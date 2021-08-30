Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 08/30 04:14:17 am
5.8 EUR   +0.35%
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

08/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, August 30, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between August 23 and August 25, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 9,385 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.5032 per share, for a total of Euro 51,647.84.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

23/08/2021

4,000

5.4945

21,978.00

24/08/2021

4,916

5.5016

27,046.00

25/08/2021

469

5.5945

2,623.84

TOTAL

9,385

5.5032

51,647.84

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 702,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.78% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between August 23 and August 25, 2021.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

23/08/2021

11:28:39

1,000

5.5000

23/08/2021

11:29:24

400

5.5000

23/08/2021

11:29:24

2

5.5000

23/08/2021

11:59:55

400

5.5200

23/08/2021

14:50:11

98

5.5000

23/08/2021

15:49:54

500

5.4600

23/08/2021

15:59:00

500

5.4800

23/08/2021

15:59:00

400

5.5000

23/08/2021

15:59:00

100

5.5000

23/08/2021

15:59:29

400

5.5000

23/08/2021

16:28:42

100

5.5000

23/08/2021

17:23:28

100

5.5000

24/08/2021

09:26:02

400

5.5200

24/08/2021

09:26:02

1,500

5.5000

24/08/2021

11:11:35

1,100

5.5000

24/08/2021

17:07:47

1,200

5.5000

24/08/2021

17:08:07

716

5.5000

25/08/2021

15:54:52

128

5.5800

25/08/2021

17:26:34

327

5.6000

25/08/2021

17:35:31

14

5.6000

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

2

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
