GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

05/24/2021 | 04:15am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, May 24, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 17 and May 21, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 18,113 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.9969 per share, for a total of Euro 90,508.99.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

17/05/2021

1,883

4.9831

9,383.22

18/05/2021

5,677

5.0144

28,466.88

19/05/2021

3,064

5.0060

15,338.40

20/05/2021

2,268

4.9961

11,331.17

21/05/2021

5,221

4.9778

25,989.32

TOTAL

18,113

4.9969

90,508.99

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 407,249 treasury shares, equal to 0.45% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between May 17 and May 21, 2021.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

17/05/2021

10:33:36

251

4.9800

17/05/2021

14:05:38

581

4.9800

17/05/2021

15:57:29

1

4.9900

17/05/2021

15:57:29

8

4.9900

17/05/2021

15:57:29

19

4.9900

17/05/2021

16:12:52

15

4.9900

17/05/2021

16:19:41

257

4.9900

17/05/2021

16:19:41

267

4.9900

17/05/2021

16:49:20

21

4.9900

17/05/2021

17:10:34

20

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

79

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

56

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

63

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

69

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

39

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

113

4.9800

17/05/2021

17:35:29

24

4.9800

18/05/2021

09:56:05

952

5.0000

18/05/2021

09:56:08

177

5.0000

18/05/2021

09:56:50

121

5.0000

18/05/2021

09:56:50

431

5.0000

18/05/2021

09:58:33

514

5.0000

18/05/2021

09:58:33

238

5.0000

18/05/2021

12:05:27

178

5.0200

18/05/2021

12:05:27

212

5.0200

18/05/2021

14:36:55

199

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:36:55

160

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:36:55

499

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:36:55

69

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:36:55

13

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:36:55

353

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:37:01

171

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:37:01

2

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:37:01

106

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:37:01

73

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:37:26

135

5.0400

18/05/2021

14:37:26

72

5.0400

18/05/2021

16:09:35

299

5.0000

18/05/2021

16:09:35

72

5.0000

18/05/2021

16:09:35

532

5.0000

18/05/2021

16:09:35

99

5.0000

19/05/2021

09:39:28

304

5.0000

19/05/2021

10:32:05

145

5.0200

19/05/2021

11:21:20

400

5.0200

19/05/2021

15:26:27

864

5.0200

19/05/2021

16:12:08

488

4.9900

19/05/2021

16:12:08

341

4.9900

19/05/2021

16:12:08

140

4.9900

19/05/2021

16:12:08

35

4.9900

19/05/2021

16:18:37

208

5.0000

19/05/2021

17:13:55

126

5.0000

19/05/2021

17:29:40

13

5.0200

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

20/05/2021

12:34:48

202

4.9900

20/05/2021

12:34:48

105

4.9900

20/05/2021

12:34:48

78

4.9900

20/05/2021

12:35:47

141

5.0000

20/05/2021

12:36:48

18

5.0000

20/05/2021

15:51:23

64

4.9700

20/05/2021

16:06:18

21

4.9800

20/05/2021

16:06:18

109

4.9800

20/05/2021

16:07:01

251

5.0000

20/05/2021

16:07:01

195

5.0000

20/05/2021

16:07:16

235

5.0000

20/05/2021

16:07:41

30

5.0000

20/05/2021

16:41:07

5

5.0000

20/05/2021

16:41:07

32

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:01:16

23

4.9800

20/05/2021

17:18:41

17

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:18:41

107

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:18:41

209

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:26:24

40

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:27:41

130

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:28:21

33

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:29:35

98

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:29:52

121

5.0000

20/05/2021

17:29:56

4

5.0000

21/05/2021

10:25:38

100

4.9800

21/05/2021

11:04:30

139

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:04:31

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:06:46

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:20:16

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:20:16

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

11:20:16

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

12:16:11

14

4.9800

21/05/2021

12:16:12

15

4.9800

21/05/2021

12:52:38

15

4.9800

21/05/2021

13:30:12

15

4.9800

21/05/2021

13:30:12

15

4.9800

21/05/2021

13:30:12

15

4.9800

21/05/2021

14:05:09

406

4.9800

21/05/2021

14:05:09

3,500

4.9800

21/05/2021

14:05:09

4

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:05:09

31

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:05:33

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:13:14

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:47:08

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:50:21

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:53:32

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:56:39

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

14:59:44

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:02:45

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:05:43

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:08:39

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:11:32

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:14:23

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:17:11

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:19:56

15

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:22:35

563

4.9700

21/05/2021

15:22:39

14

4.9700

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 26 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
