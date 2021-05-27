Garmin : announces G1000 NXi upgrade opportunities for Citation Mustang owners and operators

OLATHE, Kan./May 27, 2021/ - Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced G1000® NXi updates for Citation Mustang aircraft to allow owners and operators to upgrade many key aircraft systems. Available for both fielded G1000 NXi installations and those looking to upgrade their aircraft, these upgrades include the addition of the GWX™ 75 advanced weather radar and new datalink weather and communications capability for operators via the GSR 56. Other new enhancements include the ability for operators to retain dual diversity transponder systems in addition to the benefits of an ADS-B 'In' solution with the GTX™ 345DR transponder, and more.

Upgraded onboard weather radar

With the approval of the GWX 75 weather radar for the Citation Mustang, owners and operators can benefit from the enhanced capability of an advanced weather radar solution. The GWX 75 is an all-digital weather radar system featuring a high-definition color palette comprised of 16 colors - four times more color than on the original GWX 68 in order to provide owners and operators with more detailed contouring of significant weather and storm cell dynamics. Optional ground clutter suppression and turbulence detection are also available on the GWX 75 and provide enhanced clarity for a cleaner image by focusing on real weather threats.

Enhanced connectivity

Owners and operators can now benefit from connectivity when paired with the GSR 56 Iridium satellite datalink, and an appropriate subscription, to access datalink weather and communications. Part of the Garmin Connext® family of flight connectivity solutions, the GSR 56 provides owners and operators access to safety-enhancing features including on-demand global datalink weather information, two-way text and voice communications, automatic aircraft position tracking, and more.

Diversity ADS-B and ADS-B 'In' capabilities

With the GTX 345DR transponder, Mustang owners and operators can retain the redundancy of dual diversity transponders and will be well positioned to meet performance requirements where a diversity ADS-B transponder solution is required. In addition, the GTX 345DR provides owners and operators with full ADS-B 'In' capabilities including TargetTrend™ relative motion display that offers pilots a quick and intuitive way of judging target trajectories and closure rates of other traffic in relation to the current flight path.

This upgrade for Citation Mustang aircraft is available immediately at Textron Aviation Service Centers. For additional information regarding the G1000 NXi upgrade for the Citation Mustang, contact Scott Frye at (913) 440-2412 or [email protected].

Garmin's aviation business segment is a leading provider of solutions to OEM, aftermarket, military and government customers.

