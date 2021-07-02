Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/01 04:00:01 pm
146.09 USD   +1.00%
08:23aGARMIN  : How to Read Nautical Charts
PU
06/30GARMIN  : Why Do You Run?
PU
06/30GARMIN  : Course Design with Greg Norman
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : How to Read Nautical Charts

07/02/2021 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
How to Read Nautical Charts
July 2, 2021

Even if you're new to boating, it's unlikely that you're completely new to GPS systems. Maybe you have a car GPS to get you from point A to point B; maybe you rely on a smartphone; or maybe you've gotten very, very skilled at navigating Google Earth to creep on your favorite Zillow listings. (No judgment.) Regardless, we're fairly positive you aren't reading this article having only ever seen an old-fashioned paper map.

Unlike each of these examples, though, most modern, electronic marine charts have multiple layers, and the ones you'll focus on the most depend on what type of activity or boating you're going to do. Whether you want a standard navigation chart - just something simple to get you where you're going - or something with super-detailed depth contours or relief shading to provide a clearer view of bottom structure for fishing purposes, have no fear. The Garmin and Navionics® family of cartography has it all. Depending on which chartplotter or mobile device you're using, you'll be able to flip back and forth between some or all of the following different layers to get the perfect view for the task at hand.

Navigation Chart

An overhead view for navigating that includes data for buoys, lights, cables, depth soundings, marinas, tide stations and more.

Fishing Chart

An enhanced, detailed view of bottom contours, depth soundings and detailed bathymetric data that is perfect for identifying fishing structures like humps, holes and ledges, whether you're fishing in salt water or fresh. On Navionics products, this is referred to as the SonarChart™ HD bathymetry map.

Relief Shading Chart Overlay

A high-resolution elevation shading of lakes and coastal waters that combines color and shadow for an easy-to-interpret, clearer view of bottom structure than contour lines alone can provide. This view can make it easy to spot channels, flats and even sunken ships that make up artificial reefs.

Satellite Imagery Chart Overlay

High-resolution satellite imagery overlay paired with a navigational chart to give you a realistic view of your surroundings for improved situational awareness.

Sonar Imagery

A view that reveals bottom hardness in vivid color to highlight both subtle and dramatic transition areas. Hard bottoms might include rocks or gravel or submerged road or creek beds, while soft bottoms might include sand or mud.

3D View

A 3-D representation of the surrounding area from either above or below the waterline. Different 3-D views include MarinerEye and FishEye.

ActiveCaptain® Community

The ActiveCaptain Community layer crowdsources datapoints from a community of boaters to include points of interest that users have uploaded, including information like ratings and reviews of marinas, fuel prices, local condition changes, new hazards and more. The latest update also includes photos.

So many choices, right? Don't let it overwhelm you. Shaun Ruge, Garmin director of marine business development and licensed charter captain, has advice for anyone making their debut as a boater.

'New boaters need to know they don't have to overthink it,' he says. 'People get really intimidated by getting into boating. Boats aren't as easy as cars, and there aren't as clearly defined paths of navigation, right? It's not a road, and there aren't perfectly outlined lanes, but there is a system.' And you don't necessarily have to use a compass - this is where Garmin and Navionics take out a lot of the intimidation and guesswork. 'You can play with colors to make the map look as simple as you'd like it to look. It can be as easy as staying in one color and out of the other.'

To learn more about Garmin and Navionics cartography - or to take the plunge and purchase a chartplotter - click here.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
08:23aGARMIN  : How to Read Nautical Charts
PU
06/30GARMIN  : Why Do You Run?
PU
06/30GARMIN  : Course Design with Greg Norman
PU
06/30GARMIN  : G1000 NXi upgrade for Phenom 100/300 business jets receives EASA appro..
PU
06/28GARMIN  : July Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges
PU
06/25GARMIN  : Maximizing a Light Twin with Garmin Avionics and Smart Rudder Bias
PU
06/23GARMIN  : Sleep Score and Sleep Insights
PU
06/22GARMIN  : & Project Aware Descent Mk2i Sweepstakes
PU
06/22GARMIN  : BofA Securities Downgrades Garmin to Neutral From Buy; Price Target is..
MT
06/22STAND-UP PADDLE BOARDING : What You Need to Get Started
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 707 M - -
Net income 2021 1 038 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 28 070 M 28 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 146,09 $
Average target price 144,11 $
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD.22.09%27 740
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.34.28%91 917
ALLEGION PLC20.48%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.47%10 068
ADT INC.38.73%9 185
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565