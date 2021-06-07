Garmin : reg; shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2022 and Garmin announces record date and payment date for June 2021 dividend installment (Form 8-K)

Garmin® shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2022 and Garmin announces record date and payment date for June 2021 dividend installment

Schaffhausen, Switzerland / June 4, 2021/ Business Wire - At Garmin Ltd.'s annual shareholders' meeting held today, approval was received from the shareholders in accordance with Swiss corporate law for a cash dividend in the amount of $2.68 per share (subject to adjustment in the event that the Swiss Franc weakens more than 35% relative to the USD), payable in four equal installments. The Board has determined that the June installment of the dividend will be paid as indicated below and currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividends as follows:

Dividend Date Record Date $s per share June 30, 2021 June 15, 2021 $ 0.67 September 30, 2021 September 15, 2021 $ 0.67 December 31, 2021 December 15, 2021 $ 0.67 March 31, 2022 March 15, 2022 $ 0.67

