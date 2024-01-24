Garmin-powered, innovative 8-inch display solution to be incorporated into premium performance side x sides

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) announced today that it has been selected by Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., to provide a customized, factory-installed solution for the center console of the all-new 2024 Kawasaki RIDGE® Limited side x sides. Incorporating Garmin technology seen in the popular Tread® navigator series, this display will help guide the adventure by providing seamless navigation and vehicle systems information, such as engine data, alerts, rider settings and more. The device is also built to withstand the rigors of an off-road adventure.

"It's an honor to build on our relationship with Kawasaki and provide their customers with our state-of-the-art displays that combine cutting-edge technology and reliability. We're confident that Kawasaki customers will appreciate having our rugged display powered by Garmin technology, to give them a superior off-road experience." – Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales

Designed to elevate the off-road experience for powersports enthusiasts, the new Kawasaki RIDGE side x side is engineered with premium components and luxurious cabin features, promising unparalleled comfort and versatility for riders navigating rugged trails, as well as those undertaking essential tasks on their properties.

"The all-new Kawasaki RIDGE raises the side x side standard to an entirely new height with advanced performance and automotive-inspired features. Including the Garmin technology in the cabin provides our customers with premium navigation and interactivity that is second to none and we're excited to include such reputable technology direct from Kawasaki." – Bob O'Brien, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. Director of Marketing

The display units feature a glove-friendly, 8" ultrabright display with turn-by-turn trail navigation1 that includes OpenStreetMap (OSM) and USFS Motor Vehicle Use Maps for traversing unpaved roads and trails. It comes preloaded with topographic maps, U.S. public and private landowner information and satellite Imagery. Adventure-seekers can also track and keep in touch with friends on the trail through Group Ride Radio features. The integrated displays also provide vehicle information such as RPM, engine temperature, battery voltage, CVT temperature and more.

To learn more about Garmin's full line of off-road and powersport products, visit garmin.com/tread, and to learn more about the Garmin-equipped Kawasaki RIDGE, visit Kawasaki.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Limitations may exist in map data for some road and trail route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and conditions during vehicle operation. The Garmin OpenStreetMap products are intended to be used only as a supplementary travel aid.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd.is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Tread are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Kawasaki

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters. Kawasaki's tagline, "Let the Good Times Roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at Kawasaki.com.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Mike Cummings & Griffin Schaetzle

Garmin International, Inc.

Phone | 913-397-8200

E-Mail | media.relations@garmin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garmin-announces-collaboration-with-kawasaki-on-all-new-ridge-side-x-sides-302043567.html

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.