Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Garmin Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRMN   CH0114405324

GARMIN LTD.

(GRMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How to Use a Backup Camera Correctly

11/02/2021 | 06:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
How to Use a Backup Camera Correctly
November 2, 2021

In 2018 the U.S. government enacted federal regulation that required all new vehicles to be made with rearview cameras. Crashes from people backing up, advocates pointed out at the time, killed more than 200 people annually and injured more than 12,000. Recent statistics from KidsandCars.org state that at least 50 children are backed over in the U.S. each week, with 12-23 months being the average victim age. "Frontovers" (the opposite of backovers) are a risk to this age group as well because small children don't understand the concept of blind zones.

Mounting a camera to your vehicle can be crucial for adding visibility and awareness. But just having a backup camera only takes you so far - you also have to know how to use it properly.

Whether outfitting your older car, getting used to the one your newer ride came with or upgrading to a newer, sharper Garmin backup camera, follow the tips below to maximize the additional safety and convenience a backup camera brings to your vehicle.

Make sure you follow the installation instructions for your specific model.

For some models, like the Garmin BC™ 40, it's as easy as snapping your camera into the included license plate mount. For others, like the Garmin™ BC 30 or the Garmin™ BC 35, it's recommended that a professional handle the install by connecting your camera to a power source such as the rear lights.

Remember that a backup camera is an added safety feature, not a replacement for using your eyes.

Before backing up, always make sure that you've walked behind your car to check for objects behind the vehicle. Even the best backup cameras can still miss objects lying on the ground or underneath your bumper. When you get into your car, check over your shoulders and in your side and rearview mirrors before putting your car into reverse. Then, as you back up, continue to monitor your surroundings, your side mirrors and your camera image.

Know how to read between the lines.

Most backup cameras utilize stoplight-colored lines on the display. (Be sure to check your preferences for the guidance lines in your device settings before use.) The view you see on the display will typically be about the width of your car - at Garmin, we like a 160° wide-angle field of view. The lines on the screen will indicate what will be in your path if you continue to press the gas. If an object like a parked car is in the green view, you've got a ways to go before you hit it. Once it moves into yellow, you're running out of room, and if it moves into red, you've just about hit your limit. Of course, this is assuming that you are backing out of a crowded lot or attempting to parallel park - if a person, animal or moving vehicle is anywhere in your backup camera view, you should stop immediately.

Get the right backup camera for your lifestyle.

Not all backup cameras are created equally. You'll want to ensure that yours is rugged enough to withstand the elements (remember that it will be living on the outside of your car), can transmit data far enough to be reliable in the driver's seat and can pair with your navigator to avoid too many screens on the dash. Working with a longer vehicle or pulling an RV or trailer? You may want to consider a Garmin wireless backup camera extension cable for extending your camera range. Powersports enthusiasts have options as well, like the Garmin BC 40 with tube mount, which allows for the easy addition of a wireless camera to a four-wheeler or side-by-side.

Ready to upgrade your backup experience? View Garmin's range of backup cameras here.

Disclaimer

Garmin Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARMIN LTD.
06:32pHow to Use a Backup Camera Correctly
PU
07:02aGarmin signs multiyear deal to sponsor RunningLane Cross Country Championships
BU
11/01Five Ways Garmin Autoland Offers Peace of Mind to Aircraft Pilots and Passengers
PU
10/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation is sticking How long is temporary?
10/29ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starbucks...
10/28Garmin Health announces 2021 Garmin Health Awards winners
BU
10/28Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Garmin to $141 from $147, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
10/28Garmin announces additional GFC 500 autopilot certifications for select Cessna 182 airc..
PU
10/27Garmin Posts Lower Q3 Profit while Net Sales Rise; Updates 2021 Outlook
MT
10/27GARMIN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARMIN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 972 M - -
Net income 2021 1 086 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 27 181 M 27 181 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart GARMIN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Garmin Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARMIN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 141,33 $
Average target price 163,75 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifton Albert Pemble President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas Gerard Boessen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Min Hwan Kao Executive Chairman
Charles W. Peffer Independent Director
Joseph J. Hartnett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARMIN LTD.18.11%27 181
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.90%77 369
ALLEGION PLC11.59%11 649
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.28%10 746
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565
ADT INC.11.21%7 255