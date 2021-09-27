Log in
    GHC   IT0005345233

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.

(GHC)
GHC: treasury share buy-back announcement

09/27/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Press Release

GAROFALO HEALTH CARE S.P.A.: TREASURY SHARE BUY-BACK ANNOUNCEMENT

Rome, September 27, 2021- Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. ("GHC"), listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange (LEI code 815600C851C90CAE6438), with regards to the treasury share buy-back programme authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 30, 2021, as announced to the market on the same date as per Article 144-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999, announces that between September 21 and September 22, 2021, it acquired on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange 1,500 GHC shares (ISIN code: IT0005345233), equal to 0.002% of the share capital, at an average price of Euro 5.696 per share, for a total of Euro 8,544.00.

The purchases were made through the intermediary Equita SIM S.p.A., LEI code 815600E3E9BFBC8FAA85.

Purchases of GHC shares on the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange on a daily aggregated basis in this period are presented below:

Date

No. of shares acquired

Average price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

21/09/2021

1,200

5.7000

6,840.00

22/09/2021

300

5.6800

1,704.00

TOTAL

1,500

5.6960

8,544.00

Following the above stated purchases, GHC currently holds 703,791 treasury shares, equal to 0.78% of the share capital.

The breakdown of daily transactions is presented below.

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. - Share Capital: Euro 31,570,000 fully paid-in Economic & Administrative Register No.: Rome No. 947074 - VAT NO.

03831150366 - TAX NO. 06103021009

Registered office: Piazzale delle Belle Arti, 6 - 00196 Rome - Switchboard: 06 684891

1

* * *

Daily purchases on MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange in period between September 21 and September 22, 2021.

Date

Hour

No. of shares acquired

Price (Euro)

21/09/2021

15:01:36

969

5.7000

21/09/2021

16:18:36

231

5.7000

22/09/2021

10:55:35

300

5.6800

* * *

The GHC Group

The GHC Group, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an Italian accredited private healthcare leader operating through 28 healthcare clinics demonstrating excellence, located in Italy's strongest regions and offering a comprehensive range of services covering all areas of healthcare thanks to diversified specialties, the use of cutting- edge technologies and highly-qualified personnel. The Group in fact operates across eight regions in Northern and Central Italy (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Tuscany and Lazio), covering in the hospital sector acute admissions, long-term care, post-acute rehabilitations and outpatient services (the "Hospital Sector"), and in the social services and dependency care sector covering residential admissions and district outpatient services (the "Dependency Care Sector").

* * *

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A.

Mimmo Nesi - Investor Relator

Tel. +39 06 68489231 - ir@garofalohealthcare.com

Website: www.garofalohealthcare.com

Press Office

Close to Media

Via Caradosso, 8 - Milan

Tel.+39 02 7000 6237

Luca Manzato - luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Lucia Nappa - lucia.nappa@closetomedia.it

2

Disclaimer

Garofalo Health Care S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 16:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
