OLATHE, Kan./July 20, 2023 - Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced PlaneSync™ is now available for retrofit installations to bring new levels of connectivity and convenience to aircraft owners. PlaneSync automatically updates1 avionics databases, logs flight and engine data and allows aircraft owners and operators to remotely check fuel and systems status via the Garmin Pilot™ app2.

Connected aircraft management

Using a 4G LTE cellular or Wi-Fi® connection provided by the new GDL® 60 datalink, PlaneSync technology enables impressive avionics connectivity capabilities to streamline an aircraft owner's pre-flight and post-flight activities. LTE connectivity is utilized to remotely check the aircraft's fuel and systems status2, while LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity can be used to download database updates and upload logged flight and engine data1. Compatible with popular Garmin avionics such as GTN Xi series navigators, TXi series flight displays, GI 275 electronic flight instruments and select Garmin integrated flight decks, PlaneSync technology is available for a wide array of Garmin-equipped general and business aviation aircraft.

Automatic database updates

Eliminating the time-consuming process of updating databases via PC and data card, PlaneSync technology automatically downloads databases1 to the aircraft via Wi-Fi or LTE and offers an attractive alternative to the Flight Stream 510. Downloads can occur while the aircraft is powered off and the owner is away from the aircraft. Essential databases are automatically synchronized across compatible avionics once the aircraft is powered up.Pilots no longer need to plan around database cycle update timing, or manually update databases using data cards.

Engine and flight data logging

Beginning in early 2024, PlaneSync will add the capability to automatically transmit engine and flight log data1 to secure cloud storage after landing. Owners can view this data on devices running the

Garmin Pilot app or on Fly.Garmin.com and have the ability to download the log files for maintenance team viewing. The data log can include GPS position and speed, attitude information as well as engine data when appropriately equipped.

Remote aircraft status

It's easier than ever for aircraft owners to check the status2 of the aircraft and its systems using the Garmin Pilot app or their D2™ Mach 1 smartwatch. Viewing the current status of the aircraft can allow the pilot to see its location on the ramp, if it has been fueled for a trip-and more. Convenient for flying clubs or multiple-owner aircraft, service subscribers can assign access for other users to view aircraft status. When appropriately equipped, remote aircraft status features3 include active/standby database status, as well as Hobbs, tachometer and flight times, fuel quantity, battery voltage, OAT, oil temperature and aircraft GPS location4.

Mobile device connectivity

The GDL 60 datalink also offers Garmin Connext® device connectivity, allowing pilots to connect their compatible app or portable device and interface them to the avionics to transfer flight plans and stream weather, traffic, attitude information and other data5. The GDL 60 can also act as an interface to a GSR 56 satellite transceiver, allowing pilots to utilize in-flight text messaging or initiate voice calls6 via the Garmin Pilot app to stay connected from virtually anywhere. Data streamed to compatible devices and apps can include:

ADS-B Traffic and Weather

SiriusXM™ Weather and Audio Control

GSR 56 Weather and Messaging

GPS and Attitude Data

Engine and Flight Data

PlaneSync service subscriptions

The LTE and Wi-Fi enabled features such as automatic database updates, remote aircraft status and flight and engine log uploading require a service plan from Garmin. Multiple service plans are available to provide customers cost-effective choices depending on the connectivity capabilities desired. Service plan details can be found at Garmin.com/PlaneSync.

PlaneSync technology is now available for retrofit installations for a list price starting at $3,995 through the Garmin Authorized Dealer network. For additional information, visit Garmin.com/PlaneSync or Garmin.com/Aviation.

1Active PlaneSync and database subscriptions required for automatic database updates. Active PlaneSync subscription plan required for flight log uploading. Features are available on-ground only and requires GDL 60 to have active LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity; signal strength and other factors may apply. See Garmin.com/PlaneSyncCoverage for LTE coverage details.

2Remote aircraft status requires active PlaneSync subscription. User's smart device must have internet connectivity. Feature is available on-ground only and requires GDL 60 to have LTE connectivity; signal strength and other factors may apply. See Garmin.com/PlaneSyncCoverage for coverage details.

3This information is intended as supplemental information only and is not a substitute for pre-flight checks.

4GPS location provided by avionics. Select avionics can provide live location with a compatible GPS antenna, otherwise location displayed will be based on the avionics last known location. GPS signal strength and other factors may apply.

5Compatible avionics required.

6Sold separately; subscription required.

