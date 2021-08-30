GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

Press Release
GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT
Rome, August 30, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between August 23 and August 25, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 9,385 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.01% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.5032 per share, for a total of Euro 51,647.84.
The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.
Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:
|
Date
|
No. of shares acquired
|
Average price (Euro)
|
Value (Euro)
|
|
|
|
|
23/08/2021
|
4,000
|
5.4945
|
21,978.00
|
|
|
|
|
24/08/2021
|
4,916
|
5.5016
|
27,046.00
|
|
|
|
|
25/08/2021
|
469
|
5.5945
|
2,623.84
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,385
|
5.5032
|
51,647.84
|
|
|
|
Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 702,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.78% of the share capital.
The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.
Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between August 23 and August 25, 2021.
|
Date
|
Hour
|
No. of shares acquired
|
Price (Euro)
|
23/08/2021
|
11:28:39
|
1,000
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
11:29:24
|
400
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
11:29:24
|
2
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
11:59:55
|
400
|
5.5200
|
23/08/2021
|
14:50:11
|
98
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
15:49:54
|
500
|
5.4600
|
23/08/2021
|
15:59:00
|
500
|
5.4800
|
23/08/2021
|
15:59:00
|
400
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
15:59:00
|
100
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
15:59:29
|
400
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
16:28:42
|
100
|
5.5000
|
23/08/2021
|
17:23:28
|
100
|
5.5000
|
24/08/2021
|
09:26:02
|
400
|
5.5200
|
24/08/2021
|
09:26:02
|
1,500
|
5.5000
|
24/08/2021
|
11:11:35
|
1,100
|
5.5000
|
24/08/2021
|
17:07:47
|
1,200
|
5.5000
|
24/08/2021
|
17:08:07
|
716
|
5.5000
|
25/08/2021
|
15:54:52
|
128
|
5.5800
|
25/08/2021
|
17:26:34
|
327
|
5.6000
|
25/08/2021
|
17:35:31
|
14
|
5.6000
The GHC Group
The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").
FOR FURTHER DETAILS:
Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.
Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator
Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com
Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com
Press Office
Close to Media
Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan
Tel.+39 02 7000 6237
Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it
Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it
