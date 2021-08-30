GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, August 30, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between August 23 and August 25, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 9,385 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.5032 per share, for a total of Euro 51,647.84.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date No. of shares acquired Average price (Euro) Value (Euro) 23/08/2021 4,000 5.4945 21,978.00 24/08/2021 4,916 5.5016 27,046.00 25/08/2021 469 5.5945 2,623.84 TOTAL 9,385 5.5032 51,647.84

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 702,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.78% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1