(Alliance News) - Garofalo Health Care Spa on Monday disclosed that it has signed a financing transaction for a total amount of up to EUR275 million involving leading banks as well as tier 1 institutional investors.

The transaction consists of medium/long-term line of EUR180 million, Capex line of up to EUR70 million and revolving bank line of up to EUR25 million.

The transaction was structured on a fully unsecured basis, fully removing the guarantees under the previous financing, allowing GHC to extend the average life of the debt beyond 5 years from the current 2 years.

Garofalo Health Care on Monday closed down 2.3 percent at EUR5.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.