollars when compared to the year-ago period. The absolute dollar increase was primarily due to higher engineering personnel costs. An increase in outdoor expense was more than offset by the increase in outdoor sales, resulting in a decrease of 120 basis points as percent of revenue. A decrease in auto OEM expense, along with the increase in auto OEM sales, resulted in a decrease of 510 basis points as a percent of revenue. An increase in marine expense was greater than the increase in marine sales, resulting in an increase as a percent of revenue of 120 basis points. Increases in fitness and consumer auto expense, along with the corresponding decreases in sales, resulted in increases as a percent of revenue of 630 and 300 basis points, respectively. Aviation expense generally increased in line with the increase in sales. Operating Income Operating Income (Loss) 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Year-over-Year Change 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Fitness $ 24,043 (87 %) $ 184,415 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 5 % 26 % Outdoor 303,229 42 % 212,854 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 40 % 37 % Aviation 101,871 6 % 96,140 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 27 % 27 % Marine 127,501 (17 %) 153,997 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 26 % 33 % Auto (35,347 ) 33 % (26,575 ) Percentage of Segment Net Sales (13 %) (10 %) Consumer Auto 12,953 (49 %) 25,393 Percentage of Segment Net Sales 9 % 17 % Auto OEM (48,300 ) (7 %) (51,968 ) Percentage of Segment Net Sales (37 %) (42 %) Total $ 521,297 (16 %) $ 620,831 Percentage of Total Net Sales 22 % 26 % Operating income decreased 16% in absolute dollars and 430 basis points as a percent of revenue when compared to the year-ago period. This decrease as a percent of revenue was due to lower gross margin and higher expenses as a percent of revenue, as described above. Auto OEM experienced an operating loss in the current period, and we expect this trend to continue through 2022 as we continue to invest in certain auto OEM programs. 20 Other Income (Expense) Other Income (Expense) 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Interest income $ 16,048 $ 14,670 Foreign currency losses (25,946 ) (15,607 ) Other Income 3,431 2,679 Total $ (6,467 ) $ 1,742 The average interest rate returns on cash and investments during the 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 were 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar. The Taiwan Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin Corporation, the Euro is the functional currency of several subsidiaries, and the U.S. Dollar is the functional currency of Garmin (Europe) Ltd., although some transactions and balances are denominated in British Pounds. Other notable currency exposures include the Australian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Polish Zloty. The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gain or loss is typically driven by the significant cash and marketable securities, receivables and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. The $25.9 million currency loss recognized in the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Australian Dollar, Polish Zloty, Euro, Chinese Yuan, British Pound Sterling, and Japanese Yen partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the Taiwan Dollar, within the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022. During this period, the U.S. Dollar strengthened 4.9% against the Australian Dollar, 8.6% against the Polish Zloty, 6.7% against the Euro, 4.9% against the Chinese Yuan, 8.4% against the British Pound Sterling, and 15.4% against the Japanese Yen resulting in losses of $6.6 million, $11.3 million, $8.9 million, $3.0 million, $2.5 million, and $3.9 million, respectively, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar strengthening 6.8% against the Taiwan Dollar, resulting in a gain of $17.1 million. The remaining net currency loss of $6.8 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial. The $15.6 million currency loss recognized in the 26-week period ended June 26, 2021 was primarily due to the U.S. Dollar weakening against the Taiwan Dollar and strengthening against the Euro, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening against the British Pound Sterling, within the 26-week period ended June 26, 2021. During this period, the U.S. Dollar weakened 0.8% against the Taiwan Dollar and strengthened 2.2% against the Euro, resulting in losses of $4.8 million and $9.8 million, respectively, partially offset by the U.S. Dollar weakening 2.4% against the British Pound Sterling resulting in a gain of $1.8 million. The remaining net currency loss of $2.8 million was related to the impacts of other currencies, each of which was individually immaterial. Income Tax Provision The Company recorded income tax expense of $45.4 million in the first half of 2022, compared to income tax expense of $85.5 million in the first half of 2021. The effective tax rate was 8.8% in the first half of 2022, compared to 13.7% in the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021. Net Income As a result of the above, net income for the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 was $469.5 million compared to $537.0 million for the 26-week period ended June 26, 2021, a decrease of $67.6 million. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of June 25, 2022, we had approximately $2.9 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We primarily use cash flow from operations, and expect that future cash requirements may be used, to fund our capital expenditures, support our working capital requirements, pay dividends, fund share repurchases, and fund strategic acquisitions. We believe that our existing cash balances and cash flow from operations will be sufficient to meet our short- and long-term projected working capital needs, capital expenditures, and other cash requirements. 21 It is management's goal to invest the on-hand cash in accordance with the investment policy, which has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. The investment policy's primary purpose is to preserve capital, maintain an acceptable degree of liquidity, and maximize yield within the constraint of low credit risk. Garmin's average interest rate returns on cash and investments during the first half of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. The fair value of our securities varies from period to period due to changes in interest rates, in the performance of the underlying collateral, and in the credit performance of the underlying issuer, among other factors. See Note 8 for additional information regarding marketable securities. Cash Flows Cash provided by operating activities totaled $265.5 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $598.0 million for the first half of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to higher purchases of inventory associated with the Company's strategy to increase days of supply to support our increasingly diversified product lines, optimize shipping methods, and mitigate increased lead times for raw materials. Cash used in investing activities totaled $397.2 million in the first half of 2022, compared to $198.0 million for the first half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher net purchases of marketable securities, as more desirable investment opportunities were available compared to the first half of 2021. Cash used in financing activities totaled $257.0 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $215.7 million for the first half of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the purchase of treasury stock under the share repurchase plan, and higher cash dividend payments in the first half of 2022, as our declared dividend increased from $0.61 per share for the four calendar quarters beginning in June 2020 to $0.67 per share for the four calendar quarters beginning in June 2021. Use of Cash Operating Leases The Company has lease arrangements for certain real estate properties, vehicles, and equipment. Leased properties are typically used for office space, distribution, and retail. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had fixed lease payment obligations of $149.3 million, with $28.2 million payable within 12 months. Inventory Purchase Obligations The Company obtains various raw materials and components for its products from a variety of third party suppliers. The Company's inventory purchase obligations are primarily noncancelable. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had inventory purchase obligations of $1,142.8 million, with $854.3 million payable within 12 months. Other Purchase Obligations The Company's other purchase obligations primarily consist of noncancelable commitments for capital expenditures and other indirect purchases in connection with conducting our business. As of June 25, 2022, the Company had other purchase obligations of $404.1 million, with $250.2 million payable within 12 months. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates General Our discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations are based upon the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The presentation of these financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. On an on-going basis, we evaluate our estimates, including those related to customer sales programs and incentives, product returns, bad debts, inventories, investments, intangible assets, income taxes, warranty obligations, and contingencies and litigation. We base our estimates on historical experience and various other assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying value of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. 22 For a description of the significant accounting policies and methods used in the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, refer to Note 2, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 and "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Part II, Item 7 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There were no significant changes to the Company's critical accounting policies and estimates in the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk There are numerous market risks that can affect our future business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition to the other information set forth in this report, you should carefully consider the factors discussed in Part II, Item 7A, "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There have been no material changes during the 13-week and 26-week periods ended June 25, 2022 in the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K related to market sensitivity, inflation, foreign currency exchange rate risk and interest rate risk. Item 4. Controlsand Procedures (a) Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures. The Company maintains a system of disclosure controls and procedures that are designed to provide reasonable assurance that information, which is required to be timely disclosed, is accumulated and communicated to management in a timely fashion. A control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. As of June 25, 2022, the Company carried out an evaluation, under the supervision and with the participation of the Company's management, including the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, of the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures. Based upon that evaluation, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded as of June 25, 2022 that our disclosure controls and procedures were effective such that the information relating to the Company, required to be disclosed in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports (i) is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in SEC rules and forms, and (ii) is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. (b) Changes in internal control over financial reporting. There has been no change in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting that occurred during the Company's fiscal quarter ended June 25, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. 23 Part II - Other Information Item 1. LegalProceedings In the normal course of business, the Company and its subsidiaries are parties to various legal claims, actions, and complaints, including matters involving patent infringement, other intellectual property, product liability, customer claims and various other risks. It is not possible to predict with certainty whether or not the Company and its subsidiaries will ultimately be successful in any of these legal matters, or if not, what the impact might be. However, the Company's management does not expect that the results in any of these legal proceedings will have a material adverse effect on the Company's results of operations, financial position or cash flows. For additional information, see Note 6 - Commitments and Contingencies in the above Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Part I, Item 3, "Legal Proceedings" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. Item 1A. Risk Factors There are many risks and uncertainties that can affect our future business, financial performance or share price. In addition to the other information set forth in this report, you should carefully consider the factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. There have been no material changes during the 26-week period ended June 25, 2022 in the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks, however, are not the only risks facing our Company. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial, also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and/or operating results. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities Share repurchase activity during the 13-week period ended June 25, 2022, summarized on a trade-date basis, was as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts): Period Total Number of Shares Purchased (1) Average Price Paid Per Share (2) Total Number of Shares Purchased as Part of Publicly Announced Plans or Programs Approximate Dollar Value of Shares That May Yet Be Purchased Under the Program March 27, 2022 - April 23, 2022 - $ - - $ 300,000 April 24, 2022 - May 21, 2022 39 $ 101.07 39 $ 296,078 May 22, 2022 - June 25, 2022 269 $ 99.42 269 $ 269,354 Total 308 308 (1) The Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program on April 22, 2022 (the "Program"), authorizing the Company to purchase up to $300 million of its common shares as determined by management at its discretion. Share repurchases may be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under plans complying with the provisions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The timing and volume of share repurchases are subject to market conditions, business conditions and applicable laws, and are at management's discretion. The Program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The share repurchase authorization expires on December 29, 2023. See Note 9 in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report for additional information related to share repurchases. (2) Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures Not applicable. Item 5. OtherInformation Not applicable. 24 Item 6. Exhibits Exhibit 31.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14(a). Exhibit 31.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 13a-14(a) or 15d-14(a). Exhibit 32.1 Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Exhibit 32.2 Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Exhibit 101.INS XBRL Instance Document - the instance document does not appear in the Interactive Data File because its XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document. Exhibit 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Exhibit 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Exhibit 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Exhibit 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Exhibit 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Exhibit 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) 25 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. GARMIN LTD. By /s/ Douglas G. Boessen Douglas G. Boessen Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer) Dated: July 27, 2022 26 Attachments Original Link

