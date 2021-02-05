Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Garmin Ltd    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD

(GRMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/04 04:00:00 pm
119.27 USD   +0.28%
02:33aGARMIN : prevails in Philips patent dispute
BU
02/03GARMIN : Big Game Sweepstakes
PU
02/02GARMIN : Snowboarder's Fall Proves Even Experts Have Bad Days
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : prevails in Philips patent dispute

02/05/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Philips’ baseless allegations rejected by International Trade Commission

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced total victory in a trade lawsuit brought by Philips North America, LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV against Garmin. An Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued an initial determination on Feb. 4, 2021, finding that Philips’ asserted patents were invalid and did not cover Garmin’s popular wearable devices.

“Garmin is very pleased with the ALJ’s initial determination and conclusion that Philips’ patents are invalid and not infringed by Garmin’s products,” said Andrew Etkind, Garmin’s vice president and General Counsel. “This result was abundantly clear from the start. Garmin has repeatedly taken a stand against meritless patent lawsuits, and it is our consistent policy to fight baseless patent claims.”

The initial determination is subject to review by the ITC. Garmin was represented by a team led by Scott Stevens and Kirk Bradley of Alston & Bird LLP.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor lifestyles. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD
02:33aGARMIN : prevails in Philips patent dispute
BU
02/03GARMIN : Big Game Sweepstakes
PU
02/02GARMIN : Snowboarder's Fall Proves Even Experts Have Bad Days
PU
01/31GARMIN : New Monthly Garmin Connect Badge Challenges
PU
01/292020 : How Garmin Users Prioritized Movement in a Global Pandemic
PU
01/28PRO TAKE : American Magic Trimmer/Grinder Dan Morris Talks Training with Garmin ..
PU
01/28GARMIN : Tracking Winter Cycling Progress with Garmin Training Plans
PU
01/28WINTER TRAINING : Indoor or Outdoor?
PU
01/27GARMIN : A Behind-the-scenes Look at the Making of Lily, Garmin's Newest and Sma..
PU
01/27GARMIN : unveils Lily, its smallest smartwatch with big style
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 021 M - -
Net income 2020 917 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 22 809 M 22 809 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart GARMIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 121,33 $
Last Close Price 119,27 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARMIN LTD-0.33%22 809
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.29%87 746
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.18.60%10 919
ALLEGION PLC-3.88%10 296
ADT INC.19.36%7 735
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.24.37%7 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ