Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin Ltd    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : 5 Easy Ways to Balance Your Nutrition

03/04/2021 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
5 Easy Ways to Balance Your Nutrition
March 4, 2021

You may have noticed that we care about your health. We spend a lot of time crafting best-in-class features for our smartwatches, making it as easy (and enjoyable!) as possible for you to track your body's status in terms of sleep, hydration, exercise, energy and more. Nutrition plays a big part in all of the above, which is why we're more than happy to celebrate March as National Nutrition Month alongside the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

New to the idea of zeroing in on your nutrition habits? We get it. There are only so many hours in the day and getting your nutrition on track can feel like a big task. But by following 5 easy steps, you'll be well on your way to making better choices in terms of balanced eating and physical activity.

1. Prep your meals.

It's possible that you're reading this as a 5-star chef whose greatest joy is selecting the finest fresh fruits and vegetables from the grocery store each morning - but on the off chance that that isn't the case, meal prep really doesn't have to be as complicated as all of that. Simply make a plan to have food on hand that you can easily prepare (or heat up in the microwave) throughout your week. You're setting yourself up for success already (and probably saving some money) if you keep some nutrient-dense options on hand rather than hitting up the drive-thru when mealtime rolls around.

2. Drink your water.

Whether you carry around a giant plastic jug with you at all times or you simply prefer to swing by the kitchen when it's time to refill your glass, we really can't emphasize this enough - drink your water. Your body can't operate without it. Water helps you to maintain a normal body temperature, lubricate and cushion your joints, protect your spinal cord and eliminate waste. Not drinking enough water can even cause unclear thinking or moodiness - neither of which will help you to make healthy choices throughout the day.

Need some help tracking your water intake? Try our Garmin Hydration Tracking widget to help you monitor your fluids.

3. Eat your breakfast.

Did you ever have an elementary school teacher who reminded you (again and again) to eat a healthy breakfast on days when you had important tests? It was important then, and it's important every other day too. Starting your day with lean protein, whole grains, and vitamins and nutrients found in fruits and vegetables gets your mind and body moving and sets the right tone for the rest of your day.

4. Move your body.

Adults should get at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of physical activity per week (and children and teens need 60 minutes or more each day). It doesn't have to be anything intense if that's not where your comfort levels lie - perhaps try starting out with five 30-minute walks throughout the course of your week. To help make sure you're on schedule, your Garmin smartwatch can track your time spent exercising using the intensity minutes feature.

5. Eat healthy snacks.

It's tempting to reach for the potato chips when your stomach starts to growl between meals, but try to remember that snacks are important in sustaining your energy levels throughout the day. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends choosing from two or more of the MyPlate food groups: grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein.

Interested in learning more? Visit eatright.org for more information about how to celebrate National Nutrition Month.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 20:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD
03:42pGARMIN  : 5 Easy Ways to Balance Your Nutrition
PU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Garmin Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy ..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Garmin Insider Sells Stock for Taxes Interrupting 90-Day Buy Tr..
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Garmin Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : Garmin Insider Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
03/03GARMIN  : inReach Used for Backcountry Medical Emergency
PU
03/03GARMIN  : Autoland named 2020 finalist for esteemed Robert J. Collier Trophy
BU
03/01GARMIN  : New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges
PU
02/25GARMIN  : FLYING Magazine Honors Garmin Autoland with Editors' Choice Award
PU
02/25GARMIN  : Autoland honored with prestigious FLYING Magazine Editors' Choice Awar..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 599 M - -
Net income 2021 998 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 23 720 M 23 720 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart GARMIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 134,44 $
Last Close Price 123,82 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD3.48%23 720
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.03%86 217
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.49%10 732
ALLEGION PLC-3.63%10 176
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.22.93%7 014
ADT INC.-9.94%5 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ