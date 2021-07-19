Log in
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

07/19/2021 | 04:17am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, July 19, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between July 12 and July 16, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 15,639 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.5676 per share, for a total of Euro 87,071.74.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

12/07/2021

3,000

5.6826

17,047.72

13/07/2021

2,848

5.5997

15,947.84

14/07/2021

2,791

5.6319

15,718.50

16/07/2021

7,000

5.4797

38,357.68

TOTAL

15,639

5.5676

87,071.74

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 606,763 treasury shares, equal to 0.67% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between July 12 and July 16, 2021.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

12/07/2021

17:27:28

75

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:27:56

82

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:28:08

843

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:28:08

684

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:28:12

261

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:28:27

55

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:28:27

459

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:28:28

41

5.6800

12/07/2021

17:29:49

462

5.7000

12/07/2021

17:35:35

38

5.6400

13/07/2021

17:22:16

200

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:22:16

600

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:22:39

588

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:22:39

400

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:22:46

712

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:22:46

260

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:23:13

40

5.6000

13/07/2021

17:29:55

48

5.5800

14/07/2021

11:22:18

470

5.6200

14/07/2021

12:00:41

130

5.6200

14/07/2021

14:26:11

151

5.6200

14/07/2021

14:34:47

85

5.6200

14/07/2021

14:37:47

28

5.6200

14/07/2021

15:03:14

36

5.6200

14/07/2021

15:03:14

166

5.6200

14/07/2021

15:09:25

46

5.6200

14/07/2021

15:09:25

444

5.6200

14/07/2021

15:38:13

300

5.6400

14/07/2021

15:38:13

516

5.6400

14/07/2021

16:20:27

94

5.6600

14/07/2021

16:20:27

16

5.6600

14/07/2021

16:20:27

200

5.6600

14/07/2021

17:27:42

109

5.6600

16/07/2021

13:08:04

588

5.5200

16/07/2021

13:09:15

412

5.5200

16/07/2021

14:25:40

252

5.5200

16/07/2021

14:25:40

748

5.5200

16/07/2021

14:26:09

130

5.5200

16/07/2021

14:49:45

601

5.4400

16/07/2021

14:49:45

1,499

5.4400

16/07/2021

14:50:12

1

5.4400

16/07/2021

14:50:12

623

5.4400

16/07/2021

15:25:14

594

5.4800

16/07/2021

15:25:14

400

5.4800

16/07/2021

15:25:14

80

5.4800

16/07/2021

17:28:06

83

5.5000

16/07/2021

17:28:06

750

5.5000

16/07/2021

17:28:06

101

5.5000

16/07/2021

17:28:24

138

5.5000

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 26 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

3

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:16:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
