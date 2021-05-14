Garmin : Burrell trust adopts Rule 10b5-1 stock disposition plans

Garmin® Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that a trust, of which Jonathan Burrell, son of the company’s co-founder and a director of Garmin Ltd., is a co-trustee, has established a pre-arranged trading plan to sell a portion of the trust’s shares in the company over a designated period. The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually diversify the individual’s investment portfolio, to minimize the market effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of material non-public information.

Mr. Burrell is a trustee of various family trusts holding Garmin shares and, under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, is currently deemed to have a beneficial ownership interest in approximately 11% of Garmin’s outstanding shares. The trading plan was adopted for tax planning purposes, and Mr. Burrell intends to retain a majority of the Garmin shares reported as being beneficially owned by him. No shares have been sold under the trust’s plan to date. Any transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

