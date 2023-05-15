GHC: Board of Directors approves Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2023

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT MARCH 31, 2023

STRONG START TO THE YEAR DRIVEN BY SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT OF PRIVATE "OUT-OF- POCKET" AND OUTSIDE-REGION ACTIVITIES, CONFIRMING THE GROWING DEMAND FOR HEALTHCARE SERVICES

REVENUES OF €92.3M VS. €80.4M IN Q1 2022 (+14.8%)

EBITDA ADJ. (1) OF €18.8M VS. €14.3M IN Q1 2022 (+31%)

OF €18.8M VS. €14.3M IN Q1 2022 (+31%) GROUP NET PROFIT OF €8.7M VS €5.1M IN Q1 2022 (+72%)

NFP OF €148.3M WITH FINANCIAL LEVERAGE (2) CONTINUING TO FALL TO 2.3x

Rome, May 15, 2023- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC") today approved the Interim Financial Report at March 31, 2023, drawn up as per Article 82 ter of the Issuers' Regulation adopted with motion No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and as per IAS/IFRS international accounting principles.

Maria Laura Garofalo, Chief Executive Officer of GHC, stated: "Our quarterly figures are the concrete representation of the impressive growth of the demand for assistance in our country. The imbalance between supply and demand has, in fact, resulted in a huge increase in waiting lists. A macroscopic situation that can only be resolved through the involvement of private accredited operators like us, given the endemic congestion of public hospitals. On the one hand, in fact, the more virtuous Regions are increasing the purchase of healthcare services from private operators, on the other hand, the number of private services with costs paid by the patient has grown, physiologically and to a more than considerable extent. Our managers, despite the conspicuous increase in production, have been able to keep costs under control and this trend which will persist in the long term will have a significant impact on the organic growth of our facilities."

Operating EBITDA Adjusted defined as EBIT + depreciation and amortisation + provisions and write-downs + adjustments (these latter in Q1 2023 positive for approx. €1.0M and principally relating to the reimbursements recognised by the Regions to a number of Group facilities for "extra-Covid costs" incurred in 2021 and in Q1 2022). The adjustments in Q1 2022, negative for €0.9M, mainly relate to the "extra-Covid costs". The "extra-Covid costs" are non-recurring costs incurred by the Group to tackle the COVID-19 emergency and concerning expenses for Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE"), swabs / tests, the preparation and management of triage areas and the dedicated distancing pathways Calculated as the ratio between NFP and Operating EBITDA Adj. for the last 12 months, including the full contribution from the acquisition of GVDR in December 2022

