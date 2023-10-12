Stronger and lighter than ever before, the new collection is the pinnacle of premium materials, luxury and performance

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the MARQ® Carbon collection, three luxury modern tool watches each crafted from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber™. The MARQ Carbon collection – comprised of the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Golfer and MARQ Commander – features a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display and domed sapphire lens. With unique features for each timepiece, up to 16 days of battery life and expertly crafted materials, each new tool watch has been designed for every one of life's adventures.

"For years, the MARQ name has been synonymous with elevated designs and sophisticated style, and we're thrilled to continue the legacy with the MARQ Carbon collection. Not only does this collection offer a premium design thanks to the luxurious carbon fiber case, but it integrates an authentic feature set, smartwatch functionality and more into a truly one-of-a-kind tool watch to help people pursue their passions." – Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

The pinnacle of design

The MARQ Carbon collection highlights Garmin's passion for exquisite design by introducing a uniquely engineered material to the industry: Fused Carbon Fiber. Each timepiece features a 46mm watch case and bezel inlay machined from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber—making it the lightest MARQ collection yet. To create the watch body, every single layer of carbon is rotated to a unique angle to increase the strength of the initial block. The block then undergoes a combination of heat and pressure to align with the shape of the watch housing. Several hours of machining with precision diamond cutting tools results in a remarkable surface featuring a beautiful spiral design pattern that is both rugged and lightweight.

Blending luxury with performance, premium bracelets and straps – made from perforated FKM leather, jacquard-weave nylon or silicone – are used throughout the MARQ Carbon collection and are carefully designed with each user in mind. And with up to 16 days of battery life, each new tool watch can get users through their toughest adventures. When it's time to recharge the watch, it's quick and easy thanks to an intuitive magnetic charger that can restore the battery to 100% within an hour.

The MARQ Carbon collection unveiled

MARQ Athlete – Carbon Edition

Ready for any challenge, MARQ Athlete – Carbon Edition is the ultimate multisport tool watch with cutting-edge training, performance and recovery metrics. In addition to daily activity tracking, users can follow their passions with preloaded sports profiles for trail running, swimming, hiking, rowing, indoor climbing and more, along with easy-to-follow animated workouts for cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates. Advanced metrics like endurance score and hill score help athletes measure their overall endurance and capability for running uphill while a training readiness score looks at sleep quality, recovery, training load and more to help determine whether it's a good day to go hard or take it easy1. What's more, runners can prepare for their next big race with premium training features like PacePro™, Garmin Coach, daily suggested workouts, real-time stamina and the race widget.

MARQ Golfer – Carbon Edition

To help golfers prepare for their best round yet, MARQ Golfer – Carbon Edition is preloaded with more than 43,000 courses from around the world. Virtual Caddie provides players with a club recommendation based on wind2, elevation and their swing data while a new shot dispersion chart quickly shows what hazards may be in play depending on the club choice. Utilizing the enhanced PlaysLike distance feature lets golfers know how far each shot is truly playing with yardage adjusted for elevation changes and environmental conditions. Plan the best approach shot and sink that putt with Green Contour data; along with an active Garmin Golf™ app membership, golfers can see the slope direction of the green on select courses right from their watch. Plus, golf course maps now feature various biomes depending on the location of the course and provide added details like trees and cart paths so golfers have a crystal clear picture of each hole.

MARQ Commander – Carbon Edition

Built for any mission, MARQ Commander – Carbon Edition features a stealth design and is loaded with dedicated features for tactical operations. Designed for use during the day or night, MARQ Commander lets users switch between views with a screen that can be read when wearing night vision goggles. Stealth mode keeps the watch operational but stops storing and sharing the user's GPS position and disables wireless connectivity and communication. If security becomes an issue, the watch's kill switch wipes the device of all user memory. Other features include dual-position format which simultaneously displays two sets of coordinate systems on a single screen, Jumpmaster, a preloaded tactical activity and projected waypoints. For airborne operations, advanced aviation features include direct-to-navigation which lets users navigate straight to a location, waypoint or nearby airport, plus weather reports from NEXRAD, METARs and TAFs2.

Premium features for all

No matter where the next adventure leads, the MARQ Carbon collection is purpose-built with superior navigation, fitness and connected features to help enrich every lifestyle. The following features are available on each edition in the MARQ Carbon collection:

Navigation: Multi-band GPS with SatIQ ™ technology, preloaded TopoActive and ski resort maps, point-to-point navigation, UltraTrac mode, Tracback ® , ClimbPro ™ Ascent Planner and Outdoor Maps+ (subscription required)

technology, preloaded TopoActive and ski resort maps, point-to-point navigation, UltraTrac mode, Tracback , ClimbPro Ascent Planner and Outdoor Maps+ (subscription required) Health and fitness: Morning report, sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring, all-day stress tracking, Pulse Ox, jet lag adviser and Body Battery ™ energy monitoring

energy monitoring Connected: Smart notifications2, Garmin Pay ™ contactless payments3, incident detection and assistance4, LiveTrack, on-board music storage, on-device Connect IQ™ store

Available now, the MARQ Carbon collection has suggested retail pricing starting at $2,950.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

