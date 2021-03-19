GHC: Shareholders' Meeting call notice and other Shareholders' Meeting documentation made available

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL NOTICE AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DOCUMENTATION MADE AVAILABLE

Rome, March 19, 2021 - Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for April 30, 2021 and the Illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors on the matters on the agenda (the latter announced to the market in the press release of March 16, 2021), with the related resolution proposals, together with the Disclosure document related to the 2021-2023 Performance Share Plan prepared in accordance with Article 114-bis of the CFA and Article 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulations, are available to the public at the Company's registered office (Piazzale delle Belle Arti No. 6, Rome), on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Company's website (www.garofalohealthcare.com, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section).

The additional documentation regarding the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in accordance with law.

The extract of the call notice of the Shareholders' Meeting was also published today in the IlSole24Ore daily newspaper.

The GHC Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 25 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting-edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

