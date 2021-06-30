Garmin : Why Do You Run?

June 30, 2021

When you look at Mirinda 'Rinny' Carfrae's bio, the first thing you see isn't that she is a four-time world champion Garmin-sponsored triathlete. You don't see that she strikes fear in the hearts of competitors, with an ongoing list of records that she has been stacking since the early 2000s. The first thing you see is that she's a mom. In this episode we sit down with Rinny and her husband Timothy O'Donnell, also a world-class Garmin-sponsored triathlete, to discuss their athletic careers and what it's like to be superstar athletes while raising two superstar children.

