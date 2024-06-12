OLATHE, Kan./June 12, 2024 - Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that the YouTube Music App is available now in the Connect IQ™ Store for customers with a compatible Garmin smartwatch. The integration lets Garmin customers and YouTube Music subscribers add playlists and podcasts to their watch. They can then pair their smartwatch with compatible headphones1 and take their favorite music on the go2.

The YouTube Music App allows customers to choose from more than 100 million songs, plus personalized playlists and podcasts for phone-free listening. For more information or to download the YouTube Music App, visit our website.

Connect IQ is the app platform for Garmin smartwatches, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds, allowing developers to create on-device solutions and applications for millions of Garmin customers around the world. Using the Connect IQ SDK, developers can upload their creations to the Connect IQ store alongside thousands of apps. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit the Connect IQ developer site.

1 Not included.

2 YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium subscription is required.