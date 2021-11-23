Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Garmin : reg; announces transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K

11/23/2021 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Garmin® announces transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange

Schaffhausen, Switzerland / November 23, 2021/ Business Wire - Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today announced that it will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq National Market to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Garmin expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on December 7, 2021 under its ticker symbol "GRMN." Garmin will continue to trade its shares on the Nasdaq until the market close on December 6, 2021.

"Garmin is pleased to join the NYSE alongside many of the world's most well-established and regarded companies," said Cliff Pemble, president and CEO of Garmin. "Garmin is uniquely positioned as both a highly respected consumer brand and a strong industrial player. We believe this move complements our strong brand and will provide meaningful and long-term value for our shareholders."

One of the fastest growing smartwatch companies in the world, Garmin offers products for active lifestyle and performance-driven customers across five primary business segments. The fitness business focuses on products for all levels of athletes and includes the Forerunner® series of running watches, Venu® smartwatches for a healthy and active lifestyle, Edge® cycling computers and Tacx® smart trainers. For adventurers, Garmin's outdoor business offers the fēnix® and Instinct® rugged outdoor multisport watches, InReach® satellite communicators and Approach® golf watches and range finders. Garmin's marine business provides complete electronics solutions to enhance life on the water including award-winning Panoptix LiveScope™ sonar, chartplotters and radars, and its automotive business is continually innovating products for life on and off the road with dēzl™ truck and Tread™ powersport navigators, dash cams and OEM solutions. In addition to a full line of aviation electronics, Garmin offers Autoland - a revolutionary aviation system that can help a plane land itself in an emergency.

"We are excited to welcome Garmin as it transfers its listing to the NYSE," said Stacey Cunningham, president of NYSE Group. "We look forward to working with Garmin as it helps millions of active lifestyle customers pursue their passions."

In celebration of the transfer, representatives from Garmin will ring the NYSE Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. ET on December 7, 2021. An interactive product demonstration at the NYSE will be announced in 2022.

Garmin has helped revolutionize the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor industries for more than 30 years. Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products are routinely recognized for their innovation, utility and overall excellence in the markets they serve. In 2021, Garmin Autoland, the world's first certified autonomous aviation emergency landing technology, was awarded the Collier Trophy by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) for the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America. And for the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Yearby the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 18,000 associates in 34 countries around the world.

For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom,email media.relations@garmin.com,or connect with us at facebook.com/garmin,twitter.com/garminnews,instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garminorlinkedin.com/company/garmin.

About Garmin Ltd.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Approach, Edge, fēnix, Forerunner, InReach, Instinct, Venu and Tacx are registered trademarks, and dēzl, Panoptix LiveScope and Tread are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in both the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2020 Form 10-K and the Q3 2021 Form 10-Q can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
07:20aGARMIN : reg; announces transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K
PU
07:20aGARMIN LTD : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
07:01aGarmin announces transfer of listing to the New York Stock Exchange
BU
11/22BLACK AND WHITE IN COLOR : Freediving Photographer Uses Garmin Products to Help Safely Div..
PU
11/18GARMIN : Do I Need a Power Meter? The Case for Functional Threshold Power
PU
11/18Garmin Surround View Camera System wins 2021 DAME Design Award
BU
11/17GARMIN : Becoming the Youngest Calendar Year Triple Crown Finishers
PU
11/16GARMIN : expands growing portfolio of GFC 500 autopilot certification programs to include ..
PU
11/15GARMIN : #GarminPainCave Sweepstakes
PU
11/12GARMIN : Holiday Gift Guide
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARMIN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 975 M - -
Net income 2021 1 081 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 27 406 M 27 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 142,50 $
Average target price 162,88 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.19.09%27 406
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.16%73 881
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.30.17%12 146
ALLEGION PLC13.92%11 892
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.12.87%7 365