GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW BUYBACK PLAN TO SUPPORT ANY INCENTIVE PLANS AND EXTRAORDINARY TRANSACTIONS

Rome, July 13, 2023- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC") announces that today the Board of Directors approved the launch of the Plan for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares (Buy Back) in execution of the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2023.

The main elements of the Buy Back Plan are listed below:

The new plan aims to: (a) set up a "securities reserve" to be allocated, if necessary, to serve share incentive plans, including of a long-term nature, to be reserved for Directors and/or managers of the Company or its subsidiaries; (b) intervene, in compliance with current regulations and through intermediaries, to stabilise the stock price and to regularise trading and price trends, against distortions linked to excessive volatility or poor trading liquidity; and (c) set up a "securities package" to be allocated, if necessary, to serve the execution of extraordinary transactions involving the utilisation of treasury shares (including for consideration) for the purpose of the undertaking of holdings by institutional or qualifying investors or, in any case, commercial, financial or strategic partners, with a view to the pursuit of the GHC Group's best medium and long-term interests and its strategic positioning in the market;

The maximum cash amount allocated to the Plan is Euro 7 million;

Subject to the fact that the purchases of treasury shares shall be made in compliance with the terms, conditions and requirements established by the applicable regulation and, where applicable, market practice, the plan approved today states that the unitary price for the purchase of the shares is set on a case by case basis for each transaction and however may not be, for the minimum, 10% lower or, for the maximum, 10% higher than the share price recorded in the trading session before each individual transaction.

It should be noted that as of today the Company holds n. 1,414,510 treasury shares, equal to 1.57% of the share capital.

The intermediary in charge of executing the program will be EQUITA SIM S.p.A.

The purchase operations carried out will be subject of disclosure to the market according to the terms and with the methods set out in the current regulatory legislation.

Any subsequent changes to the aforementioned purchase program will be promptly communicated by the Company.

