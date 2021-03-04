Garmin : 5 Easy Ways to Balance Your Nutrition

March 4, 2021

You may have noticed that we care about your health. We spend a lot of time crafting best-in-class features for our smartwatches, making it as easy (and enjoyable!) as possible for you to track your body's status in terms of sleep, hydration, exercise, energy and more. Nutrition plays a big part in all of the above, which is why we're more than happy to celebrate March as National Nutrition Month alongside the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

New to the idea of zeroing in on your nutrition habits? We get it. There are only so many hours in the day and getting your nutrition on track can feel like a big task. But by following 5 easy steps, you'll be well on your way to making better choices in terms of balanced eating and physical activity.

It's possible that you're reading this as a 5-star chef whose greatest joy is selecting the finest fresh fruits and vegetables from the grocery store each morning - but on the off chance that that isn't the case, meal prep really doesn't have to be as complicated as all of that. Simply make a plan to have food on hand that you can easily prepare (or heat up in the microwave) throughout your week. You're setting yourself up for success already (and probably saving some money) if you keep some nutrient-dense options on hand rather than hitting up the drive-thru when mealtime rolls around.

Whether you carry around a giant plastic jug with you at all times or you simply prefer to swing by the kitchen when it's time to refill your glass, we really can't emphasize this enough - drink your water. Your body can't operate without it. Water helps you to maintain a normal body temperature, lubricate and cushion your joints, protect your spinal cord and eliminate waste. Not drinking enough water can even cause unclear thinking or moodiness - neither of which will help you to make healthy choices throughout the day.

Need some help tracking your water intake? Try our Garmin Hydration Tracking widget to help you monitor your fluids.

Did you ever have an elementary school teacher who reminded you (again and again) to eat a healthy breakfast on days when you had important tests? It was important then, and it's important every other day too. Starting your day with lean protein, whole grains, and vitamins and nutrients found in fruits and vegetables gets your mind and body moving and sets the right tone for the rest of your day.

Adults should get at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of physical activity per week (and children and teens need 60 minutes or more each day). It doesn't have to be anything intense if that's not where your comfort levels lie - perhaps try starting out with five 30-minute walks throughout the course of your week. To help make sure you're on schedule, your Garmin smartwatch can track your time spent exercising using the intensity minutes feature.

It's tempting to reach for the potato chips when your stomach starts to growl between meals, but try to remember that snacks are important in sustaining your energy levels throughout the day. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends choosing from two or more of the MyPlate food groups: grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein.

Interested in learning more? Visit eatright.org for more information about how to celebrate National Nutrition Month.