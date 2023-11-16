Garmin's first solar-charging handheld GPS can provide infinite battery life, wireless connectivity and more to let you explore longer

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the eTrex® Solar, an easy-to-use GPS handheld that utilizes solar power to go the extra mile. The latest iteration in the tried-and-true eTrex series offers solar charging that can provide infinite battery life1 for hikers, geocachers and off-the-grid adventurers. Enjoy the outdoors longer and take the road less traveled with the eTrex Solar in hand; users can view waypoints, track their location and find their way back to favorite spots on the 2.2-inch high-contrast display that's easy to read, even in bright sunlight.

"For over two decades, our iconic eTrex series has been known for its revolutionary features and capabilities, making it wildly popular among our customers. Adding infinite battery life through our solar-charging technology is just the latest example of the innovation we strive to provide in each of our outdoor products. From a short hike to living off the grid, the eTrex Solar is the perfect companion for your next outdoor adventure." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Infinite battery life

Utilizing Garmin's solar technology, eTrex Solar can offer unlimited battery life so users can stay on the trail longer without recharging their device. Those adventurers won't need to plan a stop to refresh their battery on a day-long expedition; the sun can do the work for them. The solar capabilities can not only keep a battery fully charged, it can also help rejuvenate a low-charged battery1.

Even without the embedded solar charging the eTrex Solar can run for up to 1,800 hours in Expedition mode, allowing users to do what they love longer.

Stay up-to-date with the Garmin Explore™

When paired with a compatible smartphone, eTrex Solar users can access the Garmin Explore app to stay connected and informed, even when traversing off grid areas.

Cloud backup: Use unlimited cloud storage to make all mapping and trip data easy to review, save and share 2 .

Use unlimited cloud storage to make all mapping and trip data easy to review, save and share . Plan ahead: Devise the next day's travel plan by creating routes on the app and then sync them to the handheld.

Devise the next day's travel plan by creating routes on the app and then sync them to the handheld. Smart notifications: Remain connected when exploring remote areas with smart notifications for text messages, phone calls and more when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Remain connected when exploring remote areas with smart notifications for text messages, phone calls and more when paired with a compatible smartphone. Geocaching Live: Receive automatic cache updates, including descriptions, logs and hints. Each Find will instantly upload to a saved profile when connected to the app.

Receive automatic cache updates, including descriptions, logs and hints. Each Find will instantly upload to a saved profile when connected to the app. Weather forecasts: Stay aware of impending weather with real-time forecast information when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Find the right path

Thanks to multi-band GPS, the eTrex Solar has superior positional accuracy to track in more challenging environments than GPS alone. The multi-band support can provide hikers and other adventurers with location accuracy and positioning in relation to their waypoints. Like previous models in the series, the eTrex Solar also features a digital compass, which can provide an accurate heading even when standing still – another tool to help explorers find their way. And with an IPX7 rating, it's ruggedly designed and purpose-built to withstand harsh environments.

Available now, the eTrex Solar handheld has a suggested retail price of $249.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/outdoor.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1Unlimited battery life when used in sunny conditions (75,000 lux)

2A Garmin account is required for storing data in the cloud

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin and eTrex are registered trademarks and Garmin Explore is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Mike Cummings & Rehan Nana

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/never-run-out-of-power-with-the-all-new-etrex-solar-from-garmin-301985675.html

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.