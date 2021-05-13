Garmin : Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens

Talking Tuna with Captain Del Stephens
May 13, 2021
Imagine being nicknamed 'Tuna Dog' but never having to troll for tuna. That's Del Stephens for you. He uses his Garmin marine technology to head out, drop anchor and catch fish - so many, in fact, he's caught all but two species of tuna. Hear more about how Del found success on the water (and off it as an author, speaker and occasional radio host) in this week's episode of 'Behind the Chartplotter.'
