Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : adds new Adventure Racing smartwatch activity profile, designed for the ultimate race of human endurance

09/14/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OLATHE, Kan./September 14, 2021 - Garmin® International, Inc., today announced the Adventure Racing sport profile, a new activity profile that allows participants to track vital information and utilize their Enduro ultraperformance multisport watch, while adhering to the rules and regulations of Adventure Racing competitions, making it the first GPS-enabled watch that is Adventure Race authorized. The new Adventure Racing sports activity is now available through a free software update. Athletes will receive the software update by pairing and syncing their watch to Garmin Connect Mobile.

'Endurance athletes will now be permitted to wear a Garmin multisport watch while competing in Adventure Races, without losing any data,' said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales. 'With the new software update, Adventure Racing competitors can continue to monitor biometric data, set timers and utilize other built-in features like an atimiter and compass while adhering to the guidelines of the sport.'

'Adventure Racers have been training with Garmin products for years, and now with the introduction of the new Adventure Racing sports activity, they can actually compete without taking off their watch,' said Heidi Muller, international events and brand director of Adventure Racing World Series. 'We are thrilled to team with Garmin to create an activity profile built for all aspects of training and competition, on a watch that can withstand the grueling elements and duration of an Adventure Race.'

An Adventure Race is a multisport orienteering competition through some of the most rigorous environments on earth. Each team, typically comprised of four members, competes in multiple disciplines including kayaking, mountain biking and trekking over hundreds of miles. There are no marked routes, but teams must navigate to specified check points along the way using only a map they receive hours prior to the start of the race.

Garmin Enduro is designed specifically for adventure racers and those who train to compete in endurance events. Enduro features advanced training features and key performance monitoring tools for peak performance. Athletes can quickly adjust settings to enable only the necessary features to get the longest battery life on a Garmin wearable to date. A full charge will provide an athlete up to 70 hours in GPS mode which is extended up to 80 hours with solar capabilities.

When using the Adventure Racing activity, location information is recorded but unavailable for racers to view during the event. Because Adventure Racing and orienteering competitions do not allow GPS navigation, users are not able to view GPS based data fields, but they can still record the track log. With Garmin Enduro on the wrist, compeitors can monitor and record biometric data like heart rate and will be able to use other functions of the watch like altimeter, compass, alarms and timers. A verification page shows when the activity began and ended, allowing competitors to prove to an official that GPS navigation was disabled during the race.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email [email protected], or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminoutdoor, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
07:22aGARMIN : adds new Adventure Racing smartwatch activity profile, designed for the..
PU
09/14GARMIN LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08BIKEPACKING FOR EXPERTS : the “Yo-yo” Colorado Trail
PU
09/07GARMIN : Avionics Team Wins 18th Consecutive Aviation International News Award
PU
09/07GARMIN : Take the guess work out of docking with Garmin Surround View, the marin..
BU
09/03GARMIN : Forbes Ranks Garmin No. 1 Employer in Kansas
PU
09/01GARMIN : Six Ways to Practice Self-care Every Day
PU
09/01ALPHA 10 : Garmin's Smallest and Lightest Track and Train Unit
PU
09/01GARMIN : reg; Confirms September 30 Dividend Payment
BU
08/31GARMIN : It's Race Day. Now What?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARMIN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 943 M - -
Net income 2021 1 074 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 32 935 M 32 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 171,25 $
Average target price 160,51 $
Spread / Average Target -6,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.43.11%32 935
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.18%80 150
ALLEGION PLC22.25%12 761
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.27.10%11 738
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.7.26%6 998