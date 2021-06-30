Log in
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/30 04:00:00 pm
144.64 USD   -0.51%
05:44pGARMIN  : Why Do You Run?
PU
08:09aGARMIN  : Course Design with Greg Norman
PU
07:29aGARMIN  : G1000 NXi upgrade for Phenom 100/300 business jets receives EASA approval
PU
Garmin : Why Do You Run?

06/30/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Why Do You Run?
June 30, 2021

When you look at Mirinda 'Rinny' Carfrae's bio, the first thing you see isn't that she is a four-time world champion Garmin-sponsored triathlete. You don't see that she strikes fear in the hearts of competitors, with an ongoing list of records that she has been stacking since the early 2000s. The first thing you see is that she's a mom. In this episode we sit down with Rinny and her husband Timothy O'Donnell, also a world-class Garmin-sponsored triathlete, to discuss their athletic careers and what it's like to be superstar athletes while raising two superstar children.

Do you have a story to share?

Email us: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 707 M - -
Net income 2021 1 038 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 27 934 M 27 934 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD.21.49%27 740
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.96%91 917
ALLEGION PLC19.60%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.08%10 068
ADT INC.39.49%9 185
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565