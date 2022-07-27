Garmin : announces second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K

Garmin announces second quarter 2022 results

Schaffhausen, Switzerland / July 27, 2022/ Business Wire - Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022.

Highlights for second quarter 2022 include:

Consolidated revenue of $1.24 billion, a 6% decrease compared to the strong, pandemic-driven prior year quarter

The year-over-year strengthening of the U.S. Dollar relative to other major currencies unfavorably impacted consolidated revenue by approximately $57 million

Gross and operating margins were 58.7% and 23.6%, respectively

Operating income of $293 million, a 21% decrease compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $1.33 and pro forma EPS(1) was $1.44

Celebrated a milestone of more than 25,000 integrated flight deck deliveries

Launched the Forerunner 955 Solar and Edge 1040 Solar, our first fitness devices with integrated solar charging capability

Entered a new product category with the launch of our dēzl headset for professional truck drivers

Garmin auto OEM awarded the Technology and Development Award by Yamaha at their annual global conference

(In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, June 26, YoY June 25, June 26, YoY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net sales $ 1,240,833 $ 1,326,905 (6)% $ 2,413,496 $ 2,399,232 1% Fitness 272,095 413,201 (34)% 492,992 721,326 (32)% Outdoor 381,915 323,405 18% 766,519 579,859 32% Aviation 204,739 180,832 13% 379,505 354,721 7% Marine 242,794 261,790 (7)% 496,863 471,163 5% Auto 139,290 147,677 (6)% 277,617 272,163 2% Gross margin % 58.7% 58.8% 57.6% 59.3% Operating income % 23.6% 28.0% 21.6% 25.9% GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.33 $ 1.64 (19)% $ 2.43 $ 2.78 (13)% Pro forma diluted EPS(1) $ 1.44 $ 1.68 (14)% $ 2.55 $ 2.85 (11)% (1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"Revenue declined during the second quarter driven primarily by underperformance in our fitness segment," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "Markets continue to normalize following two years of pandemic driven growth, and we also face additional headwinds including the relentless strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, high inflation, and rising interest rates. While we must adjust expectations, we believe that our lineup of innovative products and strategy of diversification will allow us to remain strong in an evolving economic environment."

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment decreased 34% in the second quarter with declines across all categories led by our advanced wearables and cycling products. Gross and operating margins were 49% and 9% in the quarter, respectively, resulting in $23 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched our refreshed line of Forerunners including the Forerunner 955 with solar charging capability which provides up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, premium training features and a new touchscreen interface. We also launched the Forerunner 255 adding triathlon support and recovery insights to the series. Also, during the quarter, we released the Edge 1040 Solar cycling computer featuring solar charging and multi-band GNSS technology, providing more accurate positioning in challenging ride environments such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 18% in the second quarter primarily due to strong demand for our adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 66% and 40%, respectively, resulting in $154 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced the tactix 7, a premium smartwatch with advanced tactical, performance and wrist-based navigation features.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 13% in the second quarter driven by growth in both OEM and aftermarket categories. Gross and operating margins were 72% and 30%, respectively, resulting in $62 million of operating income. During the quarter, we delivered the 750th integrated flight deck upgrade for King Air aircraft. We also achieved EASA approval for the GFC 600H flight control system for AS350 helicopters.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment decreased 7% in the second quarter primarily due to supply chain constraints that limited our ability to satisfy all demand for our products. Gross and operating margins were 57% and 28%, respectively, resulting in $69 million of operating income. During the quarter, we introduced the Echomap UHD2 chartplotter series bringing best-in-class sonar and built-in wireless networking to our 5- and 7-inch combo units. We also launched the quatix 7 smartwatch featuring an always-on touchscreen display, chartplotter control, anchor drag alarm and more.

Auto:

Revenue from the auto segment decreased 6% during the second quarter driven by both OEM and consumer products. Gross margin was 40%, and we recorded an operating loss of $15 million in the quarter driven by ongoing investments in auto OEM programs. During the quarter, we launched our first dēzl headset offering high-quality audio and up to 50 hours of continuous talk time. This premium over-the-road trucking headset is engineered for audio excellence in noisy cab environments.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $436 million, a 6% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased 8% primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 6% driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising was relatively flat to the prior year quarter.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter was 7.6% compared to 14.8% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to income mix by jurisdiction and an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits.

In the second quarter of 2022, we generated approximately $5 million of free cash flow(1). We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $129 million and repurchased approximately $31 million of the Company's shares, leaving approximately $269 million remaining in the share repurchase program authorized through December 29, 2023. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.9 billion.

See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow. (1)

2022 Fiscal Year Guidance:

Based on our performance in the first half of 2022, we are adjusting our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $5.0 billion and pro forma EPS of $4.90 based on gross margin of 56.7%, operating margin of 20.0% and a full year effective tax rate of 8.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Payment Date Confirmation:

The board of directors has established September 30, 2022, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.73 per share with a record date of September 15, 2022. At the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.92 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board in its discretion. The first payment was made on June 30, 2022. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date Record Date $s per share December 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 $0.73 March 31, 2023 March 15, 2023 $0.73

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2022 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2021 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of June 25, 2022. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Changes in Classification and Allocation

Prior period information presented here has been recast to conform to the current period presentation. Refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K/A announcing the Company's financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 26, 2022 for further description and full recast impacts.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,240,833 $ 1,326,905 $ 2,413,496 $ 2,399,232 Cost of goods sold 512,007 546,054 1,022,190 976,825 Gross profit 728,826 780,851 1,391,306 1,422,407 Advertising expense 43,357 42,939 77,490 74,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 191,211 180,717 381,995 352,705 Research and development expense 201,518 186,023 410,524 374,871 Total operating expense 436,086 409,679 870,009 801,576 Operating income 292,740 371,172 521,297 620,831 Other income (expense): Interest income 8,495 7,018 16,048 14,670 Foreign currency losses (22,439 ) (7,326 ) (25,946 ) (15,607 ) Other income 170 1,195 3,431 2,679 Total other income (expense) (13,774 ) 887 (6,467 ) 1,742 Income before income taxes 278,966 372,059 514,830 622,573 Income tax provision 21,093 55,062 45,366 85,548 Net income $ 257,873 $ 316,997 $ 469,464 $ 537,025 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.65 $ 2.43 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.64 $ 2.43 $ 2.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 193,074 192,150 192,980 192,023 Diluted 193,450 192,871 193,515 192,840

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) June 25, 2022 December 25, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,087,381 $ 1,498,058 Marketable securities 526,639 347,980 Accounts receivable, net 698,859 843,445 Inventories 1,454,868 1,227,609 Deferred costs 14,541 15,961 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 340,329 328,719 Total current assets 4,122,617 4,261,772 Property and equipment, net 1,113,562 1,067,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,615 89,457 Noncurrent marketable securities 1,247,490 1,268,698 Deferred income tax assets 347,998 260,205 Noncurrent deferred costs 10,818 12,361 Goodwill 561,395 575,080 Other intangible assets, net 194,070 215,993 Other noncurrent assets 87,131 103,383 Total assets $ 7,813,696 $ 7,854,427 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 319,732 $ 370,048 Salaries and benefits payable 178,670 211,371 Accrued warranty costs 39,949 45,467 Accrued sales program costs 89,981 121,514 Other accrued expenses 216,862 225,988 Deferred revenue 86,553 87,654 Income taxes payable 127,685 128,083 Dividend payable 564,454 258,023 Total current liabilities 1,623,886 1,448,148 Deferred income tax liabilities 118,062 117,595 Noncurrent income taxes payable 60,233 62,539 Noncurrent deferred revenue 38,297 41,618 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 106,952 70,044 Other noncurrent liabilities 333 324 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 193,058 shares outstanding at June 25, 2022 and 192,608 shares outstanding at December 25, 2021 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 2,008,931 1,960,722 Treasury stock (5,019 and 5,469 shares, respectively) (315,886 ) (303,114 ) Retained earnings 4,225,521 4,320,737 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (70,612 ) 117,835 Total stockholders' equity 5,865,933 6,114,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,813,696 $ 7,854,427

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Operating Activities: Net income $ 469,464 $ 537,025 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 58,986 48,776 Amortization 23,870 25,903 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment (1,666 ) 207 Unrealized foreign currency losses 21,217 12,205 Deferred income taxes (66,382 ) 5,560 Stock compensation expense 39,755 45,301 Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities 773 (374 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 122,428 103,928 Inventories (294,766 ) (177,193 ) Other current and noncurrent assets 775 (27,279 ) Accounts payable (29,829 ) 44,144 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (74,273 ) (39,377 ) Deferred revenue (4,246 ) (7,317 ) Deferred costs 2,920 5,863 Income taxes (3,550 ) 20,670 Net cash provided by operating activities 265,476 598,042 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (134,798 ) (146,542 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,672 8 Purchase of intangible assets (887 ) (1,170 ) Purchase of marketable securities (873,110 ) (755,360 ) Redemption of marketable securities 620,796 720,937 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,828 ) (15,893 ) Net cash used in investing activities (397,155 ) (198,020 ) Financing activities: Dividends (258,249 ) (233,860 ) Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 41,050 35,733 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (14,722 ) (17,604 ) Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (25,117 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (257,038 ) (215,731 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21,999 ) (2,819 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (410,716 ) 181,472 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,498,843 1,458,748 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,088,127 $ 1,640,220

The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (In thousands) Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total Auto Consumer Auto Auto OEM Total 13-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Net sales $ 272,095 $ 381,915 $ 204,739 $ 242,794 $ 139,290 $ 80,328 $ 58,962 $ 1,240,833 Gross profit 134,016 253,255 147,931 137,406 56,218 37,253 18,965 728,826 Operating income (loss) 23,462 154,250 61,745 68,619 (15,336 ) 9,121 (24,457 ) 292,740 13-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Net sales $ 413,201 $ 323,405 $ 180,832 $ 261,790 $ 147,677 $ 86,278 $ 61,399 $ 1,326,905 Gross profit 225,192 208,158 131,934 152,609 62,958 42,261 20,697 780,851 Operating income (loss) 113,733 120,843 51,126 91,091 (5,621 ) 16,355 (21,976 ) 371,172 26-Weeks Ended June 25, 2022 Net sales $ 492,992 $ 766,519 $ 379,505 $ 496,863 $ 277,617 $ 145,458 $ 132,159 $ 2,413,496 Gross profit 240,205 500,751 275,474 265,987 108,889 68,213 40,676 1,391,306 Operating income (loss) 24,043 303,229 101,871 127,501 (35,347 ) 12,953 (48,300 ) 521,297 26-Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 Net sales $ 721,326 $ 579,859 $ 354,721 $ 471,163 $ 272,163 $ 148,673 $ 123,490 $ 2,399,232 Gross profit 398,737 379,833 258,116 273,989 111,732 74,225 37,507 1,422,407 Operating income (loss) 184,415 212,854 96,140 153,997 (26,575 ) 25,393 (51,968 ) 620,831

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, June 26, YoY June 25, June 26, YoY 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net sales $ 1,240,833 $ 1,326,905 (6)% $ 2,413,496 $ 2,399,232 1% Americas 646,172 646,393 (0)% 1,216,807 1,150,085 6% EMEA 412,550 488,724 (16)% 810,027 888,232 (9)% APAC 182,111 191,788 (5)% 386,662 360,915 7% EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first half 2022 and 2021 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 257,873 $ 316,997 $ 469,464 $ 537,025 Foreign currency losses(1) 22,439 7,326 25,946 15,607 Tax effect of foreign currency losses(2) (1,697 ) (1,084 ) (2,286 ) (2,145 ) Pro forma net income $ 278,615 $ 323,239 $ 493,124 $ 550,487 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 1.65 $ 2.43 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.64 $ 2.43 $ 2.78 Pro forma net income per share: Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.68 $ 2.56 $ 2.87 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.68 $ 2.55 $ 2.85 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 193,074 192,150 192,980 192,023 Diluted 193,450 192,871 193,515 192,840 (1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency losses was calculated using the effective tax rates of 7.6% and 8.8% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 25, 2022, respectively and 14.8% and 13.7% for the 13-weeks and 26-weeks ended June 26, 2021, respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 26-Weeks Ended June 25, June 26, June 25, June 26, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 79,842 $ 229,680 $ 265,476 $ 598,042 Less: purchases of property and equipment (75,084 ) (109,648 ) (134,798 ) (146,542 ) Free Cash Flow $ 4,758 $ 120,032 $ 130,678 $ 451,500

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2022 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.12 per share for the 26-weeks ended June 25, 2022.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2022 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.