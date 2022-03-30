GHC: Shareholders' Meeting call notice, Annual FInancial Report and additional documentation for Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022 made available

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL NOTICE, ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTATION FOR ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 29, 2022 MADE AVAILABLE

Rome, March 30, 2022 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of Borsa Italiana, announces that the Shareholders' Meeting has been scheduled for April 29, 2022, at the time of 11AM, in single call, at the registered office of the Company in Rome, Piazzale delle Belle Arti No. 6, according to the manner indicated in the call notice published today at the registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company website (www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section), together with the following documents:

- the Illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors on the matters on the agenda (the latter announced to the market in the press release of March 16, 2022), with the related resolution proposals;

- the Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2021, which includes the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2021, the Directors' Report, the declaration as per Article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 ("CFA"), together with the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report;

- the Consolidated non-financial report for 2021, drawn up in accordance with Legislative Decree No. 254 of December 30, 2016 and Regulation (EU) 2020/852 of June 18, 2020 (Taxonomy Regulation);

- the 2021 Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report as per Article 123-bis of the CFA and as per the Corporate Governance Code;

- the disclosure to the public as per Article 84-bis, paragraph 5 of the Consob Issuers' Regulation concerning financial instrument-based remuneration plans;

- the 2022 Remuneration policy and 2021 report in accordance with Article 123-ter of the CFA and Article 84-quarter of the Issuers' Regulation.

The complete copies of the financial statements of the subsidiaries or summary statements as per Article 2429, paragraph 4 of the Civil Code, in addition to the key financial highlights of the latest financial statements of the associated companies as per Article 2429, paragraph 3 of the Civil Code, shall be made available to the public at the registered office of GHC according to the manners and deadlines established by the applicable regulation.

The additional documentation regarding the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with law.

The extract of the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting was also published on March 30, 2022 in the MF-Milano Finanza daily newspaper.

The notice of filing of the above documentation shall also be published in the IlSole24Ore daily newspaper on March 31, 2022.

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Regional and Social-Care Sector").

