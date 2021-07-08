Log in
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/08 02:53:03 pm
146.555 USD   -0.86%
Garmin : reg; Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call

07/08/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call that will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on July 28, 2021.

What: Garmin Ltd. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/

How: Join via the website link above, or participate by phone by dialing 855-757-3897 (due to the limited number of lines available, we encourage you to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call).

Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com

An archive of the live webcast will be available until July 27, 2022 on Garmin’s website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and select the Quarterly and Annual Earnings page.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at linkedin.com/company/garmin, facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin Ltd: Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 707 M - -
Net income 2021 1 038 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 28 405 M 28 405 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,6%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 147,83 $
Average target price 144,11 $
Spread / Average Target -2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.23.54%27 740
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.87%91 917
ALLEGION PLC20.31%12 493
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.32%10 068
ADT INC.33.50%9 185
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565