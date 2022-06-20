Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-17 pm EDT
93.47 USD   +0.74%
07:01aGlobal call for entries announced for 2022 Garmin Health Awards
BU
06/16GARMIN LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/15Garmin International Hits More Than 25,000 Integrated Flight Deck Deliveries
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global call for entries announced for 2022 Garmin Health Awards

06/20/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second annual awards program recognizes the world’s most innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced a global call for entries for its 2022 Garmin Health Awards, celebrating the world’s most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs. Winners in three categories will be announced at the Garmin Health Summit on Sept. 29-30 in Rome and will receive 50 Garmin wearables valued at an estimated $10,000.

“We are pleased to again recognize the world’s most innovative data-driven health care solutions at the second annual Garmin Health Awards,” said Jörn Watzke, senior director Garmin Health. “Last year, 62 leading providers submitted data-based solutions powered by high quality physiological data from Garmin wearables. We were elated by the broad range of use cases — from digital therapy, rehabilitation, engagement, fitness and wellness — and look forward to discovering and honoring even more exciting and groundbreaking solutions this year.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the Garmin Health Awards in one of three categories:

  • Health Care: Telehealth, senior care, pediatrics, research and other health care initiatives
  • Insurance: Insurance or reinsurance, dynamic underwriting, women’s health, BAM or other insurance-related initiatives
  • Engagement: Fitness platforms, corporate wellness, customer loyalty or other activity-based initiatives

For consideration, solutions or research projects should be established and active and must use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. Submissions will be evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance. Each solution should apply to only one category, but multiple solutions may be submitted.

Applications will be accepted from June 20 through July 8, 2022. In August, finalists will be notified and invited to provide a pitch video that will be presented at the 2022 Garmin Health Summit. Judges from the insurance, health and fitness industries will evaluate solutions and programs at the Summit, and winners will be announced that same evening. Visit garmin.com/garmin-health-award for program details, application instructions and a list of 2021 winners.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GARMIN LTD.
07:01aGlobal call for entries announced for 2022 Garmin Health Awards
BU
06/16GARMIN LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/15Garmin International Hits More Than 25,000 Integrated Flight Deck Deliveries
MT
06/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The big reveal
06/15Garmin celebrates a milestone of more than 25,000 integrated flight deck deliveries
BU
06/15ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Garmin, HSBC, Robinhood, Snowflake....
06/15Morgan Stanley Adjusts Garmin's Price Target to $115 From $127, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
06/13GARMIN : shareholders approve quarterly dividend through March 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
06/13GARMIN LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
06/13Garmin Unit Says Patent Lawsuit Filed by Philips Has Been Dismissed in US District Cour..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARMIN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 473 M - -
Net income 2022 1 132 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 18 051 M 18 051 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 18 700
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 93,47 $
Average target price 144,71 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.-31.36%18 051
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.96%48 524
ALLEGION PLC-27.76%8 400
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.86%7 133
ADT INC.-25.09%5 710
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG-33.06%1 734