Global call for entries announced for 2022 Garmin Health Awards

Second annual awards program recognizes the world’s most innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced a global call for entries for its 2022 Garmin Health Awards, celebrating the world’s most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs. Winners in three categories will be announced at the Garmin Health Summit on Sept. 29-30 in Rome and will receive 50 Garmin wearables valued at an estimated $10,000.

“We are pleased to again recognize the world’s most innovative data-driven health care solutions at the second annual Garmin Health Awards,” said Jörn Watzke, senior director Garmin Health. “Last year, 62 leading providers submitted data-based solutions powered by high quality physiological data from Garmin wearables. We were elated by the broad range of use cases — from digital therapy, rehabilitation, engagement, fitness and wellness — and look forward to discovering and honoring even more exciting and groundbreaking solutions this year.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the Garmin Health Awards in one of three categories:

Health Care: Telehealth, senior care, pediatrics, research and other health care initiatives

Telehealth, senior care, pediatrics, research and other health care initiatives Insurance: Insurance or reinsurance, dynamic underwriting, women’s health, BAM or other insurance-related initiatives

Insurance or reinsurance, dynamic underwriting, women’s health, BAM or other insurance-related initiatives Engagement: Fitness platforms, corporate wellness, customer loyalty or other activity-based initiatives

For consideration, solutions or research projects should be established and active and must use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. Submissions will be evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance. Each solution should apply to only one category, but multiple solutions may be submitted.

Applications will be accepted from June 20 through July 8, 2022. In August, finalists will be notified and invited to provide a pitch video that will be presented at the 2022 Garmin Health Summit. Judges from the insurance, health and fitness industries will evaluate solutions and programs at the Summit, and winners will be announced that same evening. Visit garmin.com/garmin-health-award for program details, application instructions and a list of 2021 winners.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.

