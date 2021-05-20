Log in
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
Garmin : Eight Reasons to Buy a Semitruck GPS Today

05/20/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Eight Reasons to Buy a Semitruck GPS Today
May 20, 2021

When it comes to good directions for truck drivers, a smartphone will only take you so far. Whether it's a route with sharp curves, a steep grade or an upcoming weigh station when you're already on a tight schedule, you'll come to a point - probably sooner rather than later - where you'll wish you had a GPS device specific to semitrucks. Enter the Garmin dēzl™ OTR series, a product line of 'over-the-road' trucking GPS devices that are saving drivers time, fuel and money. And with the launch of the latest addition to the lineup, Garmin dēzl™ OTR500, the suite of trucking-specific features has only grown.

Why do semitruck drivers love the dēzl OTR series? Let us count the ways.

  1. Custom truck routing. When operating in most areas, your dēzl can helpfind the best route for your rig once you've entered your truck's profile with details including height, weight, length, width and hazardous materials. (You should always remember, however, to defer to posted road signs.) Your dēzl will also show you popular truck routes used by other drivers by highlighting certain paths on your navigation screen.
  2. Upcoming weigh station bypass notifications. Newly introduced with the Garmin dēzl OTR500 and now available on the entire dēzl OTR series with a software update, U.S. truck drivers can see on-screen notifications about upcoming weigh stations and bypass decisions with an active PrePass® account and use of the Garmin Drive™ app downloaded on a compatible phone.
  3. Driver alerts. Situational awareness is key when behind the wheel, which is why it's so important that truck drivers have access to alerts that warn of sharp curves, bridge heights, weight limits, railroad crossings and more.
  4. Load-to-dock guidance. The main entrance of a business is not typically where a truck driver is headed. This industry-best feature shows potential loading zones or storage lots when you get close to your destination, helping to clarify exactly where you need to go.
  5. Choose your stops. Pit stops for professional truck drivers look a little different than for someone driving, say, a Prius. With a preloaded Truck and Trailer Services directory, you can filter listings by brand or amenity. Type in 'Flying J' or 'showers' to ensure you find the exact listing you're looking for. This is also a great way to rack up the loyalty points if you prefer to stop at certain travel plazas. Additionally, preloaded Tripadvisor® travel ratings show top-rated restaurants and other recommended places along your route.
  6. Locate truck parking. When you're ready to park your rig, look for truck-specific parking along your route while connected to the Garmin Drive app on your compatible smartphone.
  7. Large, easy-to-see displays and mounting options. Crisp, high-resolution 5.5', 7', 8' and extra-large 10' display options ensure that you can clearly see the route ahead - and you can mount the product exactly how you want in your truck using either a suction cup with a magnetic mount or a robust, screw-down mount option. The 8' and 10' displays can even be mounted vertically in addition to the traditional horizontal orientation.
  8. Smart features. When you're on the road for long stretches, it's important to stay connected (while also staying safe). The dēzl OTR series smart features include live fuel prices, traffic and weather when paired with the Garmin Drive app on your compatible phone. For added convenience, the Garmin voice assistant lets you ask for directions to desired destinations, all while your hands remain on the wheel.

Ready to get back on the road? Outfit your rig today with one of the latest Garmin dēzl™ OTR navigators.

The PrePass logo is a trademark of the PrePass Safety Alliance.

© 2021 TripAdvisor LLC All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
