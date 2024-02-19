Dedicated associates are the driving force behind 35 years of award-winning innovation

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has been awarded the No. 2 spot on Forbes' 2024 list of America's Best Large Employers, its strongest showing to date – and the highest ranking spot amongst technology companies – in the annual ranking celebrating companies that create best-in-class workplaces and invest in the well-being of their associates.

Presented by Forbes and market research firm Statista, the survey asked tens of thousands of U.S.-based workers to evaluate their employers on criteria such as compensation, corporate culture, career advancement, professional development opportunities, work-life balance, health benefits, mental health support and management team diversity. Rankings are based largely on responses from current and past associates as well as their family and friends, with the greatest weight given to current associates.

"This ranking validates that we continue to uphold the core values of honesty, integrity and respect set forth by our co-founders Dr. Min Kao and Gary Burrell 35 years ago. Although we have grown into a global enterprise with almost 20,000 associates, it is incredibly gratifying to know that at a foundational level Garmin is still that innovative company with an authentic passion for excellence."

-Laurie Minard, Garmin vice president of human resources.

Contenders were identified in an independent survey of over 170,000 employees located within the U.S. Garmin was among a total of 600 organizations recognized in the 2024 Forbes America's Best Employers program, comprising separate sub-lists honoring "Large" companies with more than 5,000 employees and "Mid-Sized" companies with workforces numbering between 1,000 and 5,000. No fees were paid for survey consideration.

Additional recent employer honors for Garmin include:

Forbes America's Best Employers by State 2023

Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact 2023

Forbes World's Best Employers 2023

Forbes Customer Experience All-Star List 2023

Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023

US News Best Companies to Work For 2023

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Garmin employs almost 5,000 associates at its U.S. operational headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, with a global workforce of more than 19,000 in 35 countries. The foundation of our culture is honesty, integrity and respect, and Garmin associates are committed to continuous innovation to enhance our customers' active lifestyles. For more information, visit Garmin.com/careers, follow @garmincareers on social media, or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

