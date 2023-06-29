The world's most powerful trolling motor is now available with a pivot-style mount

OLATHE, Kan., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced Force® Kraken, the most powerful trolling motor1 the recreational fishing market has ever seen. Coupled with Garmin's most precise anchor lock technology, Kraken is designed with longer shaft lengths and a pivot-style mount for easy installation on boats where bow space is limited, like skiffs, bay boats, center consoles and multispecies fishing boats.

"We are excited to build on the success of our Force trolling motor and bring new mounting options and features to even more anglers in both the saltwater and inland markets. From power and durability to integration and innovation, Kraken has everything anglers want and need from their trolling motor and more." –Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales

Power that lasts

Kraken's brushless motor uses a high-efficiency propeller to produce 100 pounds of thrust on a 36-volt system, or 80 pounds on a 24-volt system. It can move anglers from one mangrove or reef to the next more quickly, throttle back with ease when they need to fish slow and stand up better to winds and currents in rough open-water conditions. Even with all that power, Kraken is extremely efficient so anglers can count on it to fish all day. It's also whisper quiet above and below the water and less likely to spook the fish.

Ultimate precision and advanced boat control

Utilizing multi-band GPS signal reception and integrated AHRS (attitude and heading reference system) for heading hold, Kraken delivers Garmin's most precise boat positioning technology to help keep the boat in one place. In calm conditions, the Kraken can decelerate the motor when it's within approximately one meter of the user-selected location. And in rough conditions, Kraken can apply more aggressive motor speed for improved performance on larger boats.

Wireless integration with Garmin chartplotters allows anglers to create routes, patterns and tracks for the trolling motor to follow while they fish, and a new illuminated arrow on the trolling motor head can allow anglers to confirm the boat's heading at a glance.

Anglers can also use the included wireless remote to help navigate from anywhere in the boat. The remote can give anglers control of the Kraken trolling motor with precise virtual anchor lock, autopilot functionality, heading hold and point-and-go gesture steering—plus it floats. What's more, a compatible Garmin smartwatch, like the award-winning quatix® 7 series, can also be connected to Kraken to control steering, anchor lock and more, right from the wrist.

Leading sonar integration

Select Kraken models include a built-in GT56UHD all-in-one transducer with Ultra High-Definition ClearVü and SideVü scanning sonar along with CHIRP traditional sonar for brilliant image clarity of structure and fish below and to the sides of the boat. Additional Garmin transducers can be added and no matter the sonar setup, Kraken's brushless motor technology allows for clear returns with extremely low levels of unwanted noise from electrical and mechanical interference.

For the first time in the industry, anglers can install forward-facing sonar, like LiveScope™, on a pivot-style trolling motor by conveniently routing the transducer cable inside the trolling motor shaft thanks to Kraken's new LiveScope cable management system. With the Kraken LiveScope Mounting Bracket (additional purchase required), any LiveScope transducer can be installed and operated in all three modes—forward, down and perspective. This can keep the LiveScope cable safe from damage during stow or deploy and can keep the trolling motor and deck space clean and free of clutter.

Robust and reliable design backed by award-winning support

Led by decades of marine industry expertise and innovation, Kraken is engineered for harsh marine environments and built to withstand the rigors of extreme fishing conditions. The propeller is designed with a thinner leading edge to reduce resistance and maximize thrust, while the trailing edge is engineered to decrease aeration of the water that can cause cavitation and interfere with thrust. Rugged and durable, the sturdy composite shaft and all components have advanced corrosion and saltwater protection. It's backed by a 3-year limited warranty and a lifetime limited warranty on the shaft, along with support through an ever-increasing servicing dealer network.

Garmin has a long-standing commitment to build products that offer a compelling design and superior quality, and the Kraken trolling motor is no exception. For eight consecutive years, Garmin has been recognized as the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), an honor given to the most recognized marine electronics company for support of products in the field.

Pricing and availability

The Force Kraken trolling motor is debuting at the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST), in Orlando, Fla., July 11-14, where it will be on display in booth #4802. Expected to be available in October, Kraken will be offered in white in 63-, 75- and 90-inch shaft lengths, or black in 63- and 75-inch lengths. Both black Kraken models are sold with a GT56UHD transducer. Suggested retail prices range from $3699.99 to $4299.99. For more information, visit garmin.com/force.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com/blog.

1 In compliance with ISO standard 13342

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Force, quatix and Navionics are registered trademarks and LiveScope is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

