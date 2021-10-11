Log in
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
GHC: resignation of the Group Executive Officer for financial reporting and appointment of the new Head of Administration and Accounts

10/11/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING AND APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW HEAD OF ADMINISTRATION AND ACCOUNTS

Rome, October 11, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that Mr. Danilo Barletta has today resigned as Head of Administration and Accounts and Executive Officer for Financial Reporting as per Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98, due to the wish to undertake a new professional path. The resignation will take effect as of November 1.

At the same time, the Company announces that it has appointed Mr. Riccardo Rossetti as the new Head of Administration and Accounts. Mr. Rossetti, an Economics and Business graduate from La Sapienza University of Rome and an Accountant and Auditor, has gained extensive and consolidated experience in administration and finance at major national and international companies. In particular, it is noted that Mr. Rossetti worked for more than 15 years at the Caltagirone Group (Cementir Holding, Caltagirone Editore, Vianini), covering roles of increasing responsibility until becoming Head of Administration and a member of the Board of Directors of Cementir Italia.

The Company indicates that the appointment of the new Executive Officer for Financial Reporting, already identified within the organisation, will be announced promptly after the Board of Directors, having consulted the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and obtained the favourable opinion by the Board of Statutory Auditors, has passed a motion to this effect.

In compliance with the Instructions to the Regulations of Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, it is communicated that Mr. Barletta holds 3,750 GHC shares.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors express their heartfelt thanks to Mr. Barletta for his contribution over the years.

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Regional and Social-Care Sector").

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
