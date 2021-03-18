Garmin : announces new capabilities for G5000 integrated flight deck

OLATHE, Kan./March 16, 2021 - Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., today announced the G5000™ integrated flight deck for Textron Aviation's Citation Excel and Citation XLS is now certified for Future Air Navigation System (FANS-1/A+) and Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) support, allowing these aircraft to meet the requirements to fly the North Atlantic Track System (NATS). In addition, this optional feature provides users access to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Data Comm program.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently eliminated the temporary relief of the North Atlantic Datalink Mandate (NAT DLM) rules, meaning that aircraft operating through the NAT region will need to be FANS-1/A+ equipped to operate between FL290 and FL410. In addition, the popular southerly Blue Spruce routes over Greenland between FL290 and FL410 will also require that aircraft meet the NAT DLM requirements to fly within the parameters of this airspace. The latest features of the G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS provides optional FANS-over-Iridium capability via the GSR 56, and the GDR 66 for VHF capability. These aircraft will now be able to access impacted airspace and use popular routes over the Atlantic that require Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (CPDLC) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance Contract (ADS-C), which are included in FANS-1/A+.

With access to Controller Pilot Data Link Communication-Departure Clearance (CPDLC-DCL), operators can participate in automated DCL operations at over 60 of the busiest airports in the U.S. and receive automatic loading of the departure clearance into the G5000. Pilots can also benefit from the enroute services that are available through the Data Comm program, which are accessible with the FANS-1/A+ option, to include CPDLC functions enroute. Further, the availability of ACARS services on the G5000 integrated flight deck allows for messages to be sent from aircraft over a datalink system when accompanied with datalink service from an ACARS host, and offers other services such as the ability to access weather information, including a digital ATIS (D-ATIS), at participating airports.

The G5000 integrated flight deck modernizes the cockpit, significantly reduces operational costs, addresses airspace modernization requirements, and solves long-term concerns related to parts obsolescence. The G5000 integrated flight deck for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS features three landscape-oriented flight displays with split-screen capability, allowing pilots to simultaneously view maps, charts, checklists, TAWS, TCAS, flight plan information, weather and more. Electronic charts and Garmin SafeTaxi® airport diagrams are geo-referenced and can be viewed across all three displays. Intuitive touchscreen controllers serve as the pilot interface to the flight deck and contribute to the ease of operation and seamless transition between various pages.

The G5000 installation on the Citation Excel/XLS includes a fully digital Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), offering precise performance throughout the aircraft's flight envelope. Also included on the Citation Excel is Emergency Descent Mode (EDM), available as a standard feature with the G5000 and is enabled by the autopilot in the event of a loss in aircraft pressurization. Safety enhancing underspeed protection (USP) is an optional feature that allows the autopilot to assist with airspeed management, while also enabling fully coupled go-arounds, greatly reducing pilot workload.

The G5000 upgrade for the Citation Excel/XLS comes with a fully integrated Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution. Additionally, operators gain access to more airports and lower approach minimums throughout the world as the G5000 has PBN/RNP 0.3 with LPV/APV approach capability.

Additional options supported with the G5000 upgrade for the Citation Excel/XLS include:

SVT™ synthetic vision technology, which presents a 3D virtual depiction of terrain, obstacles, traffic and the runway environment.

SurfaceWatch™, which supports visual and aural cues to help prevent pilots from taking off and landing on a taxiway, on a runway that is too short or on the wrong runway based on performance data entered during preflight.

Datalink weather, including access to global weather products and text/voice communication through the Iridium satellite network.

Advanced Doppler weather radar features including ground clutter suppression and turbulence detection.

As an additional option, Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity via the Flight Stream 510, enables wireless flight plan transfer and more between compatible mobile devices, including Garmin Pilot™, FltPlan Go and ForeFlight Mobile. Owners and operators can more easily manage flight plans with the Flight Stream 510, while also receiving additional benefits such as the sharing of traffic, weather, GPS and more across multiple mobile devices in the cockpit. Flight Stream 510 also enables Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases from the Garmin Pilot app on a mobile device to the G5000.



The G5000 integrated flight deck upgrade for the Citation Excel and Citation XLS is available immediately from Textron Aviation Service Centers and select Garmin Authorized Dealers. For additional information regarding the G5000 upgrade program for the Citation Excel/XLS, contact Dave Brown at (913) 440-1714 or [email protected]or visit www.garmin.com/businessaviation. For additional information on Garmin Services and how to subscribe, visit: www.fltplan.com/aboutus.

