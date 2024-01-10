January 10, 2024 at 02:54 am EST

(Alliance News) - Garofalo Health Care Spa announced Tuesday that it purchased 6,000 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.5098, for a total consideration of EUR27,058.82.

As of today, the company holds 1.7 million of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.9 percent of its share capital.

GHC's stock closed Tuesday down 0.7 percent at EUR4.45 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

