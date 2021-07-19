GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, July 19, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between July 12 and July 16, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 15,639 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.02% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.5676 per share, for a total of Euro 87,071.74.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 12/07/2021 3,000 5.6826 17,047.72 13/07/2021 2,848 5.5997 15,947.84 14/07/2021 2,791 5.6319 15,718.50 16/07/2021 7,000 5.4797 38,357.68 TOTAL 15,639 5.5676 87,071.74

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 606,763 treasury shares, equal to 0.67% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1