Garmin : pro angler Hank Cherry wins back-to-back Bassmaster Classic championships

06/16/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two-time champ among three Garmin anglers in the top five at the world’s most renowned fishing tournament

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce it remains the electronics choice of champions as Garmin pro Hank Cherry Jr. claimed his second victory in a row at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Ray Roberts, June 11-13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005828/en/

Garmin is proud to be the electronics choice of champions as Garmin pro Hank Cherry Jr. claimed his second victory in a row at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Ray Roberts, June 11-13.

Garmin is proud to be the electronics choice of champions as Garmin pro Hank Cherry Jr. claimed his second victory in a row at the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk at Lake Ray Roberts, June 11-13.

With a three-day weight total of 50 pounds 15 ounces, Cherry topped the iconic event and became one of only four anglers in the 51-year history to win the Classic in consecutive years. Cherry caught the bulk of his weight flipping flooded bushes along the shoreline and targeting rock piles along the dam from his boat exclusively equipped with Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra chartplotters, Panoptix LiveScope live-scanning sonar and the Garmin Force trolling motor.

“Having confidence in your equipment is a huge part of tournament fishing and I fish so confidently with my Garmin units,” said Cherry. “I believe in my Garmin electronics and I trust the information they provide. I might get confused, but they never are. And I said it last year, but I’ll say it again – if you do not have LiveScope, you are definitely missing out. It continues to be a huge key to my success.”

“We congratulate Hank and celebrate this historic victory with the entire Garmin team,” said David Dunn, Garmin senior director of marine sales. “To win the Bassmaster Classic is a tremendous honor for an angler, but to win it twice – and back-to-back – is an incredible accomplishment that very few in the sport of professional bass fishing can claim. We are extremely proud of Hank and honored to have him be a part of the Garmin family.”

Fourteen anglers represented Garmin and Navionics®, a Garmin brand, in this year’s world championship. With a total weight of 49-1, Garmin pro Chris Jones finished the tournament in third, and Garmin pro Brock Mosley weighed in 42 pounds even for fifth place.

To be competitive at this year’s Bassmaster Classic, Garmin anglers relied on ECHOMAP Ultra keyed-assist touchscreen chartplotters with built-in support for Garmin’s crystal-clear Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar as well as the award-winning Panoptix LiveScope —the first live scanning sonar for recreational fishing to deliver images of structure, bait and fish swimming below and around the boat in real time, even while stationary.

The ECHOMAP Ultra series is preloaded with Garmin’s latest and most detail-rich LakeVü g3 maps that blend the best of both Garmin and Navionics content together to deliver unparalleled coverage, detail and convenience to users. Additionally, Lake Ray Roberts is one of the more than 145 LakeVü g3 Ultra lakes surveyed in the U.S. by Garmin, offering anglers an unprecedented level of detail with up to 1-foot contours, along with high-resolution relief shading for a clearer lake bottom profile.

Garmin anglers can get to their spots and stay on them longer thanks to Garmin Force, the industry’s most powerful2 and most efficient trolling motor. Its high-efficiency brushless motor operates at either 36V or 24V, and it’s ultraquiet too, so it won’t scare the fish.

Visit garmin.com/marine for more information about Garmin and its award-winning marine electronics, and to meet the entire 2021Garmin marine pro team, click here.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics and Fusion®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2019 reported sales
2 In compliance with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard 13342

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP, Panoptix LiveScope and Garmin Force are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
