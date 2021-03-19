Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GHC: Shareholders' Meeting call notice and other Shareholders' Meeting documentation made available

03/19/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL NOTICE AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION MADE AVAILABLE

Rome, March 19, 2021 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for April 30, 2021 and the Illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors on the matters on the agenda (the latter announced to the market in the press release of March 16, 2021), with the related resolution proposals, together with the Disclosure document related to the 2021-2023 Performance Share Plan prepared in accordance with Article 114-bis of the CFA and Article 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulations, are available to the public at the Company's registered office (Piazzale delle Belle Arti No. 6, Rome), on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section).

The additional documentation regarding the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with law.

The extract of the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting was also published today in the IlSole24Ore daily newspaper.

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 25 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891 1

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 16:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
12:49pGHC : Shareholders' Meeting call notice and other Shareholders' Meeting document..
PU
03/18GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S P A  : GHC's ordinary shares admitted to trading on the S..
PU
02/02GHC : resignation of CFO Fabio Tomassini and strengthening of management
PU
01/29GHC : 2021 corporate events calendar
PU
01/26GHC : change in share capital and total number of votes announcement
PU
01/21GHC : documentation relating to the share capital increase reserved to instituti..
PU
2020GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2020GHC : Board of Directors approves additional periodic financial disclosure at Se..
PU
2020GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
2020GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 206 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2020 11,0 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2020 97,0 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 460 M 549 M 546 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 356
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,40 €
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maria Laura Garofalo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fabio Tomassini Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Rinaldi Chairman
Danilo Barletta Head-Administration
Franca Brusco Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.-3.40%538
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.93%36 772
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.62%23 952
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED5.28%11 493
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES3.37%11 215
IHH HEALTHCARE-0.36%11 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ