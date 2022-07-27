Log in
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-26 pm EDT
102.50 USD   -1.52%
07:14aGARMIN : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07:14aGARMIN : announces second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
07:04aGARMIN LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : announces second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K

07/27/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Garmin announces second quarter 2022 results

Schaffhausen, Switzerland / July 27, 2022/ Business Wire - Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022.

Highlights for second quarter 2022 include:

Consolidated revenue of $1.24 billion, a 6% decrease compared to the strong, pandemic-driven prior year quarter
The year-over-year strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies unfavorably impacted consolidated revenue by approximately $57 million
Gross and operating margins were 58.7% and 23.6%, respectively
Operating income of $293 million, a 21% decrease compared to the prior year quarter
GAAP EPS was $1.33 and pro forma EPS(1) was $1.44
Celebrated a milestone of more than 25,000 integrated flight deck deliveries
Launched the Forerunner 955 Solar and Edge 1040 Solar, our first fitness devices with integrated solar charging capability
Entered a new product category with the launch of our dēzl headset for professional truck drivers
Garmin auto OEM awarded the Technology and Development Award by Yamaha at their annual global conference

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,

June 26,

YoY

June 25,

June 26,

YoY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Net sales

$

1,240,833

$

1,326,905

(6)%

$

2,413,496

$

2,399,232

1%

Fitness

272,095

413,201

(34)%

492,992

721,326

(32)%

Outdoor

381,915

323,405

18%

766,519

579,859

32%

Aviation

204,739

180,832

13%

379,505

354,721

7%

Marine

242,794

261,790

(7)%

496,863

471,163

5%

Auto

139,290

147,677

(6)%

277,617

272,163

2%

Gross margin %

58.7%

58.8%

57.6%

59.3%

Operating income %

23.6%

28.0%

21.6%

25.9%

GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.33

$

1.64

(19)%

$

2.43

$

2.78

(13)%

Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$

1.44

$

1.68

(14)%

$

2.55

$

2.85

(11)%

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"Revenue declined during the second quarter driven primarily by underperformance in our fitness segment," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "Markets continue to normalize following two years of pandemic driven growth, and we also face additional headwinds including the relentless strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, high inflation, and rising interest rates. While we must adjust expectations, we believe that our lineup of innovative products and strategy of diversification will allow us to remain strong in an evolving economic environment."

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment decreased 34% in the second quarter with declines across all categories led by our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross and operating margins were 49% and 9% in the quarter, respectively, resulting in $23 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched our refreshed line of Forerunners including the Forerunner 955 with solar charging capability which provides up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, premium training features and a new touchscreen interface. We also launched the Forerunner 255 adding triathlon support and recovery insights to the series. Also, during the quarter, we released the Edge 1040 Solar cycling computer featuring solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology, providing more accurate positioning in challenging ride environments such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 18% in the second quarter primarily due to strong demand for our adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 66% and 40%, respectively, resulting in $154 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced the tactix 7, a premium smartwatch with advanced tactical, performance and wrist-based navigation features.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 13% in the second quarter driven by growth in both OEM and aftermarket categories. Gross and operating margins were 72% and 30%, respectively, resulting in $62 million of operating income. During the quarter, we delivered the 750th integrated flight deck upgrade for King Air aircraft. We also achieved EASA approval for the GFC 600H flight control system for AS350 helicopters.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment decreased 7% in the second quarter primarily due to supply chain constraints that limited our ability to satisfy all demand for our products. Gross and operating margins were 57% and 28%, respectively, resulting in $69 million of operating income. During the quarter, we introduced the Echomap UHD2 chartplotter series bringing best-in-class sonar and built-in wireless networking to our 5- and 7-inch combo units. We also launched the quatix 7 smartwatch featuring an always-on touchscreen display, chartplotter control, anchor drag alarm and more.

Auto:

Revenue from the auto segment decreased 6% during the second quarter driven by both OEM and consumer products. Gross margin was 40%, and we recorded an operating loss of $15 million in the quarter driven by ongoing investments in auto OEM programs. During the quarter, we launched our first dēzl headset offering high-quality audio and up to 50 hours of continuous talk time. This premium over-the-road trucking headset is engineered for audio excellence in noisy cab environments.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $436 million, a 6% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 8% primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising was relatively flat to the prior year quarter.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter was 7.6% compared to 14.8% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits.

In the second quarter of 2022, we generated approximately $5 million of free cash flow(1). We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $129 million and repurchased approximately $31 million of the Company's shares, leaving approximately $269 million remaining in the share repurchase program authorized through December 29, 2023. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.9 billion.

(1)
See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.

2022 Fiscal Year Guidance:

Based on our performance in the first half of 2022, we are adjusting our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $5.0 billion and pro forma EPS of $4.90 based on gross margin of 56.7%, operating margin of 20.0% and a full year effective tax rate of 8.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Payment Date Confirmation:

The board of directors has established September 30, 2022, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.73 per share with a record date of September 15, 2022. At the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.92 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 30, 2022. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share

December 30, 2022

December 15, 2022

$0.73

March 31, 2023

March 15, 2023

$0.73

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When:

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern

Where:

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

How:

Simply log on to the web at the address above

An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 26, 2023 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2022 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2021 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 25, 2022. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, dēzl, Edge, Forerunner, quatix and tactix are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. GFC and Echomap are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Teri Seck

Krista Klaus

913/397-8200

913/397-8200

investor.relations@garmin.com

media.relations@garmin.com

Changes in Classification and Allocation

Prior period information presented here has been recast to conform to the current period presentation. Refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K/A announcing the Company's financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 26, 2022 for further description and full recast impacts.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,

June 26,

June 25,

June 26,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales

$

1,240,833

$

1,326,905

$

2,413,496

$

2,399,232

Cost of goods sold

512,007

546,054

1,022,190

976,825

Gross profit

728,826

780,851

1,391,306

1,422,407

Advertising expense

43,357

42,939

77,490

74,000

Selling, general and administrative expense

191,211

180,717

381,995

352,705

Research and development expense

201,518

186,023

410,524

374,871

Total operating expense

436,086

409,679

870,009

801,576

Operating income

292,740

371,172

521,297

620,831

Other income (expense):

Interest income

8,495

7,018

16,048

14,670

Foreign currency losses

(22,439

)

(7,326

)

(25,946

)

(15,607

)

Other income

170

1,195

3,431

2,679

Total other income (expense)

(13,774

)

887

(6,467

)

1,742

Income before income taxes

278,966

372,059

514,830

622,573

Income tax provision

21,093

55,062

45,366

85,548

Net income

$

257,873

$

316,997

$

469,464

$

537,025

Net income per share:

Basic

$

1.34

$

1.65

$

2.43

$

2.80

Diluted

$

1.33

$

1.64

$

2.43

$

2.78

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

193,074

192,150

192,980

192,023

Diluted

193,450

192,871

193,515

192,840

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)

June 25,

2022

December 25, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,087,381

$

1,498,058

Marketable securities

526,639

347,980

Accounts receivable, net

698,859

843,445

Inventories

1,454,868

1,227,609

Deferred costs

14,541

15,961

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

340,329

328,719

Total current assets

4,122,617

4,261,772

Property and equipment, net

1,113,562

1,067,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets

128,615

89,457

Noncurrent marketable securities

1,247,490

1,268,698

Deferred income tax assets

347,998

260,205

Noncurrent deferred costs

10,818

12,361

Goodwill

561,395

575,080

Other intangible assets, net

194,070

215,993

Other noncurrent assets

87,131

103,383

Total assets

$

7,813,696

$

7,854,427

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

319,732

$

370,048

Salaries and benefits payable

178,670

211,371

Accrued warranty costs

39,949

45,467

Accrued sales program costs

89,981

121,514

Other accrued expenses

216,862

225,988

Deferred revenue

86,553

87,654

Income taxes payable

127,685

128,083

Dividend payable

564,454

258,023

Total current liabilities

1,623,886

1,448,148

Deferred income tax liabilities

118,062

117,595

Noncurrent income taxes payable

60,233

62,539

Noncurrent deferred revenue

38,297

41,618

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

106,952

70,044

Other noncurrent liabilities

333

324

Stockholders' equity:

Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 193,058

shares outstanding at June 25, 2022 and 192,608 shares outstanding

at December 25, 2021

17,979

17,979

Additional paid-in capital

2,008,931

1,960,722

Treasury stock (5,019 and 5,469 shares, respectively)

(315,886

)

(303,114

)

Retained earnings

4,225,521

4,320,737

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(70,612

)

117,835

Total stockholders' equity

5,865,933

6,114,159

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,813,696

$

7,854,427

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

26-Weeks Ended

June 25, 2022

June 26, 2021

Operating Activities:

Net income

$

469,464

$

537,025

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation

58,986

48,776

Amortization

23,870

25,903

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment

(1,666

)

207

Unrealized foreign currency losses

21,217

12,205

Deferred income taxes

(66,382

)

5,560

Stock compensation expense

39,755

45,301

Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities

773

(374

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

122,428

103,928

Inventories

(294,766

)

(177,193

)

Other current and noncurrent assets

775

(27,279

)

Accounts payable

(29,829

)

44,144

Other current and noncurrent liabilities

(74,273

)

(39,377

)

Deferred revenue

(4,246

)

(7,317

)

Deferred costs

2,920

5,863

Income taxes

(3,550

)

20,670

Net cash provided by operating activities

265,476

598,042

Investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(134,798

)

(146,542

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,672

8

Purchase of intangible assets

(887

)

(1,170

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(873,110

)

(755,360

)

Redemption of marketable securities

620,796

720,937

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(10,828

)

(15,893

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(397,155

)

(198,020

)

Financing activities:

Dividends

(258,249

)

(233,860

)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards

41,050

35,733

Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards

(14,722

)

(17,604

)

Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan

(25,117

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(257,038

)

(215,731

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(21,999

)

(2,819

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(410,716

)

181,472

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,498,843

1,458,748

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,088,127

$

1,640,220

The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment

(In thousands)

Auto

Fitness

Outdoor

Aviation

Marine

Total

Auto

Consumer

Auto

Auto

OEM

Total

13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Net sales

$

272,095

$

381,915

$

204,739

$

242,794

$

139,290

$

80,328

$

58,962

$

1,240,833

Gross profit

134,016

253,255

147,931

137,406

56,218

37,253

18,965

728,826

Operating income (loss)

23,462

154,250

61,745

68,619

(15,336

)

9,121

(24,457

)

292,740

13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Net sales

$

413,201

$

323,405

$

180,832

$

261,790

$

147,677

$

86,278

$

61,399

$

1,326,905

Gross profit

225,192

208,158

131,934

152,609

62,958

42,261

20,697

780,851

Operating income (loss)

113,733

120,843

51,126

91,091

(5,621

)

16,355

(21,976

)

371,172

26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022

Net sales

$

492,992

$

766,519

$

379,505

$

496,863

$

277,617

$

145,458

$

132,159

$

2,413,496

Gross profit

240,205

500,751

275,474

265,987

108,889

68,213

40,676

1,391,306

Operating income (loss)

24,043

303,229

101,871

127,501

(35,347

)

12,953

(48,300

)

521,297

26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021

Net sales

$

721,326

$

579,859

$

354,721

$

471,163

$

272,163

$

148,673

$

123,490

$

2,399,232

Gross profit

398,737

379,833

258,116

273,989

111,732

74,225

37,507

1,422,407

Operating income (loss)

184,415

212,854

96,140

153,997

(26,575

)

25,393

(51,968

)

620,831

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Geography

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,

June 26,

YoY

June 25,

June 26,

YoY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Net sales

$

1,240,833

$

1,326,905

(6)%

$

2,413,496

$

2,399,232

1%

Americas

646,172

646,393

(0)%

1,216,807

1,150,085

6%

EMEA

412,550

488,724

(16)%

810,027

888,232

(9)%

APAC

182,111

191,788

(5)%

386,662

360,915

7%

EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first half 2022 and 2021 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,

June 26,

June 25,

June 26,

2022

2021

2022

2021

GAAP net income

$

257,873

$

316,997

$

469,464

$

537,025

Foreign currency losses(1)

22,439

7,326

25,946

15,607

Tax effect of foreign currency losses(2)

(1,697

)

(1,084

)

(2,286

)

(2,145

)

Pro forma net income

$

278,615

$

323,239

$

493,124

$

550,487

GAAP net income per share:

Basic

$

1.34

$

1.65

$

2.43

$

2.80

Diluted

$

1.33

$

1.64

$

2.43

$

2.78

Pro forma net income per share:

Basic

$

1.44

$

1.68

$

2.56

$

2.87

Diluted

$

1.44

$

1.68

$

2.55

$

2.85

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

193,074

192,150

192,980

192,023

Diluted

193,450

192,871

193,515

192,840

(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.

(2) The tax effect of foreign currency losses was calculated using the effective tax rates of 7.6% and 8.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 25, 2022, respectively and 14.8% and 13.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 26, 2021, respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended

26-Weeks Ended

June 25,

June 26,

June 25,

June 26,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

79,842

$

229,680

$

265,476

$

598,042

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(75,084

)

(109,648

)

(134,798

)

(146,542

)

Free Cash Flow

$

4,758

$

120,032

$

130,678

$

451,500

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2022 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.12 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 25, 2022.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2022 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 11:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
