Garmin : at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021

July 9, 2021

It's been more than 1 year, 11 months and 2 weeks since the last EAA AirVenture Oshkosh - not that we're counting or anything - and we're ready to get back. The Garmin exhibit will be even better this year, and we're located at the same location: just west of Boeing Plaza along Celebration Way. We hope you're looking forward to it as much as we are. Below are just a few of the reasons to get excited.

See our latest products, features and upgrades and how they work in person with one of our avionics experts at the show. Updates this year include TXi EIS capabilities for turboprop twins, GI 275 with transponder control and display options, plus much more. We'll even be demonstrating our Collier Trophy-winning Autoland technology, which will definitely be worth planning your day around.

For the first time, database subscriptions will be available for purchase right from our EAA AirVenture exhibit. Select subscriptions will also be eligible for special AirVenture savings. Simply bring your flyGarmin login information and avionics system IDs, and our team will apply new databases and subscriptions to your flyGarmin account. Your databases will be ready and waiting for upload at the next data cycle.

Have a question about a Garmin product, or just want to know more about our solutions? Attend daily seminars presented by our team of experts, ranging from getting started with the Garmin Pilot™ app through our latest certified flight deck and display upgrades. Plus, if you attend a Garmin seminar at EAA AirVenture, you can be eligible for additional savings on select Garmin avionics. See the full seminar schedule here.

We also extended our dual GI 275 bundle promotion through Aug. 13 - so you can take advantage of savings through EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Be one of the first to see Mike Patey's latest creation, 'Scrappy.' Based on the popular Cub Crafters Carbon Cub airframe, Patey and his team enlarged the fuselage, beefed up the frame, installed a massive 780 cubic-inch piston engine and added plenty of custom features. And naturally, we're partial to the panel. Our Team X group of pilots and experimental engineers worked with Mike to develop a unique Garmin panel for 'Scrappy.' Mike will be spending time at our exhibit with 'Scrappy' answering your questions, taking pictures and signing autographs. You won't want to miss it.

Steve Thorne - better known as FlightChops - will also be showcasing his recently completed Van's Aircraft RV-14 at our exhibit. Attendees will not only be able to see the Garmin-equipped panel but will be able to visit with FlightChops as well. Learn more about his aircraft in his YouTube series of build vlogs here.

Our pilot training team is hosting in-person GTN series training courses at the Hilton Garden Inn on the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, airfield, July 26-30. These hands-on, scenario-based classes teach effective and efficient flight operation with an emphasis on flight planning and instrument procedures. Space is limited, so sign up now.

For our full schedule of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events, click here.