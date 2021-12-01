Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin® confirms December 31 dividend payment

12/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) board of directors has established December 31, 2021 as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.67 per share with a record date of December 15, 2021. At the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.68 per share (subject to adjustment in the event that the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board in its discretion. The first and second payments were made on June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installment as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share

March 31, 2022

March 15, 2022

$0.67

About Garmin Ltd:

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or connect with us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s 2020 Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
07:11aGARMIN : Edge cycling computers enhance riding experience with SHIMANO Di2 update
PU
07:05aGarmin® confirms December 31 dividend payment
BU
07:03aGarmin Descent Mk2i dive computer and Descent T1 transmitter named one of 2021's greate..
BU
11/30Garmin named Official Equipment Supplier of University of New Mexico track and field an..
BU
11/25ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Dell, Dollar Tree, Garmin, Vivo Energy...
11/24Tigress Financial Raises Price Target for Garmin to $202 From $198, Maintains Strong Bu..
MT
11/24GARMIN : Why e-MTB is Not for the Faint-hearted
PU
11/23Garmin to Move to NYSE From Nasdaq
MT
11/23GARMIN : reg; announces transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K
PU
11/23GARMIN LTD : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARMIN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 975 M - -
Net income 2021 1 081 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 25 683 M 25 683 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 133,54 $
Average target price 163,38 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.11.60%25 683
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.27%71 348
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.43%11 555
ALLEGION PLC6.24%11 090
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.5.86%6 908