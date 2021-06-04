Log in
05:23pGHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
05/31GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
05/24GHC : treasury share buy-back announcement
PU
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

06/04/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, June 4, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between May 31 and June 4, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 30,994 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.1644 per share, for a total of Euro 160,065.76.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

31/05/2021

6,386

5.1329

32,778.76

01/06/2021

7,064

5.1485

36,368.96

02/06/2021

8,295

5.1689

42,875.94

03/06/2021

5,764

5.1972

29,956.80

04/06/2021

3,485

5.1895

18,085.30

TOTAL

30,994

5.1644

160,065.76

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 466,392 treasury shares, equal to 0.52% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between May 31 and June 4, 2021.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

31/05/2021

09:53:49

433

5.0800

31/05/2021

11:52:49

200

5.1000

31/05/2021

11:56:45

450

5.1200

31/05/2021

11:56:45

500

5.1200

31/05/2021

11:59:08

300

5.1200

31/05/2021

12:25:21

1,121

5.1200

31/05/2021

12:41:47

82

5.1200

31/05/2021

12:42:05

500

5.1200

31/05/2021

14:09:30

130

5.1200

31/05/2021

14:15:14

20

5.1200

31/05/2021

14:16:03

462

5.1200

31/05/2021

14:51:42

150

5.1800

31/05/2021

14:51:42

850

5.1800

31/05/2021

14:52:03

400

5.1800

31/05/2021

14:55:39

100

5.1800

31/05/2021

16:41:39

54

5.1400

31/05/2021

16:44:18

121

5.1400

31/05/2021

16:57:08

499

5.1400

31/05/2021

17:17:42

14

5.1400

01/06/2021

10:25:17

297

5.1400

01/06/2021

10:25:17

39

5.1400

01/06/2021

11:42:19

250

5.1400

01/06/2021

11:42:19

53

5.1400

01/06/2021

11:48:58

44

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

14

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

500

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

557

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

56

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

462

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

227

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

451

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:36:23

155

5.1400

01/06/2021

14:43:46

44

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

246

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

99

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

280

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

39

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

637

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

314

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

1,000

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

268

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:43:46

73

5.1600

01/06/2021

14:48:04

959

5.1400

02/06/2021

09:42:19

500

5.1400

02/06/2021

10:34:41

25

5.1400

02/06/2021

10:45:38

975

5.1400

02/06/2021

14:00:13

3

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:00:13

140

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:00:13

445

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:00:13

2,000

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:00:13

232

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:00:13

114

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:29:13

100

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:29:17

60

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:36:37

447

5.1800

02/06/2021

14:36:37

240

5.1800

02/06/2021

15:15:31

14

5.1800

02/06/2021

15:35:23

804

5.1400

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

02/06/2021

17:14:36

98

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:14:36

611

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:14:36

500

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:14:36

120

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:14:41

72

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:23:26

56

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:24:42

339

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:24:42

147

5.1800

02/06/2021

17:25:34

253

5.1800

03/06/2021

09:04:32

100

5.2000

03/06/2021

10:37:52

30

5.1800

03/06/2021

12:57:05

2,790

5.2000

03/06/2021

14:30:10

270

5.1800

03/06/2021

15:54:50

13

5.1800

03/06/2021

15:54:50

487

5.1800

03/06/2021

16:30:49

288

5.2000

03/06/2021

16:30:49

57

5.2000

03/06/2021

16:30:55

210

5.2000

03/06/2021

16:30:55

3

5.2000

03/06/2021

16:31:01

141

5.2000

03/06/2021

16:58:22

26

5.2000

03/06/2021

16:58:22

7

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:11:44

210

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:11:44

570

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:11:44

210

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:19:24

100

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:20:07

81

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:20:32

19

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:20:32

98

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:22:46

50

5.2000

03/06/2021

17:28:53

4

5.2000

04/06/2021

11:52:31

100

5.2000

04/06/2021

13:23:38

165

5.2000

04/06/2021

13:24:32

70

5.2000

04/06/2021

14:31:06

55

5.2000

04/06/2021

14:31:06

115

5.2000

04/06/2021

14:33:43

115

5.2000

04/06/2021

14:33:43

185

5.2000

04/06/2021

14:43:12

199

5.2000

04/06/2021

15:12:11

185

5.2000

04/06/2021

15:19:48

30

5.2000

04/06/2021

15:19:52

35

5.2000

04/06/2021

15:38:01

129

5.2000

04/06/2021

16:11:02

881

5.1600

04/06/2021

16:27:15

238

5.2000

04/06/2021

16:27:15

25

5.2000

04/06/2021

16:27:15

25

5.2000

04/06/2021

16:27:15

750

5.2000

04/06/2021

16:27:15

110

5.2000

04/06/2021

16:48:42

73

5.1800

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

3

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 26 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

4

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 21:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
