GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, May 24, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 17 and May 21, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 18,113 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 4.9969 per share, for a total of Euro 90,508.99.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 17/05/2021 1,883 4.9831 9,383.22 18/05/2021 5,677 5.0144 28,466.88 19/05/2021 3,064 5.0060 15,338.40 20/05/2021 2,268 4.9961 11,331.17 21/05/2021 5,221 4.9778 25,989.32 TOTAL 18,113 4.9969 90,508.99

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 407,249 treasury shares, equal to 0.45% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1