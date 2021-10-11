GHC: resignation of the Group Executive Officer for financial reporting and appointment of the new Head of Administration and Accounts

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING AND APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW HEAD OF ADMINISTRATION AND ACCOUNTS

Rome, October 11, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that Mr. Danilo Barletta has today resigned as Head of Administration and Accounts and Executive Officer for Financial Reporting as per Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98, due to the wish to undertake a new professional path. The resignation will take effect as of November 1.

At the same time, the Company announces that it has appointed Mr. Riccardo Rossetti as the new Head of Administration and Accounts. Mr. Rossetti, an Economics and Business graduate from La Sapienza University of Rome and an Accountant and Auditor, has gained extensive and consolidated experience in administration and finance at major national and international companies. In particular, it is noted that Mr. Rossetti worked for more than 15 years at the Caltagirone Group (Cementir Holding, Caltagirone Editore, Vianini), covering roles of increasing responsibility until becoming Head of Administration and a member of the Board of Directors of Cementir Italia.

The Company indicates that the appointment of the new Executive Officer for Financial Reporting, already identified within the organisation, will be announced promptly after the Board of Directors, having consulted the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and obtained the favourable opinion by the Board of Statutory Auditors, has passed a motion to this effect.

In compliance with the Instructions to the Regulations of Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, it is communicated that Mr. Barletta holds 3,750 GHC shares.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors express their heartfelt thanks to Mr. Barletta for his contribution over the years.

