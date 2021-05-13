Log in
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/13 02:54:09 pm
138.85 USD   +1.98%
02:32pGARMIN  : Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens
PU
11:30aGARMIN  : Why Dive with SubWave? Q&A with Garmin Engineers
PU
07:01aGARMIN  : announces first turbofan certification for GFC 600 digital autopilot
BU
Garmin : Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens

05/13/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens
May 13, 2021

Podcast (behind-the-chartplotter): Play in new window

Imagine being nicknamed 'Tuna Dog' but never having to troll for tuna. That's Del Stephens for you. He uses his Garmin marine technology to head out, drop anchor and catch fish - so many, in fact, he's caught all but two species of tuna. Hear more about how Del found success on the water (and off it as an author, speaker and occasional radio host) in this week's episode of 'Behind the Chartplotter.'

Listen now.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 698 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 26 160 M 26 160 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,2%
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 141,67 $
Last Close Price 136,15 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD.13.78%26 160
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.82%89 004
ALLEGION PLC16.33%12 182
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.89%10 786
ADT INC.21.02%7 882
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.33.17%7 589