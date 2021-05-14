Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/14 03:57:02 pm
140.52 USD   +1.76%
03:21pGARMIN  : Burrell trust adopts Rule 10b5-1 stock disposition plans
BU
05/13GARMIN  : Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens
PU
05/13GARMIN  : Why Dive with SubWave? Q&A with Garmin Engineers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : Burrell trust adopts Rule 10b5-1 stock disposition plans

05/14/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Garmin® Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) today announced that a trust, of which Jonathan Burrell, son of the company’s co-founder and a director of Garmin Ltd., is a co-trustee, has established a pre-arranged trading plan to sell a portion of the trust’s shares in the company over a designated period. The plan was adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Rule 10b5-1 allows corporate officers and directors to adopt written, pre-arranged stock trading plans when they do not have material, non-public information. Such programs provide for regular selling of a predetermined, fixed number of company shares in order to gradually diversify the individual’s investment portfolio, to minimize the market effect of share sales by spreading them out over a period of time, and to avoid concerns about initiating transactions while in possession of material non-public information.

Mr. Burrell is a trustee of various family trusts holding Garmin shares and, under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, is currently deemed to have a beneficial ownership interest in approximately 11% of Garmin’s outstanding shares. The trading plan was adopted for tax planning purposes, and Mr. Burrell intends to retain a majority of the Garmin shares reported as being beneficially owned by him. No shares have been sold under the trust’s plan to date. Any transactions under the plan will be disclosed publicly through Form 144 and Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Garmin Ltd.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
03:21pGARMIN  : Burrell trust adopts Rule 10b5-1 stock disposition plans
BU
05/13GARMIN  : Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens
PU
05/13GARMIN  : Why Dive with SubWave? Q&A with Garmin Engineers
PU
05/13GARMIN  : announces first turbofan certification for GFC 600 digital autopilot
BU
05/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Garmin ..
MT
05/10GARMIN  : Fan-favorite Garmin Pilot Features
PU
05/10GARMIN  : Five Reasons Gabe Joyes Loves Garmin's Enduro
PU
05/10GARMIN  : How to Plan the Perfect Motorcycle Trip
PU
05/07GARMIN  : Five Reasons to Choose Garmin Aviation Government and Defense Solution..
PU
05/06GARMIN  : How the Pro Teams Prepare for the Giro
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 698 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 26 533 M 26 533 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 141,67 $
Last Close Price 138,09 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD.15.40%26 533
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.87%87 023
ALLEGION PLC19.62%12 526
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.97%10 413
ADT INC.18.22%7 700
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.31.23%7 565